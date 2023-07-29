Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Time for some Kerry lads to step out of the shadows

Kerry and Dublin is the most fabled rivalry in Gaelic football going back to their first championship encounter in 1893 when Dublin beat Kerry in Clonturk Park, to secure the 1892 championship and secure the first back-to-back.

The rivalry was ushered into the modern era by a Sam Maguire tug-of-war in the mid-70s which also coincided with the advent of colour television in Ireland, further illuminating and romanticising the tussles. The urban-rural divide, coupled with the larger-than-life characters on both sides ensured the stories lived on long after the battles.

From Micko to Heffo, from Páidí to Keaveney, folklore was embellished and enriched with each telling of the tale. The rivalry was nourished by the encounters in 2001 in Thurles, when the Dubs went on tour and ensured the experience of playing in those games still lives on vividly in my memory.

But for a rivalry to be genuinely ferocious, the teams have to beat each other regularly. The relationship became one-sided before experiencing a volte face and dramatically tilting on its axis in the opposite direction. Dublin couldn’t beat Kerry between 1977 and 2011 in championship, and the Dubs held the whip hand between 2011 and 2022. While both sides have had periods of dominance the overall history of All-Ireland finals is quite even. This is the 17th time they meet in the decider with Kerry winning eight, Dublin six, and there have been two draws. During that decade of dominance Dublin were stronger and to beat them we had to play right at the top of our game, which did happen - but crucially Dublin had to be slightly off, which didn’t.

Hence, the results. That has changed now though and we enter Sunday's 2023 All-Ireland final with two extremely evenly-matched squads. Arguably Dublin have a stronger panel, but Kerry have David Clifford. If both teams play close to their best we will have a cracker and may need a replay to separate them. If either side is even a couple of percent off the other team could win by five or six. There are angles galore to add to the simple beauty of winning an All-Ireland.

Dublin want to get their three veterans to nine Celtic Crosses, get their players with no medal off the mark and get their inspirational captain up the steps. Kerry want to stop them and they want to go back-to-back. It is hard to win an All-Ireland, it is harder still to get back to the final the following year, but to finish the job takes a special team. Losing is unbearable and brings you right back down to the foot of the mountain again. I know. As Erik ten Haag said once: “Success comes on foot and goes on horseback.”

I do expect both teams to show up though. A packed Croke Park will bring the best out of the two experienced teams. In terms of a buzz as an elite sportsperson, this is where it is at. It is the only place to be. A supreme contest brimming with intensity will result, where some or all of the following may be central to where Sam resides for the winter.

SHANE RYAN

The Kerry No 1 has been in superb form again this season. He has continued with his year-on-year development as a top-class keeper. While he has conceded three goals in championship, he has been far busier than last year, and has had plenty of saves to make. The most important and technically the best one, was the Schmeichel-esque strong-arm save on Gareth McKinless in the semi-final.

His kickouts have been excellent with Kerry retaining 85%, with 43% of their scores coming from them. I wonder could he be be asked to do even more on Sunday. He is an excellent forward for Rathmore and is now the perfect hybrid of goalkeeper and outfielder, illustrated by the point against Derry. Kerry saw first hand the problems an extra ball player out the pitch can cause with Derry's Odhran Lynch repeatedly creating overlaps and providing an out-ball to players under pressure, particularly in the first half.

Jack and his management team will also have noted how Rory Beggan playing out the field was a significant factor in testing Dublin’s pulse in their semi-final. While Dublin will be ready for Ryan as a fly keeper it is hard to deal with. If possible it is always worthwhile to bring something different for the biggest day, and for Kerry this could be it.

DUBLIN STRUGGLE WITH POSSESSION-BASED TEAMS

To further develop that point, while it isn’t in Kerry’s DNA to hold onto the ball for prolonged periods of time repeatedly throughout a match, there is no doubt that Dublin don’t enjoy playing against possession-based teams. Who does? The Dublin supporters, not used to being on the receiving end of long periods of keep-ball, get impatient and cranky.

Both Roscommon and Monaghan troubled the Leinster champions with this approach. While they found an answer, as they do, anything that makes the opposition uncomfortable is worth noting and possibly implementing. The pivotal role of goalkeepers Ben O’Carroll and Rory Beggan was critical in this, which is why Shane Ryan may spend much more time roaming than usual.

In that famous six minutes of possession that lead to Ciaráin Murtagh’s point for Roscommon in the first game of the All-Ireland series, O’Carroll handled the ball 19 times. Like Ryan he is comfortable on the ball and can deliver accurate kick passes as well as having the confidence and skillset to evade and solo past opponents. Dublin were amazingly passive while this was unfolding.

When the Hill started jeering at them some of the Dublin players began flying forward trying and failing to make contact with the Roscommon players. In effect, they were playing into their hands. At one stage Mick Fitzsimmons was sprinting from player to player trying to stop their game of keepball. The key point was he was isolated and trying to do it on his own. He needed all of his team-mates to push up the pitch in unison after him to cut down the passing options for the Connacht men. To put them under pressure. To gegenpress.

In the All-Ireland semi-final last year, Kerry played possession football for periods of the second half as they tried to control the game, particularly after Cormac Costello’s goal. Kerry tried to push back the blue wave by denying them the ball. One such extended period of possession lead to a critical punched point from Paudie Clifford in the 61st minute which pushed Kerry’s lead back out to three points.

Adrian Spillane and Gavin White combined to turn over John Small at the corner of the Hogan and Davin stands. Kerry proceeded to hold onto the ball for just short of four and a half minutes before they worked the opening. Ryan only handled the ball twice in the sequence of passes, operating as a pivot, but it illustrates the possibilities that lie with him helping in attack. Dublin’s approach to this when it unfolds will be telling. They won’t be as submissive as they were against Roscommon, but I don’t expect them to be completely gung-ho either.

HANDLING DAVID CLIFFORD

Dublin will feel that if they can limit David Clifford they will win. I don’t see it as being as simple as that, it rarely is. I expect Mick Fitzsimmons to start on him and in case of emergency, send James McCarthy back on him. While McCarthy has never played inside much he has gone back to deal with physical threats in the past.

Trying to manufacture a sweeper in front of David will be challenging for them as the options that they can cheat off are few and far between, particularly with Stephen O’Brien now named to start. They may even play with a seventh defender Sunday. This would be a major departure for them. It would also free up Tadhg Morley at the other end to sweep which isn’t ideal for them but as the balance of power slowly but surely starts to move back toward the green and gold, it may be a case of needs must.

Alternatively, they may look at keeping their wing-backs in position, a ploy favoured by Pat Gilroy in the past. Either way, the idea will be to limit David’s space in general, and protect the 13 pocket in particular. This should be a signal to the rest of the Kerry forwards that they need to step up. David will be quite happy to act as a decoy for periods of the game once his colleagues up front are scoring. He is also more than willing to share the ball and create for the others.

Since they made their debuts together against Clare in 2018, David and Seánie O’Shea have accounted for more than 50% of Kerry's scores in championship, as highlighted by Frank Roche this week. While it makes sense that the two phenoms do most of the shooting and scoring, Dara Moynihan, Stephen O’Brien, Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney are all well capable of scoring heavily also. They should almost feel insulted that they are being dismissed, cast in a role of domestiques.

If Howard cheats off any of them to sweep in front of David they should immediately look to get on ball and hurt the Dubs on the scoreboard, preferably by scoring but at least assisting. In 2004 when we faced into the All-Ireland final, we were without Darragh Ó Sé and Séamus Moynihan, our two best players and biggest leaders.

However the rest of us all relished the opportunity to step up and out of their shadows. There were some of us playing with medals that felt we could fill that leadership void and there were newer players such as Paul Galvin, Declan O’Sullivan and Colm Cooper seeking to win their first medal and were only looking to be given more responsibility. The simple narrative is hold Clifford and you stop Kerry. Sunday is the day for the other forwards to show that this is not the case.