Ronan O'Gara: Picking yourself up after a humiliating hammer blow

JONNO GIBBES was let go by Clermont Auvergne this week. He is a good coach, but a better person. He was especially good to me when I came back from New Zealand to La Rochelle. He let me grow as his assistant to the point where Clermont spotted an opportunity and targeted him. It seemed a lovely fit all round. But things haven’t gone to plan and Jonno is out, not without looking into the rearview mirror and seeing the project he has left and worked hard to win a first European Champions Cup.

That is the brutality of professional sport. I put myself in that situation and I feel a sense of bitter envy. It’s a human emotion. The players that left La Rochelle at the beginning of last season might not have enjoyed watching us winning in Marseille last May either. Quite a few of them were probably roaring for Leinster. That’s a fact of professional sport and the human condition. Some of those lads were removed by me. It’s the business of sport. You can’t keep everyone. Pierre Boudehent is off to Stade Francais next season; he fancies that project, there’s a good deal on the table, that is his decision. Jonno Gibbes didn’t have that luxury.

In sport or life, there is no good to be had from wishing someone ill. If only you could prevent that. In 2013, watching Ireland go within seconds in Dublin of beating New Zealand for the first time, I was bent badly out of shape; I am thinking ‘this is so wrong’ in my head, because my head is formed in a way that spent an entire career trying to slay the All Blacks. And then the first moment you are out of the way, Ireland are on the brink of history. It’s the only time in my life I wanted my country to lose. That’s a personal issue and a human failing. Everything moves forward.

But the next time, are you supporting the team, be it Ireland, be it La Rochelle? That’s the difference between growth mindset and remaining bitter. That’s why we never succeed if we don’t change. People who are constantly living in the past tend to get swallowed whole. The new lads in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad don’t carry the historical freight we did. New Zealand are pretty much the same now as any other top tier nation, but they weren’t for me. They were built up to be gods.

Bitterness might come easy to Joey Carbery this week. In selecting his first squad for the Six Nations championship, Andy Farrell will have considered the fact that the Muster ten covers a lot of positions. But the Ireland coach can’t ignore the fact either that as a ten, no-one can say that he is in belting form.

It is hammer blow for Carbery, there is no other term. It might be underestimated that he has 37 caps for Ireland. This isn’t a rookie. To not be in the first Six Nations squad in a World Cup year is a serious blow, as much as the realisation that Carbery is gone from second to fourth choice.

Farrell will have left the Munster ten with some targets to hit and positives to keep him focused. But when you’re the player dropped, that’s not stuff you soak up. The feedback might be helpful and encouraging but ultimately the coach hasn’t picked you in the squad. Being dropped overrides everything.

Carbery has been unlucky with injury, and that has facilitated the development of a serious pretender to play ten for Munster and Ireland in Jack Crowley. He is growing literally with every game. Last weekend Munster took off Carbery for Rory Scannell, and they moved Crowley into ten.

Ross Byrne has the respect of everyone in Leinster, and his calls are more appreciated in blue, If he can translate that to the Ireland squad, he is an interesting test option and a brilliant goalkicker. As a test coach that is invaluable. In 2011, when I was under pressure for my position, my thought process was to take the decision away from the coach. I knew under pressure my goalkicking would be needed, it was more proven that Johnny’s. Byrne and Carbery have their own mechanisms to deal with the respective situations, but it starts with them.

The first thing Carbery finds is a mirror. Talk to it and listen to the reply. Option A is the Ireland coach’s decision destroys you mentally or Option B, you make a plan to counterattack, you stick to it, and you reflect on how unique the life of a rugby ten is. When you have your highs, they are higher than anyone else’s; your lows are lower than anyone else’s. You have to make a plan to respond.

Jack Crowley is in a different place and it essentially boils down to the confidence factor. It just rolls for him these days, he’s up and running, he has the momentum. The difficult bit for Carbery, because it’s outside his gift, is to get a run of good games and some quality minutes. When you have doubts, you try to force it, whereas for Jack, everything is smooth and consistent at the moment. He has the rub of perception as well. People see him on an upward trajectory and they don’t linger on his errors. It’s all part of the learning curve. When Joey makes an error now, it’s an indication that he’s lost his confidence, his form and his mojo.

The intriguing bit is who makes the 23 for the Wales game on Saturday week. Once this weekend is out of the way, there is no European Cup, so both Byrne and Crowley can only profit from being in Ireland camp. Learning and operating at the top level.

Opposition will look at the potential Ireland backline with intrigue and reckon there are entries there for them. They see and will go after a 37-year-old out-half; because once Johnny Sexton is out of there, opportunities to profit arise. If Johnny tweaks a calf or back goes into spasm, who’s in at ten now?

The opposition also sees Bundee Aki not playing for Connacht and Rob Henshaw missing. Is McCloskey at 12? All of a sudden, there’s a different look to that Ireland backline. Quite quickly, a strength can be made look a weakness with a little bit of careful plotting.

That is the job of a coach. Andy and Paulie are doing their very best to ensure that, irrespective of who starts, the jersey plays well. So many players don’t get that. It’s more difficult in Johnny’s situation to have a like-for-like because he’s especially smart. The trick now is to get Crowley and Byrne up a notch or three as quickly as possible in the most demanding of crucibles.

And for Carbery to ensure he’s back in the conversation sharpish.