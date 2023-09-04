Colin Sheridan: what if we bought a football club?

My son, young and impressionable, has reached a critical decision point in his life, deciding as he is which football team to support. Before you rush to judgement, nature has taken care of the things nurture never could. Both he and his sister have abandoned their Mayo roots in lieu of the implied riches they believe following the Gaelic footballers of Galway will bestow upon them. Why they would choose to turn their back on generational trauma is beyond me, but I realise my resistance is pointless, and remain confident my children will be made to look like the fools they obviously are in the coming decades. Eamon Deacy Park, too, must become a regular Friday night appointment. No kid of mine can care about English football before emotionally investing in their local team first. Galway United stand to gain from my principled stance. I just hope they sell a lot of sugar there, otherwise it’ll be a long winter.

The English Problem, however, is proving to be a much more difficult puzzle to solve. Thankfully, he has moved beyond his fleeting support of PSG, a hangover of his first World Cup which introduced him to Messi and Mbappe and the nefarious underworld of state ownership of football clubs. More of that later. As PSG drifted towards irrelevance, so too my son's interest in football, the watching of it anyway. Given the current soulless nature of the industry, I consoled myself that our filial bond would have to be strengthened in other ways, but not watching Match of the Day together. As often occurs, when you give up on something happening, it does. As this Premiership season began, his interest in football returned anew, and with it a dozen questions about the mechanics of soccer supporting.

Who did I support as a kid? Why? Who did my dad support? Why did I not follow the same team as him? Can we go to a Coldplay concert? How many yachts does Messi own? Admittedly, not all of his queries related directly to the complex politics of football, but within the innocent bombast was a genuine willingness to want to understand something, and a desire to consider all available information before making such an important decision. For the record, I supported Manchester United, not because my father did (Aston Villa for him - “40 points till safety”, he’d say, every August), but because two of my older brothers supported Liverpool, and the third, United. Simple mathematics dictated I’d even things up. His was the United of Stapleton, Davenport, and Mike Duxbury. Mine was the United of Keane, Cantona and early Beckham.

What to tell him, my son, as he contemplates similar choices? How to evaluate the 2023 iteration of Manchester United, up for sale to the highest bidder, regardless of their predilection towards public executions and/or modern day slavery. Managed by a guy as humourless as a Siberian gulag. Skippered by a petulant dilettante. A club that continues to pay Mason Greenwood 75K a week to play somewhere else. I tried to explain state ownership to him, and as I did, I had an epiphany; Why don’t Ireland buy Manchester United?

Think about it. Take the Apple money, all $13.1bn of it, and give it to an investment fund with an Irish name, just to annoy the Sky Sports lads. Call it “Airgead do gach Duine”. The PIF with a Gaelic twist! Meet the Glazers' asking price of £6bn, surpass it even, gazumping Jim Radcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Make sweet with Apple by allowing them a nice shirt sponsorship deal, the iconic logo replacing whatever non-descript nonsense currently resides there. Install President Michael D. Higgins in the directors box, not for every game, but especially for the visits of Man City and Newcastle, just so he can entertain the Abu Dhabians and the Saudis and make small talk. Shoot the shit about socialism, poetry, human rights and whether or not they watched The Deepest Breath.

Commission Apple TV to make a behind the scenes documentary, pulling the curtain back on the process of making United great again #MUGA!! United would immediately become the club de rigueur in Ireland. We could sign Evan Ferguson using a fraction of the surplus Apple cash. Buy a few more left backs. Put Roy Keane in as manager. Make him unsackable. Run authentic community outreach, embracing the old neighbourhoods of one of the most Irish cities in England.

I made the mistake of white boarding all of this out and including my kids in the think-tank. Now they won’t stop asking me about it. So now, I need to figure out a way to make it all happen, just so we can move on to the problem of what to put in the lunchboxes tomorrow and getting Coldplay tickets.

As a country, we will undoubtedly find worse ways to spend our money.

Social media filler from Tours hard to take

We tried, those of us perched on the fence of indifference towards the Irish rugby team and their chances in this year's Rugby World Cup, but a strong dose of the Viking Clap may have pushed many over the edge into the cesspit of cynicism from which there just might be no return. One video of Jamison Gibson Park leading the team in a rendition of the incredibly contrived “tradition” at the WC caps and participation medals (ahem) ceremony in Tours was tough enough to stomach - and could have reluctantly been forgiven as an act of spontaneous social anxiety on the part of the scrum half - but a further voluntary outbreak of the same affliction in the local stadium later the same day was enough to send many to the vomitorium in order to purge themselves of the guilt they felt for having forgotten themselves in getting behind the team of us. Such social media filler is, of course, a byproduct of an over excited public relations cell, who clearly feel the need to mark every event, however insignificant or private, with a promotional video and a hashtag. To what end?

The tournament is still a week away, and many swing-voters - the target audience of such content - will quickly be turned off watching and supporting a team they struggle to relate to unless those employed to churn out such propaganda become a little more discerning in what and when they post. If Ireland are to win this World Cup, or at the very least, break new ground, the tournament will be a marathon, not a sprint. The last thing we all need is to be bludgeoned by bullshit before it even begins.

A new world view for US sports

Last week in Budapest, mens 100 & 200 metre champion Noah Lyles lamented the limited world view of many in AMerican team sports who celebrate their victorious teams as “world champions”, when in fact, the competitions they compete in are only in their own country. Basketball - the NBA - and baseball - MLB - are particularly guilty of such blinkered thinking. All the more reason to pay attention to the FIBA BAsketball World Cup, a once every four year tournament currently underway in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. 32 teams from around the globe battle it out for the James Naismith trophy, named after the sports inventor. For the record, the U.S. team - packed with NBA stars, suffered their first loss of the tournament yesterday to Lithuania. Catch it while you can.

FAI say nothing after Pauw exit

The unravelling of the Vera Pauw sweater is yet another sad chapter in the history of Irish sporting administration cock ups. Communication, once again, has proved the Rubicon the FAI were completely unwilling to cross, no matter how justified they may have been in their decision to move on from the Dutch coach. An Irish tale as old as time. If Patrick Radden Keefe ever wanted to reprise his book on the troubles - appropriately titled “Say Nothing” - he could easily write the next installment on county boards, Croke Park, and the resolutely mute Football Association of Ireland.