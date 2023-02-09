Ronan O'Gara: Are France trending downwards? Dublin will tell the tale

France conceded a startling eighteen penalties in Rome last Sunday as they stumbled over the line against Italy.

It seems a remarkably undisciplined performance, and it was, but there are some mitigating factors – or at least, a rational explanation.

Every week in the Top 14, there are seven sets of officials on duty around the country. Some are professional, and will be on duty during the Six Nations. Then there are part-timers on the circuit, whose interpretation of the game’s complicated laws might not be as microscopic as their professional brethren. They traverse the country and keep the show on the road for extremely modest recompense.

Often they could only receive one night’s accommodation allowance, even if they have travelled long distances to the games. Against this backdrop, the Top 14 still thrives in many respects – not least of which is commercially - but the officiating and the varying interpretations of what constitutes foul play in a ruck or at a lineout represents, in real terms, the biggest threat to the French national team when they compete on the international stage.

This French side has more than its share of quality gratteurs (poachers) who may have been a little bemused by what is deemed legal and what isn’t. Hence when they arrive at a Six Nations, it can take a bit of time to recalibrate the thought process from the idiosyncrasies of the Top 14 to the leading, professional officials at the Six Nations or at the World Cup.

There are so many technicalities now in the game, in every single aspect – for instance, policing a lineout. Misdemeanours that regularly go unpunished in the Top 14 are pinged every time in the Six Nations. Hence it’s not that difficult to accumulate 18 penalties against you. There were glaring breaches committed by France players in Rome last Sunday that denied them momentum and kept the Italians hungry. French players were trying to switch from the law of the jungle to a scenario where there is very little grey.

The Six Nations is all about speed, clean lines and ruck ball, making it easier for the viewer to understand decisions. In the Top 14 you could have a ball carrier plus four piling into a ruck, or a tackler plus four piling in.

Anyway, it’s out of France’s road now. From quite some way back, the French management and squad has been targeting the second round of the Six Nations. Their eye might not have been totally on Italy. But it will be on Ireland.

France have won 14 internationals in a row so what I will say next warrants an explanation: I think France are on a bit of a downward trend at this point, and have been for some time. Doubtless, it can be arrested in time for the World Cup, but the level of performance in November and into last week, allied to a de-possession game that goes against their rugby heritage, makes me believe that everything is not as it should be.

Some will point to the fact they beat South Africa and Australia in one-score games last autumn but there were key factors in both – Pieter-Steph de Toit early sending off for instance - that can’t be dismissed. In Marseille, when they defeated Japan, the performance was well off where it should have been, but that is French rugby – when there isn’t a fear factor among French teams, they can be very average. So if they feel the possibility of losing to Japan or Italy is minimal, they become vulnerable and loose.

Ireland have their respect and there's a French realisation that this is a game they may lose. That brings a very different mentality out of the French.

We know Ireland will perform. They are the number one ranked side in the world for a reason. But France will perform too because that fear factor will be there. It makes for a fascinating conflict and will result in a big shift in one-upmanship, with one side psychologically chasing the other all the way to September.

The French obsession with kicking the leather off the ball has been well ventilated here and elsewhere in recent months. For me, France will only be France when they start to play. They are road-testing all the while and on this 14-game winning run, the first seven or eight victories combined style with stats. But ever since, they’ve become fascinated with data and if they continue down that rabbit hole, I think they will come unstuck.

Where they have the big advantage, is they have the cattle to beat any team in the world – if they choose to use them properly.

Any argument can be validated with statistics, no matter what the evidence in front of your eyes says. France have made significant strides in their kicking game, a point that is constantly being re-enforced in the team meeting room, and if a player – no matter how single-minded he is – is being hosed with data and metres, they will flick the autopilot switch and go to that frequency in terms of what is required in the game. I have seen this happen where players eschew what they see in front of them on the basis of being programmed to do something else – usually kicking downfield for metres, i.e. de-possession.

I think it was Eddie Jones who first began operating on this basis and the French and South Africans have enthusiastically rowed in behind on the basis of what the stats and data tell them.

The problem when it comes to France is that it eliminates an inclination to prosper in chaos, and to revel in broken play. That’s their DNA. What they have become better at is patience and awareness that they can play a ruck game and an offloading, keep-ball-alive game. But the de-possession imperative over-rides everything and the problem is you can’t be half-pregnant. France are unlikely to revert to joie de vivre rugby now, six months out from a World Cup. Their autopilot setting is very different to what it once was.

That Saturday is the first time in the Six Nations where the top two ranked sides in the world play each other only underlines the class on display. We will see the current world player of the year going against the best player in the world. Antoine Dupont is in Ronaldo, Messi territory. When these world awards are being judged, no-one could dispute that Josh van der Flier has immense qualities, but it only underlines that Antoine Dupont is now judged by a different standard.

A pity that Dan Sheehan misses out because it was a potential clash of the best two hookers in the world on show, the Leinster man v Julien Marchand. Every time I watch Sheehan I am left thinking, ‘just how good is this guy, and what’s he going to be like when he hits his ceiling …?' Sheehan is the reason we love rugby. He makes it look fun.

He was exceptional against Wales in Cardiff, but Sheehan and his team mates should be frustrated with a 7-7 second half. Forty minutes won’t get the job done against France. There is no chance Galthie and co won’t show up because this date has been in their crosshairs for a long time. They will go after Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray, acutely aware that no opposition has found the key to disrupting Irish rhythm and tempo at the Aviva. Whereas if France can dominate the collisions – they have more physicality and have gone with a 6-2 split off the bench - it’s slow ball to the Irish half backs, which is not the norm in a humming Lansdowne Road.

France have stuck with the same starting fifteen from Rome a week ago. The new wing, Ethan Dumortier has eight tries but is still a rookie and not yet proven at Top 14 level. He is only starting his journey. Damien Penaud is the threat, but watch out for Matthieu Jalibert off the bench. He could be very interesting. If the conditions Saturday are dry, Jalibert has incredible acceleration and his confidence is up now after scoring the decisive try against the Italians.

Andy Farrell needed to be able to count on Conor Murray from the start in Wales and his scrum-half wasn’t found wanting. They have a great relationship, and so much of professional sport comes down to that. Every bit of that nous and experience will be needed again against Dupont.

England should claim a first win under Steve Borthwick against Italy at Twickenham, but the weekend's other Six Nations storyline will be in Murrayfield. Nobody will be surprised if Wales turn Scotland over. All historical evidence said that Scotland would go to Twickenham last week, on guard, on edge, sharp as a pencil, and turn England over. That they would achieve this huge result.

And then, fail to back it up.

In the pool stages of a World Cup, this would prove fatal. Scotland have Ireland coming to Edinburgh next month in Round 4 of the Six Nations. And in case anyone needs reminding, are in Ireland’s pool come the autumn.

Don’t dismiss Scotland-Wales as an afterthought to the main course on Saturday…