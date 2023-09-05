John Fogarty: One small step can curb trash talk

Their pitches in Cleaboy located alongside each other, there was always going to be a bit of needle between the Waterford city rivals De La Salle and Roanmore in Sunday’s senior hurling semi-final.

Before throw-in, De La Salle were reluctant to hand over their starting 15 until the very last minute. Living in the pockets of one another, to possess some element of surprise was valued and so they eventually confirmed two 11th-hour changes after Roanmore made three to their announced team.

The clubs’ keen rivalry was apparent from the get-go. Early scores were celebrated as if they were potential winners. Frees won, especially after turnovers, were cause for jubilation and jeering into the faces of the opposition. Knowing each other so well, you can only imagine what they were saying about each other.

As the freetakers stood over the sliotar, the taunts from the defending team in attempts to put off the other side were audible from the press box. The lippiness extended to Walsh Park’s new uncovered stand where one Roanmore supporter unsuccessfully tried to put off Reuben Halloran converting an early second-half free. White flag raised, the De La Salle forward pointed his hurley in the direction of the fan as if to ask how he liked them apples.

Tomás Ó Sé has long bemoaned sledging and in the past would have dismissed some of it as the desperate acts of “townies” but the dark art is no longer the preserve of urban GAA players. It was often felt to be an affliction observed more in football than hurling too yet the smaller ball game can’t claim it is much holier.

Eleven years ago, John Mullane and Eoin Kelly rubbed it into their former manager Davy Fitzgerald after their Waterford side beat his Clare. While Fitzgerald had given plenty back during the game.

Six years ago, former Kilkenny star Jackie Tyrrell was advising Waterford how to verbally wire into a youthful Cork ahead of their Munster semi-final. “Tell them they’re only young lads who should be up in the stand. Ask them how they got on in Maths Paper One during the week. Drill it into them that what they got against Tipperary wasn’t how this thing works. This is man’s stuff, come back in two or three years. You think we’re a nice team? Not this year.”

There is undoubtedly method to such actions and with the mellowing of time some of the greatest jawers have been celebrated for their words. Eamon McGee and Philly McMahon have never made a secret of their penchant for it. And there are some genuinely hilarious tales of trash-talking but crucially most of them are comebacks.

The truth is there are few things more unsightly on a GAA field than a defender getting into the grill of a forward after winning a free against him or a penalty/free being missed and reminding him of it. Not enough is it that something has gone the way of their team, they have to rub it in thinking they are Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston in 1965. A stark difference: Ali was demanding Liston get back up.

The rule is there to admonish the sledger. For the more serious forms of it, namely racial and sectarian remarks, there are 48-week bans but a referee is supposed to issue a black card (category 2 infraction) for expressing verbal abuse to an opponent or even a team-mate. Can you recall when that has ever happened? Few and far between.

It is a dormant rule but it doesn’t help that the same infringement, “to threaten or to use abusive or provocative language or gestures to an opposing player or team official”, is also a category 1 offence. Category 1 or 2, which is it?

So which one is it? Another example of the anomalies in the GAA Official Guide that referee David Gough spoke of this past summer.

With one smaller and simpler rule change, provocative sledging could be stamped out pretty rapidly. In the event a player has been antagonised or sneered at after conceding a free, it should be within the referee’s powers to overturn it and restart the play with a throw-in or hop ball. If the penalty or freetaker is goaded after missing the placed ball, order a retake.

Much like the way a ball is brought forward when a referee’s decision is questioned or there is an attempt to slow up the play, the team of the player doing the mouthing won’t be long in reminding him that he has to cut it out. Seeing all their good work undone for the sake of an insult will be truly seen for what it is.

August All-Ireland finals are a happy medium

That the first Sunday in September turned out to be one of the warmest days of the year wasn’t lost on people.

While there were those on social media who bemoaned such a pleasant day passing as if it were going to waste, others were happy to simply stir the pot and upset those who believe the split season has been the best thing since Otto Rohwedder invented the bread loaf slicer.

Needless to say, good weather is a pretty flimsy reason to lament the end of the September final, especially when the last two have been played in July including last year’s Limerick-Kilkenny clash where temperatures reached 26 degrees, a day before the hottest day of 2022 was recorded.

It's six years since the last September hurling final and as we have been categorically told by the GAA’s communications department, we are not going back. At least we won’t be under the current GAA president Larry McCarthy who has acclaimed it as a triumph.

The split season has been a success, yes, but a relative one. For the most part, players are loving it although there are quibbles in dual counties that the games come too thick and fast and there are a lot of hurlers in Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wexford who are done for the year and won’t be back playing until the spring. On review, a minimum of three championship games in Cork and Waterford seems particularly light too.

On the other side, in their rush to complete the inter-county season, the GAA has forgotten that anticipation is part of the pleasure. By and large, the build-up to championship games is too short.

August All-Ireland finals, the return of which are being anticipated with a rule change at Special Congress, improved county championship formats, and continued provincial club championship byes to the finalists can help strike a better balance.

Glynn is getting away lightly

A yellow card. That’s all that Johnny Glynn received for his quite shocking hold on the neck of Sarsfields’ defender Darren Morrissey in Sunday’s Galway’s SHC A Group 4 game in Ballinasloe’s Duggan Park shown live on TG4.

In the incident before half-time, both Morrissey, who was clearly pleading for the Ardrahan man to let go, and Glynn were booked by referee Conor Quinlan, who consulted with his linesman and umpires before issuing the punishments.

The match officials mightn’t have had clear sight of what Glynn did to Morrissey on the ground but Galway’s competitions control committee have a duty to ask Quinlan if he and his assistants made the call based on what the footage captured. If not, then a retrospective ban should be applied.

As Rule 7.3 (e) of the GAA’s Official Guide Part reads: “The Competitions Control Committee may make a written Request for Clarification from a Referee: (1) where there is any ambiguity in his Report, or (2) where the Competitions Control Committee is in the course of investigating a possible Infraction not stated in his Report (even if the incident itself is disclosed).”

It’s been mentioned that the scene was nothing short of what would be seen in a mixed martial arts fight but even that so-called sport has its boundaries. As listed on the Nevada Athletic Commission website, the 11th foul in MMA pertains to “throat strikes of any kind, including, without limitation, grabbing the trachea.” It continues: “A fighter may not gouge their fingers or thumb into their opponent’s neck or trachea in an attempt to submit their opponent.”

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie