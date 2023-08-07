Eimear Ryan: Pain can be fuel, and hurt can motivate Waterford to greater heights

As a neutral, you want a heavy metal final.

The crowd of just over 30,000, including a huge Waterford contingent, was the biggest ever on All-Ireland camogie final day, but the game wasn’t quite the thriller that you want camogie’s headline act to be.

That’s not to say there weren’t thrills and spills.

After accepting the trophy, Cork captain Amy O’Connor gave a rousing speech, reaching out to the devastated Waterford team as the heavens opened in Croke Park.

We’ve been where you are, she told them; we know how you feel. O’Connor showed respect to her opponents, too, in the way that she ruthlessly put them to the sword early in the second half.

She wasn’t going to patronise them by tapping it over when golden opportunities arose. Three strikes, you’re out.

In the RTÉ studio, Anne-Marie Hayes was amused by the elated Laura Treacy’s assertion that it had been far too long since they lifted the O’Duffy Cup. Five years is hardly a famine. But it’s all relative.

For a county, a gap of five years is not much in the scheme of things, but five years is still a long time in a player’s career.

Waterford had a far greater psychological hill to climb: 78 years since they last appeared in a final, and never having won. Neutrals and Déise faithful alike would’ve been drawn into the optimism around this Waterford team this year – maybe they would have a breakthrough, like Wexford in 2007?

They’d come close to besting Cork in last year’s semi-final – who’s to say they couldn’t match them again?

Despite the heartache of the 2021 and 2022 finals, Cork so obviously enjoy playing in Croke Park, and they bossed the game almost from the get-go, dominating possession and backing themselves to pick off superb scores.

Bevin Bowdren of Waterford after her side defeat in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Premier Senior Final match between Waterford and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Their thorny path to the final – beating fellow Big Three members Kilkenny and Galway – seems to have stood to them more than anything.

You found yourself thinking of the Waterford hurlers in 2008. I always remember John Mullane’s defiance from that day, and Lorraine Bray showed similar spirit.

I felt for the magnificent Beth Carton, who at midfield was further from the danger zone than she would’ve liked, and who shouldered a huge individual responsibility for getting Waterford on the scoreboard.

She made countless weaving solo runs, took a fair amount of punishing tackles, and then had to stand over the resulting frees herself. I’m glad that her overcooked penalty on the stroke of halftime wasn’t a deciding factor in the end.

Waterford just had no luck, beginning with defender Vikki Falconer being stretchered off after just a few minutes.

Lorraine Bray got booked for charging in the 14th minute, perhaps the one ridiculous rule that remains to be routed from the camogie rulebook.

They coughed up frees in scoreable positions for Amy O’Connor, and were often themselves awarded frees when Waterford players were on the break and advantage might have been a better call.

Ten minutes from halftime, Bray was unlucky not to connect with a tantalising ball in from Niamh Rockett. They just never got that break.

The tenacious Cork defence packed the Waterford scoring zone like a phalanx and didn’t let them have an inch of space.

Waterford’s touch needed to be impeccable to cope with these conditions, and it wasn’t always. Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, the Cork forwards exploited the naivete of the Waterford defence.

Almost every Cork goal came from drawing the last defender and giving an overlapping pass to a waiting teammate, from Sorcha McCartan’s sublime volley in the 25th minute, to Amy O’Connor’s three astonishing bangers after half-time.

Cork’s approach is simple but effective: a running game in which every player in possession has multiple supporting teammates going with her, where ball is worked out of defence methodically through the lines, where the forwards pull in tight and then accordion out into space.

It’s a style of play that demands high levels of fitness, communication, trust and patience: knowing there’ll be someone to take the ball from you, not coughing up possession or getting rid of the ball for the sake of it.

Waterford don’t yet have the same connective tissue. At times, the understanding and interplay between Carton, Bray and Rockett was exceptional, but that telepathy is all over the field for Cork.

I hope Waterford come back strong next year; I hope the sting of this result is just grist for the mill. Pain can be fuel, and hurt can motivate you to greater heights. Just ask Cork.