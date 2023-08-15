John Fogarty: Where is the Government’s support for real integration?

Nobody said it was going to be easy. With an abundance of goodwill, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) might have said it would be easier than expected but integration is far too complex a matter to be sorted within a couple of years.

Speaking after their motion calling for the GAA to prioritise integration talks with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association was backed at Congress in February of last year, GPA chief executive Tom Parsons said: “Players want to see significant equality achieved in 12/18/24 months so that it is within the player's career.

“Even looking at five or 10 years, too many playing careers are ended by then. The rate of change that we see in the world today in organisations and even the rate of change of something that is so significant.”

Eight months on and the GPA at their AGM were bemoaning the lack of pace in the integration process while acknowledging former President of Ireland Mary McAleese’s appointment the previous month as the independent chair of the integration process.

A month shy of her one-year anniversary in the role, this past Sunday marked the deadline for an online survey commissioned by former President McAleese’s body aimed at identifying the hopes and fears members of the three bodies have about amalgamating the bodies.

Comprehensive in detail, the plethora of questions not only establishes that the process remains at a relatively early stage, it highlights the challenges presented in making integration a reality. The bottom line is buzz words like fairness, equality, respect, parity and proportionality are being thrown around but nobody has yet given a clear idea of what integration will look like. Through that fog, former President McAleese is striving to form a picture.

A number of questions in the survey relate to gender balance/quotas and whether the respondent is in favour of them. It’s interesting that those queries are still being put to members of the three associations now as the GAA votes next month on making changes to achieve 40% gender balance on their management committee for February next year so as to ensure Government funding isn’t cut or discontinued. The end result could see the size of the GAA’s governing body bloat based not on merit but optics.

With a path to integration being forged and for an organisation that is male from the age of 12 upwards and has shown more willingness than at least one of its two sister associations to combine forces, that gender balance threat from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media is more unhelpful than an accelerant.

As awkward an outcome as it might appear, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that delegates on September 30 could say no to the recommendations put before them by Central Council. It is a full Congress, after all, meaning it’s more difficult for central powers to control than previous Special Congresses where numbers have been reduced on mere rubberstamping autumnal Saturday afternoons.

It is very right that more women are promoted and encouraged to take senior roles. Heading into the last six months of his presidency, Larry McCarthy will be remembered for appointing females to several of his committees. However, this move brought about by the fear of losing money and face seems arbitrary and populist.

Is the GAA that insecure about the work it has done in promoting more women to senior positions in a male sports body that it must make fundamental changes to how its supposed most powerful committee is composed?

It might help if the Government was showing a little more carrot and less stick. Following on from his predecessor Jack Chambers, Junior Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne has spoken of significant funding cuts if gender quotas aren’t reached on the boards of sports bodies. He has also emphasised he won’t be funding capital projects “where men and women don't have similar access”.

If integration is to work, facilities and infrastructure will be primary matters. The supply of existing pitches and dressing rooms will be far outstripped by demand but there is no firm evidence that the Government is willing to support balancing that equation with the several millions of euro such a monumental undertaking will require.

Twenty-two years ago, the Government, keen for Bertie Bowl to become a reality, dangled £60 million in front of the GAA to complete Croke Park just as it was about to vote on opening grounds to rugby and soccer games. The proposal was lost by one vote and so the then Taoiseach’s pet project of a national stadium lived another day.

In this multimedia age, a similarly cynical move next month would be unacceptable. The GAA is supposed to do the right thing anyway. Right, perhaps, but most certainly for the wrong reasons.

Nothing should beat being there

Whether it’s about the state of Gaelic football or Liverpool’s operations in the transfer market or lack thereof, a conversation with Dara Ó Cinnéide is always worthwhile.

His words about rule changes to Gaelic football were carried in last Wednesday’s edition of the Irish Examiner and from the cutting room floor we provide his thoughts on how he feels the GAA is not doing enough to sell the live experience of a game.

“We’re in danger of becoming Americanised in how we consume games as spectators,” he said. “We’re clicking on the link instead of going to the game. The old adage of ‘nothing beats being there’ should still hold true.

“I was at the Monaghan-Armagh game this year and I was sucked in. I was intrigued, fascinated. It obviously went to penalties and I was absorbed by it. I found it engaging but the reaction from people I spoke to watching on TV was the opposite.”

We relayed to Ó Cinnéide our experience this year of the All-Ireland senior hurling final and seeing in the flesh Eoin Cody’s sleight of foot and rapid dummy hand-pass in the first half. After it seemed all the fizz had escaped from Kilkenny’s attack, the whizz of excitement he conjured in that second or two had the stadium in awe.

Watching it back, the same brilliance was there but what had been lost in the meantime was the crowd’s sharp intake of breath as he bamboozled some of the best defenders in the country and made a bee-line for the Limerick goal. Our anticipation had been lost too knowing only a free would come from it.

Like the split season, streaming has become a viable resource arising from the pandemic – several would have paid to watch the Clifford brothers’ first day back in action after the All-Ireland final for Fossa against Ó Cinnéide’s An Ghaeltacht on Saturday – but it shouldn’t trump seeing a game in the flesh.

Four pieces of housekeeping for 2024

Allow a limited maor foirne – Teams playing for stoppages or milking them so that messages can be passed onto the field, not to mention selectors/coaches acting as water/hurley carriers, looks almost as bad as the reasons why the maor foirne was disbanded in the first place. Control the on-field privilege, limit it to two incursions per half and be done with it.

Announce squads, wait for teams – Will the Thursday night or Friday morning come where this and every other media outlet doesn’t have to qualify a team announcement with the adjectives “announced” and “named”? In the interests of promoting the game, by all means release the list of available players a day or two beforehand but can we end the charade of thinking a team named before it has been given to the players themselves is genuine?

Permit charity rounds – The GAA has since tried to undo some of the damage but they well and truly shot themselves in the foot in not allowing Limerick and Tipperary to wear jerseys with the Dillon Quirke Foundation logo for the counties’ Munster SHC clash. For specified games in the league, allow the home team in conjunction with their sponsor to don a special jersey with proceeds from auctioned kit or some of the gate receipts to go to the cause.

Change the Allianz Hurling League format – Not competitive as a senior GAA official admitted, it was being reviewed earlier this year but will any proposed changes come in time for 2024? They simply must.

