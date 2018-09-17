Shane Ross gaffe goes viral after 'Dominant' Puspure's World gold medal

There were red faces at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport following Sanita Puspure’s win in Bulgaria.

Shane Ross gaffe goes viral after 'Dominant' Puspure's World gold medal
Monday, September 17, 2018 - 11:52 AM

There were red faces at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport following Sanita Puspure’s win yesterday morning in Bulgaria — a press statement issued on behalf of Minister Shane Ross addressed the new world champion by the name “Dominant Puspure”.

The title of the statement read: “Ministers congratulate Dominant on her assured dominance which led to long deserved gold”, while a congratulatory message attributed to Ross said: “Today we saw a performance of great tenacity and assurance as Dominant Puspure dominated her rivals in a brilliant single sculls final.

“Puspure has long deserved this gold. The celebrations in Cork will be mighty tonight and rightly so!”

The gaffe, which attracted widespread hilarity on social media, seemed to stem from RTÉ’s reporting of the win, its headline reading: “Dominant Puspure powers to world rowing gold for Ireland.”

The department later corrected the error in a statement congratulating the O’Donovan brothers and Puspure for their championship golds. A spokesperson for Minister Ross said he hadn’t been shown the original, erroneous statement.

Digital Desk

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
Nedney kicks Titans to win
courtssportrowingplace: bulgariaplace: corkperson: shane rossperson: dominantperson: puspureperson: sanita puspureperson: ministerperson: dominant puspureperson: rossperson: o’donovanorganisation: department of transport, tourism and sportorganisation: rté

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices