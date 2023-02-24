Ronan O'Gara: the more you back Finn Russell, the more you get back

However punch drunk I may have felt as a Liverpool fan after the mauling by Real Madrid at Anfield, we can only surmise what it was like Wednesday morning in Jurgen Klopp’s world.

This is probably the first time Klopp’s tenure has had a harsh, sustained spotlight trained on it. Eaten bread is soon forgotten. La Rochelle have had a few sticky spots this season which always moves me to wonder how long the honeymoon of a Champions Cup win actually lasts. It’s not about unreasonable. It’s called professional sport.

La Rochelle won in Castres last Saturday, the first side to do so in the Top 14 for 753 days. Pierre Henry Broncan also took his side to the final of the Bouclier last season, but apparently it wasn’t enough to keep him in a job. Castres went looking for a new head coach. Welcome back to the madhouse, Jeremy Davidson.

Four of the fourteen head coaches in the league haven’t made it to Week 19. This weekend we entertain Brive, Davidson’s former club, who have appointed Patrice Collazo, once of La Rochelle stock. Between the hirings and firings and the sudden bout of naval-gazing after France’s loss in Dublin, the chattering classes here are knocking fellas down like skittles as they take their morning espressos outside the local boulangerie.

The over-appraisal of Ireland seems, if I am being honest, calculated to soften the blow and make the French feel a little better about themselves. I am not sure France are the team many believe they are. They may become Les Formidables, but right now the backline has a slightly disjointed, out-of-sync look to it. Ok, Dupont is a machine, but Ntamack is not at his usual high standards, they still miss Jonathan Danty too. Fortunately, he is back on club duty this weekend, having played his first 40 minutes in nine weeks in Castres. I’ve seldom seen a lad as aroused by the prospect of running at people like a Mac truck without brakes.

Greg Alldritt was taken off in Dublin, like he had been in Rome. It’s an unusual scenario to see that skullcap sidelined before the finish and all sorts of prosecutions have been advanced for same – one of which, surely humorous, being that I have deliberately overplayed him at club level to give Andy Farrell a helping hand in the Six Nations.

Of course, the contrary is more accurate. We sit down and discuss a plan for him, his minutes, his down-time and rest periods. A lot of people expect robotic performances from top players, Greg is going through a little dip but I am pretty confident that when we need him, or France really need him, he will be there. He underperformed against Ireland, but over a 10-year career, who hasn’t dipped? Take one thing to the bank: that skullcap is always there for the pivotal stagess of a championship match.

For reasons that pass understanding, I sat down and did a full scout report on the France game in Dublin. Galthie’s side had three big chances to score in the opening fifteen minutes of the second half. Any of them would have provided Ireland with a very different mental challenge. Dumortier kicked for Ringrose to make a mark, whereas if he had come off the gas a bit and gave a little tip pass to Jelonch, he scores untouched.

Then Damien Penaud is tackled three metres short of the line. France sent in the big boys where Ireland are strong, but if Ntamack called for it, chances are he would have strolled in. Thirdly, France then had a strong overload from broken ball but Fickou kicked it when one of the Irish cover was Porter. No offence, Andrew.

And yet, there’s a nagging sense that Scotland could turn them over in Paris on Sunday. Maybe I need to go for a lie down.

So much of the intrigue revolves around Finn Russell. One of his biggest admirers is his erstwhile club colleague at Racing 92, Gael Fickou, the defensive leader with France. Thing is, the library of data Fickou has from training with the Scotland ten is more extensive than anything you would get in eighty minutes at the Stade de France. He will know every strength and weaknesses, so it will be fascinating to see what defensive strategy Fickou and his pals come up with to thwart Russell.

The more you go with Finn Russell, the more you get back from him. The performance at Twickenham was the exampla gratis of that. What has happened previously with Scotland amounted to a clashing of wills. When Mike Prendergast gave him his head at Racing, or Lauren Labit before that, the risk-reward is something that you have to factor in. He won’t just win you one game and lose you the next. Russell could win and lose the same game. Through instinctive play and reading the game superbly, he gives any team a genuine shot.

He has always had an exciting short kicking game but now he has developed a better tactical kicking game, and his quality of passing is exceptional. Where he can be got at is when you have a good defensive plan and you take away his time and space. He possesses little joker cards that keep him elusive, a little bit like Beauden Barrett who has incredible acceleration to get him out of trouble. Russell has a stellar passing game to get him out of a spot, but a connected defence with connected line speed can shut down his space and that means interceptions and charged-down kicks.

BUBBLE BROTHERS: Craig Casey and Ross Byrne during Ireland Rugby squad training at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It’s been nearly all upside for Scotland and Ireland thus far but Paris is the litmus test for Gregor Townsend’s spring assessment.

Ireland, meanwhile, got a nice box of work-ons from the second half in Cardiff and though the French game in Dublin was described as the game for the ages, look back through the detail and you might see more inaccuracies in the game than many people think. There were opportunities spurned on both sides, presented by the opposition.

Johnny Sexton won’t be in Rome, but that’s no galloping shock. If you get fifty minutes out of Johnny in the big games, that’s par. Anything over that is bonus territory given the age factor and the intensity of these games.

It’s the obvious opportunity for the Ireland management to flex their squad muscle, and it will be enlightening to see how Ross Byrne, who is only making a third start, gels with Craig Casey at half back.

While it is a big day for the Leinster ten, it’s a bigger day for Ireland going forward for the team in that someone is going to have to put a print on the team minus Sexton. That day is coming, that needs to happen. If Ireland are serious about winning the World Cup, which they have given themselves the right to talk about, they need three in that position. Jack Crowley has gone quiet, not through his own fault, more circumstantial. But Byrne has stepped up and looked very composed for thirty minutes against the French.

Italy will be a different proposition with Montpellier’s Paolo Garbisi at ten; with due respect, he is at a superior level to Tommaso Allen. Almost as big a boost for the Italians is knowing they won’t have Sexton’s craft and nous to deal with. In the Six Nations, awkward moments come in all manner of guises. Italy have shown enough against France and England to make Saturday a testing Round three for Ireland.

But Andy Farrell knows that.