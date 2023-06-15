Tommy Martin: Would you let Uefa take charge of a kids' end of season blitz?

It is the time of year that sports clubs are organising mini-World Cups, blitzes and miscellaneous end-of-season jamborees. While ostensibly for clubs to reward battalions of scabby kneed kids with goody bags for their winter’s toil, they also allow parent-coaches to celebrate not having to deal with other people’s children for a few months.

Such events are under scrutiny these days, given the GAA’s recent reminder of the dangers of cups and medals to a child’s health and wellbeing. The resulting hubbub means that competitive kids’ tournaments will soon rank with illegal raves and badger-baiting as events frowned upon by polite society.

Still, while the broader point about shielding children from the excesses of wannabe Guardiolas is a valid one, the occasional Jules Rimet cosplay does little harm.

The kids seem to enjoy acting out the rigmarole of group stage permutations and the high stakes drama of the knockout rounds. Sure, an eight-year-old missing the crucial penalty in a shoot-out is a hard watch, but maybe he will learn to keep it low next time.

The term ‘blitz’ for such events, with its undertones of Prussian militarism, has always seemed fitting. It alludes not only to the quickfire, Panzer attack of games rattled off in jig time, but also the Teutonic efficiency of organisation required to pull these things together. Indeed, your end-of-season blitz is as much a chance for volunteer administrators to show off their logistical tekkers as it is for the kids to demonstrate their newly acquired ball skills.

Our local soccer club, Marino AFC, had its mini-World Cup last Sunday and served up a morning’s worth of high-octane drama along with the copious tea and buns.

Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground show their match tickets during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris.

Over two hundred boys and girls were conscripted behind the flags of the world into three separate tournaments, frogmarched through the emotional rollercoaster of an entire World Cup campaign, issued their rations of Tayto, Fruit Shoot and Mentos and sent on their way red-faced and happy, apart from the ones who missed the penos.

And all wrapped up and cleared away in time for the dog-walkers and sun-worshippers to reclaim the park for the afternoon. Eamonn Woods, the club chairman and a former army man, tapped his watch with satisfaction as the trestle tables were taken down and the last corner flag stowed away, bang on schedule.

I thought of Eamonn and blitz masterminds like him when news came in from Istanbul of UEFA’s latest Champions League final debacle. Just a year on from the terrible scenes outside Stade De France ahead of last year’s final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, once again European football’s showpiece occasion had turned into a grim test of endurance for fans for whom it should have been the night of a lifetime.

Manchester City supporters reported being corralled into buses which crawled for hours along a gridlocked motorway without access to water or toilets. Stories emerged of vomit and urine swilling around their feet as they inched their way towards the stadium, despite heeding advice to head for the game hours in advance. Some forced their way out of the buses and set off on foot, traipsing their way in the searing heat like bedraggled characters from Cormac McCarthy’s The Road.

Once inside the Ataturk stadium, it seems that the entire City end of the ground was being serviced by two small concession stands, so that fans who had endured Tolkienesque trials to get to the venue had to queue for hours just to access vastly overpriced food and water.

Post-match, things followed similar chaotic lines, with supporters spilling out across the wasteland in search of buses returning to the city. Particularly shameful was that elderly and disabled fans were reportedly forced to traverse coarse gravel car parks and terrain described as being like a building site to navigate their way out.

Many City fans paid hundreds for taxis rather than wait for one of the two buses reportedly assigned to ferry them away from the ground.

At the time of writing, UEFA is yet to comment on what happened, but then all this has become rather the norm at their biggest events.

Whether talking about the mistreatment of fans in Paris last year, or the lack of access to water for Rangers fans at the 2022 Europa League final, or the scenes of violence and chaos at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, UEFA have always been quick to point out the responsibilities of local organisers for these problems, not seeming to realise what the unifying theme is.

It seems incredible that the governing body is planning on expansion of its flagship tournament and its showpiece occasion – aiming to take on the Superbowl for entertainment razzmatazz and hinting at future far-flung, global venues – when it cannot seem to ensure the basic comfort and safety of people going to the game right now.

Cocking up the organisation of one Champions League final could be described as unfortunate, cocking up two in a row is just careless.

Of course, the consistently crap experiences of supporters paying huge sums to attend major UEFA matches indicates a deeper disregard beyond mere incompetence.

We have long known that sporting bodies are more interested in those occupying the posh seats than the hordes filling out the rest of the stadium. But sport’s increasing status as a geopolitical plaything means that the institutional gaze is more transfixed than ever on the power brokers rather than the hoi polloi.

Hosting rights have become poker chips in a bigger strategic game, dished out for political expediency rather than venue suitability. And the long-term fortunes of sporting organisations are increasingly at the whim of the powerful.

This was a week, after all, when the sovereign nation of Saudi Arabia completed a hostile takeover of an entire sport.

So, making sure Abu Dhabi’s ruler Mohamed Bin Zayed and Sheikh Mansour (the owner of Manchester City, attending one of the club’s games for only the second time in 15 years) were comfy in their VVIP seats at the Ataturk was infinitely more important that access to water for ordinary fans.

Nor could UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin have been expected to raise Istanbul’s transport capability with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan when the two were pictured hobnobbing before the final.

And to underline the pecking order, one City fan reported seeing a spectator in a nearby corporate area enjoying a surprise Just Eat delivery as part of a marketing stunt by the official sponsor, while a short distance away thousands queued for hours for a sad sliver of kebab.

As a result of these priorities, many fans attending club football’s greatest occasion end up feeling like refugees fleeing a warzone. Never mind the UEFA Champions League final, you wouldn’t put them in charge of your local club’s end-of-season blitz.