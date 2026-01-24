Subscriber

Anthony Daly: Last thing Cork need is more negativity. Time to move on now

Ben O’Connor will have tried to assess every detail of how Cork managed 2025.
CLASH: Cork’s Colm McCarthy and Ben Cunningham take on Clare’s Tony Kelly during their recent game in Mallow.

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 15:49
Anthony Daly
By its very nature now, with the league so closely linked to the championship, especially for teams in Divisions 2 and 3, the football league has been compelling viewing for the last three years. That is, until a certain stage of the competition.

I remember a host of teams pulling up the handbrake last spring midway through the league as soon as they thought they were safe. Before they knew it though, no team was safe because they were nearly all consistently opening up the door for the teams around them, which turned the latter stages of the league into a game of snakes and ladders.

<p>DRIVING ON: Cork's powerhouse midfielder Colm O'Callaghan drives past Kerry's Cillian Trant in last Saturday's McGrath Cup final, the Rebels' first competitive win in Killarney since 1995. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

S Kieran Shannon: Cork fans daring to believe in the great escape from Division 2

