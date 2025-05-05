Subscriber

Kieran Shannon: Camogie stance on skorts is insulting its players and hurting the sport

In reality, the Camogie Association is contravening its own official guide in requiring skorts be worn.
Kieran Shannon: Camogie stance on skorts is insulting its players and hurting the sport

Kilkenny players wear shorts before the Leinster semi-final meeting with Kilkenny. Pic: Paul Lundy

Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 15:28
Kieran Shannon
Kieran Shannon

They’ll say the rules are the rules and that they voted on retaining them as recently as Congress 13 months ago, but when you look at it the Camogie Association is actually contravening its own official guide.

On the very first page outlining its objectives and values, the association states that its raison d’etre is to “promote and develop” as well as manage the sport in Ireland and internationally.

This is exclusive subscriber content. Already a subscriber? Sign in

Subscribe to access all of the Irish Examiner.

Annual €120€60

Best value

Monthly €10€4 / month

  • Unlimited access.
  • Subscriber content.
  • Daily ePaper.
  • Additional benefits.

Introductory offers for new customers. Annual billed once for first year. Renews at €120. Monthly initial discount (first 4 months) billed monthly, then €10 a month. Ts&Cs apply.

More in this section

Leinster v Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup Semi-Final S Colin Sheridan: Demise of a Leinster empire that never conquered much
Waterford v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 S Christy O'Connor: Munster numbers underline the scale of Waterford's task 
Team Ireland Youth Olympic Games Day S Cathal Dennehy: Identity crisis - the risk of going all-in on sport
Leinster v Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup Semi-Final

S Peter Jackson: Leinster fans must wonder if their team are under a curse

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

Start Exploring
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited