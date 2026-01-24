Subscriber

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Rules of engagement set but plenty of gains still to be unlocked one v one

Safe to say there won’t be too many managers making a beeline for the referee at half-time in the League. At least there shouldn’t be
Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Rules of engagement set but plenty of gains still to be unlocked one v one

There are gains to be made with one-on-one defending under Gaelic football's new rules. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 07:15
Eamonn Fitzmaurice
Éamonn Fitzmaurice

THE quality and excitement of the All-Ireland club championships means that the National League has crept up on us. This time last year the combination of a host of new rules and the lack of pre-season competitions meant we were all bursting with anticipation as we looked towards a new frontier. 

Whatever about the general public this week, that expectancy and excitement will have been felt in all of the squads up and down the country. They have worked hard over the last few months to get ready for this weekend. They will now get to stress test that prep, both physically and tactically. The managers and coaches are about to get that beautiful context that will inform them going forward. Whatever else, a win early in the league is always positive and can dictate what comes after.

This is exclusive subscriber content. Already a subscriber? Sign in

Subscribe to access all of the Irish Examiner.

Annual €130€80

Best value

Monthly €12€6 / month

Benefits image

More in this section

Tony Kelly with Colm McCarthy and Ben Cunningham 12/1/2026 S Anthony Daly: Last thing Cork need is more negativity. Time to move on now
Pauric Mahony 7/9/2025 S Anthony Daly: Ballygunner on a mission they are perfectly equipped to complete
Ballygunner v St Martin's - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final S Anthony Daly: St Martin's workrate gave them a glimmer but Ballygunner just don't do panic
#Gaelic Football#Kerry GAA
<p>DRIVING ON: Cork's powerhouse midfielder Colm O'Callaghan drives past Kerry's Cillian Trant in last Saturday's McGrath Cup final, the Rebels' first competitive win in Killarney since 1995. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

S Kieran Shannon: Cork fans daring to believe in the great escape from Division 2

READ NOW

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Latest

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited