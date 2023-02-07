Duncan Casey: Ireland must add creativity to mix against France

When Rassie Erasmus arrived in Munster in 2016, he stated unashamedly to his team of coaches that he would pick players based on two main criteria: the ability to give momentum in attack and the ability to stop it in defence. In essence, he wanted people on the pitch that could make yards when carrying the ball while preventing the opposition from doing the same thing.

This might sound simplistic and probably fits a preconception many people have of the South African approach the game. It is, however, hard to argue with the premise. There is obviously a need for talent, skill and flair in every side, but a team cannot deliver the goods if it can’t tick those boxes which are the foundation of the sport.

As important as all the other stuff is, rugby is a game where the outcome is dictated by collisions. Particularly at test level, if you dominate the collisions, you are usually in a position to dominate the contest. Ireland’s control of the collision zone on Saturday was a good illustration of this.

The opening quarter saw Wales being bullied, bulldozed and generally blown out of the water, and the credit for this lies with Ireland’s relentless pursuit of hard carrying yards. When Caelan Doris crossed the line on the two minute mark, it was the 7th consecutive phase of carrying within six metres of the ruck following Ireland’s first lineout on the left hand side of the pitch.

Each carry nudged Ireland a little further over the gain line. These were marginal wins but when you combine this with ruthlessly efficient work at the breakdown, it becomes a nightmare to defend. The average speed of the six rucks in that sequence of play was 2.1 seconds. As a defensive line, if you’re soaking up pressure while trying to deal with ball coming at that speed, you are in trouble, particularly so close to your own goal line.

It was a similar story with the build up to James Ryan’s try six minutes later. Ireland started with a lineout 30 metres out on the left hand side. In nine carries, they had pummelled the Welsh back to five metres from their own line, winning each battle in contact and operating with an average ruck speed of just under two seconds. This forced a penalty for offside at the breakdown which saw the familiar sight of Dan Sheehan taking a tap and go.

Three phases later, Ryan crashed over the line with Doris on his back. There is nothing fancy or unusual about this. It’s simple rugby but like many things in life, the simple way is often the most effective. I have lauded the strides Ireland have made in their attack in the last couple of years; the ability for players in every position to shift the ball before and after contact with such ease has seen them transform as an offensive threat.

But if you can dominate a team by simply running hard and knocking them backwards, there isn’t much need to do anything else. What both Doris’ and Ryan’s tries highlight is something that’s often overlooked – you don’t have to break a tackle or make a line break to score. A soft shoulder or forcing a soak tackle is enough.

Ireland are unlikely to be able to bully a more physically imposing French pack the same way this Saturday. The challenge will be a different one and more creativity and innovation will be needed but this side has already proven it has both in abundance. Something else Ireland will not have the luxury of doing is conceding 13 penalties again. Discipline, or lack thereof, was a key feature of the game for both Wales and Ireland, and their respective displays in this regard showed us how directly this can impact on the scoreboard.

Ireland blitzed Wales in the first quarter, bombarding them with pressure. Pressure leads to errors. Errors lead to penalties. After 26 minutes, the penalty count was 8-1 against Wales. It was no surprise Ireland led 24-3 at this point. By the 45th minute, the gap had narrowed to 9-8 and to everyone watching, there was a sense that Wales might be forcing their way back into the contest.

Andrew Porter had a bad couple of minutes, first giving away a soft penalty for offside just outside the 22 which led to Liam Williams’ try, then conceding another as that try was being scored and handing Wales a penalty on the halfway line. Had Ken Owens not uncharacteristically thrown a crooked ball to the tail, the gap might have been closed to 10 points and things would have started to look very different.

Ireland weathered that brief Welsh storm but the indiscipline continued. In the 68th minute, they overtook Wales in the penalty count as it went to 13-12. This will be the biggest cause for concern from a game that gave Ireland very little to worry about. You would have to imagine 13 penalties would be punished far more severely by a team with France’s quality.

Interestingly, France were the worst disciplined team in round one, conceding a whopping 18 penalties in Rome. Similarly, handing 18 penalties to a team like Ireland is something you simply cannot do. Both sets of coaches will be hammering home the same message in camp this week – do that again and it will cost you.

It’s the game we have all been waiting for since last year’s competition and though there is still lots of rugby to be played between now and September, Saturday’s game will shape much of the public opinion about who is more likely to take the World Cup home. Home advantage could well be the deciding factor where there is so little between the two sides, so an Irish win by three to five points seems like a solid call.