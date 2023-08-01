John Fogarty: Dublin wouldn’t be champs without remarkable Stephen Cluxton

A maths and physics teacher, it is only in the language of numbers that Stephen Cluxton is done justice. And even at that, he has defied both to become what we believe is the oldest All-Ireland winner ever at the age of 41 and joint all-time winning medal holder having been two years out of the inter-county game.

Speaking as little as possible in public, his own words haven’t given him enough credit but his feats are ample compensation. Besides, Cluxton keeps his best utterances for his teammates. As Brian Howard said of him on Morning Ireland on Monday, he wasn’t long in making himself comfortable upon his return to the dressing room last March.

“I remember sitting there and he walks in the door and I was looking around to see if anyone was having a reaction. But he just walked straight in, sat down, and we went into the meeting and he wouldn’t shut up, he was giving out. It’s credit to himself the way he holds himself.

“He came back in at 40 years of age or whatever age he is now, and was ready to do whatever Dessie [Farrell] or Josh [Moran], the goalie coach, asked of him. Whatever was asked of him, he took with open arms.”

After Paddy Small found the net on Sunday, Cormac Costello wasn’t slow in letting Tom O’Sullivan know all about the goal but Cluxton didn’t hesitate in chastising his teammate for his sledging. Eight minutes later and Costello was benched. Costello has only ever lost three senior championship matches. Cluxton has lost 13. It was classic old bull, young bull.

Listening to Farrell and James McCarthy speak about Cluxton in the post-match press conference, there was awe but they could also take the proverbial out of the elder statesman. Asked about him kicking his first of two championship points in eight years, the manager smiled: “It was like rolling back the clock, wasn’t it? It took him a while to get up and a while to get back, mind you!”

McCarthy continued: “The knee is bandaged nowadays so he’s a bit slower! He used to compete with us in sprints when I started off. Steely, steely tough man. The standards and how he drives everyone.”

Prior to the game, Farrell mentioned Cluxton’s difficulty with his knees but also how much he was looking forward to getting the younger players’ thoughts about the seven-time All-Ireland SFC winning captain.

“He’s a unique character, as ye well know. But there’s so many young fellas in the dressing room now that would never have played with him or experienced him up close and personal. Over a pint at some stage, I might pick a few of their brains to see what they actually think.”

Farrell loves feedback. Bringing together the management and backroom team in the Dublin warm-up room under the Hogan Stand after Sunday’s victory, he asked them for their thoughts on the win. One member, who had been part of the entire Jim Gavin era, spoke of it being the sweetest.

Whether he views things in such a way is questionable but we can at least hope it’s the same for Cluxton. His greatness already secured, he didn’t have to come back for himself. A nose or two may have been put out of joint by his return, but vindication was served up on Sunday and a seventh All-Star is surely heading his way.

Those who dismissed him because of his age up to days before the final or the few games he had played with Parnells these past couple of seasons had their coughs softened. The numbers again told his story: 23 kickouts, 100% retention. Jack O’Connor readily admitted Kerry couldn’t make head nor tail of a perfectly executed restart.

Paul Geaney brought to an end approximately 1,050 minutes of championship football when the only times Cluxton had to reach into his net was for a towel or a bottle of water. Thirteen clean sheets spreading almost two entire championships sure was a neat stat to accompany his ninth All-Ireland medal but he had to go and remind Kerry of his place-kicking prowess.

Just as it took Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion to realise they had unfinished business, it took Cluxton to win this All-Ireland. For years, supporters had been troubled with the idea of him stepping away. His old teammates too.

“Whenever Stephen Cluxton retires, I think straight away Dublin are going to be minus two points per game,” Barry Cahill said in 2017. Three years ago, Cluxton’s former understudy, Shane Supple, spoke about what life might be without him: “They will struggle. You can play all you want in the league but the championship will be a different kettle of fish. I pity the next man up.”

If this was one final fling, it was fascinating and affirmed his status as a genuine living legend.

Kingdom very indebted to the Cliffords

What did you see in Sportsfile photographer Piaras Ó Mídheach’s poignant capturing of Brian Fenton consoling a dejected David Clifford at the final whistle on Sunday?

Class? Of course. Decency? No doubt. Game appreciating game? You bet your bottom dollar. Sons of Kerry men Brian and Dermot from neighbouring clubs Spa and Fossa, it was a moment that captured the respect that lies at the heart of Gaelic football’s greatest rivalry.

It was also a moment that transcended the day. With his three sisters Catherine, Anne-Marie and Fiona, Fenton lost his mother Marian at Christmas 10 years ago, two years before he made his senior debut for Dublin and went on that astounding run of 44 games unbeaten in championship football. David, Paudie and Shelly lost Ellen in May.

As fleeting as the moment was, Fenton appeared to be offering a few empathetic words. Looking at the Dublin midfielder, Clifford was clearly listening. After beating Kerry to claim his first Celtic Cross in 2015, Fenton spoke of how much Marian inspired him. “She remains quite the motivation for me. It was an emotional time at the final whistle. I met Dad and my family at the final whistle, thinking of Mam, thinking of Mam always.”

The Clifford brothers didn’t need to honour their mother’s memory by retaining the Sam Maguire Cup and David walking up the Hogan Stand steps to receive it. They had done just that when they lined out against Clare in the Munster final the day after her passing as per the family’s wishes. Claiming a first All-Ireland title for Fossa in front of her last January must have been so precious.

As this column wrote four months ago, the brothers couldn’t have done any more for Kerry. Gaelic football has undoubtedly provided a solace for them but in their time of grief their phenomenal service to their county this summer should never be forgotten.

Basquel top of Dublin’s class of ‘23

Just how difficult is it going to be to pick footballer of the year for 2023? Since the GAA and GPA combined their awards scheme in 2011, the All-Stars selection committee of journalists have chosen the nominations with the players picking their best from the shortlist. It’s a task that is not envied this time around.

After Mayo footballers won back-to-back awards in 2016 and ’17 and Austin Gleeson hurler of the year in ‘16, proportional representation was introduced so votes between a county with two nominees, in other words the All-Ireland winners, wouldn’t be divided.

Since 2017 when Andy Moran emulated Lee Keegan, the player of the year in both codes has come from the champions but might that change this year? David Clifford’s candidacy will be strong. Irrespective of a bad shooting day on Sunday, he produced an assist for a goal few, if any, could conjure and kicked two points from play.

James McCarthy tore into the All-Ireland semi-final but had a poorer final than Clifford and had been patchy in earlier games. Brian Fenton, like Seán O’Shea, gave his best in the knockout stages.

Truth be told, Colm Basquel was Dublin’s best footballer this summer. Scoring 5-16, all but one point from play, before Sunday, his only disappointing outing was the semi-final and his excellent second-half display, after a mediocre opening period against Kerry, was a fitting finale to a coming-of-age season.

