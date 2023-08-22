Duncan Casey: Ireland know lineout is a long way off from where it needs to be

Ireland’s domination of England on Saturday was a good illustration of the cyclical nature of test rugby.

In the corresponding fixture four years ago, Ireland were on the receiving end of a 57-15 drubbing. Fault lines were appearing in a previously infallible Joe Schmidt game plan, whereas England were building steadily to what became the peak of that playing group’s powers.

2023 has been a different story. While Ireland were strong favourites going into Saturday, any hope that a similar demolition might be doled out in reverse four years on was nipped in the bud early doors. An England side under the pump from all quarters started the match with a higher tempo and an appetite to play more ambitious rugby than the previous fortnight’s fixtures against Wales had shown.

They stifled early Irish attacks, moved the ball wide and launched with a trick play off their first lineout, overthrowing the ball deliberately to midfield and milking an early three points. The glimmer of hope the English support may have been feeling didn’t last long, however, and soon they slipped back into the sloppy, ill-disciplined and error-strewn habits that have become the norm in the last 12 months.

A classic it was not. And though Ireland scored five tries at something of a canter, there is plenty to improve and tighten up before the real action starts in three weeks. A key concern will be the lineout, which was a long way off from where it needs to be. Ireland lost possession at six lineouts, meaning they could only launch properly off about two-thirds of their own ball.

There was one crooked throw, one overthrow, two balls dropped upon landing, one maul that was choked instantly and turned over, and one penalty for a lifter blocking the window to the ball carrier. The rule of thumb referees follow on the last of these is that lifters should never have the number on their back exposed to the opposition. If they do, they are obstructing access to the ball carrier. It’s an easy one for the ref to spot and was an easy get-out for an England side under pressure deep in their 22.

Despite the work to be done, this was still a very comfortable win against our arch-rivals. The accuracy and variety Ireland showed in attack to cross the whitewash five times was impressive, and emblematic of the ever-expanding offensive ability this group of players has. Bundee Aki’s opening try was one for aspiring coaches, with clear learnings in both attack and defence.

Peter O’Mahony’s line break showed the importance of always running a meaningful line on the outside shoulder of the ball carrier. In a regular pod of three forwards, you have a ball carrier, a man on the inside (usually the ‘minus’) and a man on the outside (usually the ‘plus’). At underage, amateur and professional level, you will routinely see guys going through the motions when they find themselves in this ‘plus’ position.

The plus has a crucial but often thankless and fruitless role to play in the attacking shape. He must be a genuine option to receive the ball to sit down his opposite defender. If he doesn’t, and the ball is given out the back of the pod in an effort to get it wide, the defender will be able to knock off early and add more width to the defensive line.

Similarly, if he isn’t a real threat, he can’t exploit any gaps that might appear due to poor decision-making in defence. Running a proper line gives the carrier (van der Flier in this case) the option to shift the ball one channel if a defender bites in. It’s a role where you get rewarded once out of every thousand times you do it. World-class players don’t get tired of doing the boring stuff because they know at some point, it will pay dividends.

This brings us to the second learning. Van der Flier and O’Mahony are faced by Ellis Genge and Will Stuart. Genge steps in to hit van der Flier, as he should, but Stuart is distracted by Aki running another genuine line out the back of the pod. With van der Flier carrying in two hands as he does so well, Stuart thinks the ball is going to Aki and turns his shoulders out ever so slightly for a split second, creating the gap for O’Mahony to power through.

A well-executed micro-play like this only gives you milliseconds of opportunity and inches of space. At test level, that is all you can usually create, and it’s all a good side needs to score tries. In this case, Stuart didn’t deal with the primary threat in front of him. He should have stepped in and covered that option, knowing he could bounce out if the ball was ultimately given behind.

The try of the afternoon was undoubtedly Garry Ringrose finishing a beautiful sequence of touchline-to-touchline rugby featuring multiple offloads out of contact, sublime handling and of course, an on-a-sixpence cross-field kick from man of the match, Mack Hansen. For me however, Aki’s try encapsulates how well-oiled an attacking unit this Irish side has become and the multiple threats they now pose off even the most basic elements of phase play.

Having anticipated it for so long, it almost feels like the World Cup has sneaked up, with just 80 minutes of rugby left for Ireland to prepare. In some ways, Saturday’s performance was the perfect one for Andy Farrell and his colleagues; a convincing win with plenty to admire but some clear cobwebs to blow off before the real fun begins.