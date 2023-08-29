John Fogarty: Minor scoring rule causing a major splash 

Motion 13 has been unlucky for some, Gracefield and Sixmilebridge to name but two. And more are likely to fall foul of the small print over the coming weekends.

Courtesy of a proposal submitted by Tipperary club Burgess and endorsed by almost 83% of delegates at Congress last February, the Offaly and Clare outfits lost out in their respective championships.

Believing they had done enough to progress in favourable group positions in their respective senior B football and senior hurling competitions, the clubs were instead informed they hadn't.

Gracefield thought they were through to the semi-finals but finished third based on the new rule that in the event of three or more teams finishing on the same number of points, score difference applies only to those sides’ games against one another.

They subsequently appealed the decision but that was rejected as the successful motion came into operation soon after Congress concluded in Croke Park. At least they were able to come through their quarter-final against Ballycumber on Saturday last.

Sixmilebridge were also said to be considering contesting their exit from Clare's Canon Hamilton Cup having felt they had squeezed through in second spot of Group 2 ahead of Crusheen and O’Callaghan Mills. But when the trio’s results against table toppers Clonlara were removed, Crusheen leapfrogged Sixmilebridge.

Burgess’ motion was an update of a previous one overwhelmingly passed at Congress three years ago that pertained to separating teams on the same number of points affected by a walkover, proven objection to a result, or a disqualification.

This year, the Leinster Council chose to apply the new score difference criterion to their senior hurling championship. It meant going into the final round Dublin had a fighting chance of reaching the provincial final against Galway or Kilkenny as their score difference only applied to games against those teams. Otherwise, their mission would have been nigh-on impossible as Galway were 51 points superior and Kilkenny 37.

This new means of splitting three or more teams on the same number of points appears considerably fairer than the previous version. It also seems to contribute to the competitive value of the round-robin games by reducing the impact of dead rubbers.

That’s not to say it couldn't have been communicated better. Clubs should be read up on the rules of the competitions they enter but have all counties been forthcoming with them? Does this new method of dividing counties feature in the fixture booklets?

Gracefield and Sixmilebridge aren’t the only victims. Upperchurch-Drombane finished level with Templederry Kenyons and Holycross-Ballycahill in their Tipperary SHC Group 3, and with a better overall score difference than Templederry.

But when Loughmore-Castleiney’s defeats of all three were subtracted from their score difference, Holycross-Ballycahill fared best while the Kenyons pipped Upperchurch-Drombane on scoring totals. Upperchurch-Drombane now face a relegation battle.

Also in Tipperary, Golden-Kilfeacle edged out Ballingarry and Kiladangan’s second team for a premier intermediate hurling play-off place when the three clubs’ respective results against first-placed Cappawhite were discarded.

In Kerry’s junior premier football championship Group A, Ardfert, Listowel Emmets and Firies all finished on four points. Subtracting their winning margins against bottom side Skellig Rangers, all three of their score differences read zero. Despite beating Ardfert in their final round game, Firies missed out on a quarter-final place as Ardfert had scored more than them as well as Listowel in their games against each other. Therefore, Ardfert earned a home last-eight spot against Churchill and second-placed Listowel an away date with Listry.

As more county championship group stages reach their conclusion this weekend, such cases have certainly brought sharp focus to the subject. In Cork’s premier senior hurling championship Group C, just two points separate Sarsfields in first spot from Kanturk in last.

In the county’s senior A hurling championship, it’s possible that all three groups could have three teams finishing on the same number of points although Group C (Carrigtwohill, Cloyne, Fermoy, Mallow) looks the leading candidate. Two of the three premier intermediate championship groups are also delicately poised.

In Galway, Killimordaly currently top Group A of the senior hurling championship and this weekend face Oranmore-Maree who are two points behind them alongside Clarinbridge, who will be expected to climb to four points when they face Tommy Larkins.

All four of the Dublin senior football championship groups, with the final round games taking place next month, may require the new score difference criteria. Two of the four Armagh SFC groups concluding this weekend could see three teams end up on the same points.

The ripples of a seemingly minor rule change made six months ago are far-reaching.

Pointers from McGuinness’ column

Keeping his shovel tipping with Down this past season and giving the odd dig-out to other counties like Galway in recent seasons, it’s evident Jim McGuinness won’t have missed much in the time he’s been away from Donegal following the 2014 All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry.

His analysis work with Sky Sports up to last year and with the Irish Times has demonstrated his perspective of the game remains sharp. Much like Jack O’Connor’s Irish Examiner podcast appearance two years ago Wednesday, his words may give us an indication of what’s to come from him and his county in 2024.

More of the same, it would appear. It might just be a smidgeon but McGuinness has displayed an indignance about how his first spell in charge was perceived as negative and base.

Last month, he wrote: “And when Jack O’Connor spoke about us after 2012, he mentioned how he would have got ‘bata agus bóthar’ if he had played how Donegal did. Well, they are doing something similar now in every game.”

Earlier in July, he again referenced Kerry’s defensive play: “The difference is Dublin adapted, in 2015 they went with a sweeper and they won the next six All-Irelands. Kerry have done the same, there was a lengthy segment of analysis on television at the weekend about how well Kerry are defending – they are making defending sexy now!”

On the surface, this Donegal group he inherits would not be ranked 19th by the Irish News as their predecessors were, much to his chagrin when he took over in late 2010 (ninth sounds about right). Many of the current crop have Ulster medals to their names whereas the class of 2011 didn’t.

However, the ceiling for men like Michael Murphy, the McGees, Karl Lacey and Colm McFadden was far higher. That and the fact so many have followed his example is a challenge McGuinness undoubtedly knows he must negotiate.

Kerry’s wait for O’Connor shortens

With a year remaining on his Geelong contract and on the back of a disappointing defence of their AFL title, it would seem Mark O’Connor won’t don the green and gold next season.

That’s not to say 2024 won’t be the year the Dingle man confirms that he’s returning home to play for Kerry – sources suggest a comeback is edging ever closer – but this was the first time in eight years that The Cats didn’t make the finals having finished a lowly 12th in the table. To wave goodbye on such a bummer wouldn’t be in his nature.

Of course, O’Connor could replicate Tadhg Kennelly and take a season’s sabbatical before returning to Australia but there are other incentives for the 26-year-old to remain in Victoria for a seventh season. Head coach Chris Scott has confirmed Zach Tuohy will play into 2024 and Oisín Mullin is coming off the back of his rookie season.

On Monday, O’Connor dressed up as music artist Fred Again as part of Geelong’s end-of-season “Mad Monday” celebrations.

A return to Dingle colours seems likelier even if this weekend’s club championship semi-final against Spa comes quickly after the final round game against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. O’Connor played for his club in both county SFC quarter and semi-finals last year and with more emphasis being placed on the club competition in the face of the divisional sides’ strength, his presence would be welcomed with open arms.

His old minor manager Jack O’Connor and club-mate Diarmuid Murphy will undoubtedly like a chat too. After all, as he said himself, “I still have some Gaelic aspirations”.

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie