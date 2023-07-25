John Fogarty: If Limerick’s golden era is to be stopped, it’ll be in Munster

Grains of sand tipped the scales in Limerick’s favour in this year’s Munster championship. Whether it’s because they streak away from the chasing pack or the other counties catch them, John Kiely doesn’t expect it to be as close again.

“We saw the score difference was +3 across five games in the Munster championship, so that will tell you where it was at,” he said prior to Sunday’s All-Ireland final. “I don't think we'll see it as tight again for a long, long time.”

The schedule shouldn’t be as condensed either if the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals are disbanded, which will be welcomed by none more than Limerick whose use of time be in it games or between them is incredible.

Of course, Kiely has yet to sign up for 2024. His second successive two-year extension concluded on Sunday and that won’t be agreed until he and Paul Kinnerk are good and ready to go again. In August 2019, he took exception to premature reports of him staying on and similarly he won’t be pressurised this time around.

Will the carrot of a first five-in-a-row be enough to keep the band together? In an interview with the Irish Independent last January, strength and conditioning coach Cairbre Ó Cairealláin admitted he might be finishing up this season – “I love it but I don’t depend on it. It’s not my identity. I might just do something totally different and start from scratch. This could be my last year of coaching so I’m going to enjoy it.”

If the Antrim man, now a four-time All-Ireland-winning SHC physical coach, does part ways, it won’t faze Limerick too much. Their first couple of All-Irelands were won under different S&C experts, Joe O’Connor in 2018 and Mikey Kiely in ’19.

Retaining Caroline Currid as performance coach will be crucial. The missing figure in 2019 when they bowed out to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final, she has been as influential in creating the aura of inevitability around the group as anyone else.

As Cian Lynch intimated in his acceptance speech on Sunday, a lot of that is based on the protection she provides. “This lady has come in and been a mother to every one of us. We love her like a mother and we appreciate everything she does.”

As for playing personnel, Graeme Mulcahy, who turns 34 next June, may have more to consider than others but by the time next April rolls around Seán Finn and Declan Hannon should be available for selection again.

If the sequence of Munster SHC games stays the same, Limerick will open the defence of the Mick Mackey Cup in Ennis against a Clare side who will have even more reason to kick themselves after Sunday.

They have routinely pushed Limerick the hardest but again in Croke Park they did not live up to their side of the trilogy bargain.

In the Munster SHC, Ennis is the only place Limerick haven’t won against the home side in the Kiely era and Clare’s round-robin record remains the best. Brian Lohan has done enough to take The Banner into a fifth season yet the pressure to finally win silverware and curb the tactical faux pas will be fierce.

For the champions’ next fixture, Tipperary are scheduled to come to TUS Gaelic Grounds. As local journalists left the Croke Park press box on Sunday, there was mention of the previous two five-in-a-row attempts and how Tipperary were the county who denied Cork in 1945 and Kilkenny in 2010.

If Tipperary are to be the party poppers a third time, it’s difficult to see them beating Limerick twice in next year’s championship. Liam Cahill is still in search of his first senior championship win as a manager against them. The county’s only SHC victory against Kiely’s side came in 2019 when Limerick had to rest key players in their third game in 14 days.

For their third fixture, they are expected to travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh where Cork know their shoulders need to broaden to carry the burden of promise that has been landed on them these last few years. The return of Mark Coleman, Robbie O’Flynn and Alan Connolly with a sprinkling of 2023 U20 talent will make them a stronger force.

Rounding off the campaign is the visit of Waterford who should be a better version of themselves than this year when they were wrought with a lack of belief, especially in the opening round against Limerick with a victory there for the taking.

Survive after those four games and this impeccable Limerick outfit will be expected to work their way to a fifth straight All-Ireland final but it will be a gauntlet. The targets on their backs expand. No Munster side in Kiely’s time has been able to knock Limerick out of the championship but combining their forces they may be able to.

Prestige of All-Ireland final day is being lost

Maybe it was the rain (of course it was the rain). Try as they might while avoiding electrocution in the sopping conditions, pre-game entertainment The Mary Wallopers were fighting a losing battle when most of the crowds were seeking shelter.

But maybe it was the repetitiveness of a Limerick victory too. And maybe it was Michael D Higgins being absent due to his recent back operation. And maybe the lack of a curtain-raiser. And maybe it was the 1998 boys from Offaly waving in a pretty vacant stadium 45 minutes before throw-in.

Whatever the reasons, Sunday’s match presentation just didn’t have that swing.

The build-up wasn’t much to write home about either. The media did their best to give it a proper billing, but when the aftermath of the All-Ireland football semi-finals was cutting into it up to last Wednesday, it was always going to be a challenge.

The cannibalistic closeness of the codes’ biggest games is doing neither any favours.

A repeat final pairing from last year meant there was no novelty either. As an associate professor specialising in sports marketing, GAA president Larry McCarthy has the background to appreciate what works and what doesn’t.

Clearly, he is hanging his hat on the split season’s worth to the clubs, as his last senior hurling final presentation speech alluded to.

“And as a wonderful inter-county championship comes to a close, we now start the club championship season,” he said. “Club hurlers will have the time and the space and good conditions in which to grow and develop, and I’m looking forward to some great club games over the next couple of weeks.”

The split season has been a success but not the triumphant one that it’s made out to be. The prestige of All-Ireland final day is being lost.

If it’s as a result of the contracted inter-county window, or the time in it not being used effectively, then the GAA have to tread extremely carefully.

Age merely a number for referees

Fare thee well John Keenan, who was in the unusual situation of concluding his senior inter-county refereeing career with his first All-Ireland SHC final.

Hitting 50, the Wicklow man won’t be eligible to take charge of a game next year despite demonstrating on Sunday that he is more than capable of sticking the pace.

As Professor Niall Moyna indicated in May, there is an arbitrary element to the mandatory age limit.

While it was brought in to make the bigger games more attainable for younger match officials, a clock doesn’t suddenly strike midnight and a referee is no longer good enough to take charge of big games, but that is the perception.

Moyna, who puts together the fitness supports and fitness tests for the national referees panel, said: “There is no physiological reason why a referee should have to retire at 50. If they’re able to pass the minimum physical test that we have every year, if they are able to pass that and their eyesight is good and getting good grades in their assessments I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t continue other than it could discourage young referees because it takes too long to rise to the top.”

Hurling officiating isn’t in a strong enough place to be losing men like Keenan, who along with another outgoing whistler Paud O’Dwyer has shown that age is only a number.

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie