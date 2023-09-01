Spike O'Sullivan: My new friendship with Chris Eubank Sr. but fears for Jr. 

I didn’t recognise the number but answered anyway. Good thing I did, because within a couple of seconds and a couple of words I sure recognised the voice.

It was mid June when the phone rang and Chris Eubank was on the other end. The original Chris Eubank who doesn’t need a couple of letters after his name to let you know which one he is. He was reaching out to me, he said, “as a fellow warrior” and wondered if I'd be interested in meeting up.

He said he’d fly in to Dublin to meet for a cup of coffee. I said I could go one better than that and treat him to lunch because a good buddy of mine, Ben Walsh, runs the Radisson there at the airport. I got the bus up and met Chris at arrivals and we went across to the hotel.

I’ve written about it here before but Chris is not just one of my boxing idols but one of my lifelong idols. When he fought Steve Collins in the Páirc in 1995 I think I was the only Irishman cheering for Eubank. My dad and my brothers almost killed me for it because I think they were afraid someone else would kill us all.

When I fought his son in 2015, I was firmly in fight mode and there’d been some words and animosity shared between us all. I was hoping Chris wanted to put all this to bed and he did… but he wanted plenty more too. For nearly four hours over some delicious slow-cooked lamb shanks we talked nice and slowly too — about fighting and family and the world around us, the boxing life we’d lived and what it had taught us both.

To be honest, I probably did more listening than talking, rare enough for me. The connection may have been quick but it was deep. I made a friend, a bloody good friend and before we left for the evening Chris told me that if I ever get around to writing a book about my life, he’d write the foreword for it.

Had a fantastic meeting with my friend and fellow warrior @ChrisEubank tonight who spoke to me this evening with profound integrity and honesty. It was a pleasure to listen to this intelligent human being. Until next time 🤝🥊 pic.twitter.com/DQETyoabti — Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) June 28, 2023

Like myself, family means a hell of a lot to Chris. And like myself, family has never been a straightforward thing for him. There was probably a time not too long ago that he saw the Eubanks going down in history as one of the great British boxing families. But this weekend in Manchester his son is facing a fight that could well end his dreams of rising back up and becoming a world champion again. And Chris Jr. won’t have Sr. there by his side. They’re estranged, which I think is a posh way of saying they’re not getting on and haven’t been for a while.

It’s a real shame and I hope no matter what else happens this weekend in his rematch with Liam Smith and down the line for Chris Jr. he can patch things up with his dad. There have been some positive signs. A couple of days ago when a journalist went fishing for a fight week headline, they threw an interview the elder Eubank had done with TalkSport earlier this year at Jr. He didn’t bite, instead taking it out on Simon Jordan, the TalkSport presenter who’d only been stirring in the original chat anyway. I’ve no time for Jordan. I reckon Eamon Dunphy would refer to him as a spoofer — and he’d be right.

Chris Jr. has been a slightly different figure all week I think. He’s been a bit quieter, a bit less quick with his lips, less likely to bite at trash talk from Smith. In 2015 I kissed him at the weigh-in and drove him mad. But what happened in January when the boys first met probably has a lot to do with it. Eubank Jr. was not only knocked down for the first time in his life but knocked out. Of all the outcomes the thousands packed into the Manchester Arena and hundreds of thousands watching on had expected, a Smith KO was the last. I’ve watched it back and do agree with Chris Jr. that the right hand that did most of the damage included a fair bit of elbow but Smith did a hell of a job of finishing the fight.

Now they’re meeting again and all of the pressure is on Eubank Jr. He’s only 33 but if he loses the rematch then he’s probably not going to find himself a world title shot again. He’s changed things up and got rid of Roy Jones Jr from the corner and brought in Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, who trains Terence Crawford. Crawford just put in one of the best performances in a couple of decades when he destroyed Errol Spence Jr.

The new corner man says he’s getting his fighter uncomfortable. Eubank Jr. has always liked to train at night but BoMac has been waking him early and getting him to work. When I heard that it reminded me of my trainer Packie Collins who takes the “uncomfortable” craic a bit too far. Packie’s had me out running around the Phoenix Park before 5 in the morning, freezing the balls off myself, even the deer asking me to keep the noise down while they sleep.

Will it be enough to turn things around? I’m really not sure. BoMac hasn’t had all that much time so this talk that he can turn Eubank Jr. into Crawford is bullshit. I feel for Chris a bit because that’s kind of what his career has been like. Early on and when his dad was in his corner the pundits wondered "could he be just like his father" Then it was "can he be the next Roy Jones Jr.?’ Now he’s supposed to be Crawford.

Boxing doesn’t need to be rocket science. You don’t need to be a Jones Jr. or a Pacquiao or Naseem Hamed. If you can do the basics and do them well you might get somewhere. If you’re a hard bastard on top of that you might go far. That’s exactly what Smith is. I’d argue that Liam and his three brothers are actually the Great British boxing family.

I mean it as a compliment when I say Liam is a basic fighter. He’s a master of a lot of the foundational stuff and is as hard as nails. He’s only lost three times in his career: to Canelo in Texas, no shame in that; to Jaime Munguía, who beat me too and is still undefeated after 42 fights and then to Magomed Kurbanov, who is also undefeated but has fought 21 of his 25 fights in the same city in Russia and won a lot of them on points. I reckon if I fought 21 of 25 here in Mahon, I’d get a good few decisions go my way too.

But what am I going to decide about Saturday night? This really is a huge bloody fight for Eubank Jr. and he’s still coming in as the more powerful puncher. But that KO in January could make him vulnerable again. It’s often the fighters you least expect who become less resistant and get a bit chinny.

It’s an awfully close one and I hope it goes a lot deeper than the first fight. Smith can be a bit more relaxed, which sometimes goes against you. On Saturday I reckon it’ll just go his way — I’m putting my €2 on Smith by points.

Either way it’ll be worth a watch and I know one new friend of mine who’ll definitely be watching.