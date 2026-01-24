Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Rules of engagement set but plenty of gains still to be unlocked one v one

THE quality and excitement of the All-Ireland club championships means that the National League has crept up on us. This time last year the combination of a host of new rules and the lack of pre-season competitions meant we were all bursting with anticipation as we looked towards a new frontier.

Whatever about the general public this week, that expectancy and excitement will have been felt in all of the squads up and down the country. They have worked hard over the last few months to get ready for this weekend. They will now get to stress test that prep, both physically and tactically. The managers and coaches are about to get that beautiful context that will inform them going forward. Whatever else, a win early in the league is always positive and can dictate what comes after.