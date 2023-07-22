Anthony Daly: Immortality beckons for this great Limerick team

How the years are flying by. How they keep flying by. It only feels like the other day when it was 2009 and we were talking about Kilkenny’s quest for the four-in-a-row just like we are discussing Limerick’s similar journey now. The biggest difference this time around though, is nobody could have seen this march coming so quickly after Kilkenny’s all-conquering crusade of the late 2000s.

How could anyone have foreseen this happening, and this quickly? Being honest, I never thought I would see a better team than Cody’s Kilkenny in my lifetime but here they now are on their doorstep, after Limerick’s relentless charge, less than two decades later.

It’s all the more impressive again because this is the type of stuff you’d expect – well not expect but not be surprised by - from the big successful counties like Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary. After 2010, Tipp were fancied to dominate that decade in the same way Kilkenny had the previous one but it took Tipp six years to win another Liam MacCarthy.

Where could you have seen Limerick’s dominance coming from? They had won a couple of All-Ireland U21 titles in 2015 and 2017 but Limerick had won three of those in a row in the early 2000s and it amounted to a hill of beans.

They couldn’t win an All-Ireland minor title in the last decade, losing two finals in 2014 and 2016. I was involved as a coach to that second team and, while Limerick rattled Tipp in that final, they were still a good bit behind them, which was first shown up in the Munster final when Tipp won pulling up.

Deep down though, I knew that there were some serious players on those squads, especially Kyle Hayes and Seamie Flanagan, even if Limerick didn’t get the most out of Flanagan with the minors in 2015.

A deeper analysis again would still have suggested that there was another raft of serious players coming off those minor and U21 teams; Cian Lynch, Seán Finn, Tom Morrissey, Barry Nash, Gearóid Hegarty, Diarmaid Byrnes, Mike and Peter Casey, Darragh O’Donovan, Aaron Gillane.

Lynch though, was the only one who really looked gold standard at that time. But look at that list of names now? They’ve grown and developed into a side that would hold their equals with any of the legendary sides of the past – including Cody’s Kilkenny.

There are so many similarities between both squads, especially in terms of power, physicality and sheer force of will. Can you imagine Will O’Donoghue now squaring up to Derek Lyng in his prime? O’Donoghue may be the main enforcer in the game now but Lyng certainly wouldn’t go back from him. Lyng, and that Kilkenny crew, went back from nothing.

JJ Delaney and Tommy Walsh were two of the greatest defenders, and players, to ever play the game. It’s only when you list out those great Kilkenny forwards that you realise just how great that team was – Henry, Eddie, Richie P, Richie H, TJ. You don’t even need to mention their second names, which always underlines a unique status of any player.

Limerick though, would give them a run for their money; Gillane, Hego, Tom, Kyle, Caso, Graeme Mul, Cian. It’s impossible to compare eras and teams but there is no doubting that this Limerick team are edging closer towards that unique pedestal that only the Cork side of 1941-44 and Cody’s Kilkenny between 2006-09 occupy.

Tipperary very nearly stopped Kilkenny’s bid for that four-in-a-row in 2009 so can Kilkenny do the same to Limerick now? It’s going to take everything they have – and more – to do so. But Kilkenny are also going to have to be brave, which nobody doubts they will be.

In fairness to Henry and Brian Lohan in their semi-finals against Limerick and Kilkenny, Galway and Clare were brave in how they went about attacking the opposition. You can argue all you want about Lohan’s decision to play a sweeper being the wrong call but he obviously felt it was needed.

We all expected Cathal Mannion to play as an extra defender and out-ball option against Limerick but Galway shoved him further up the field and let Brian Concannon fill a similar role. That worked for 30 minutes until Limerick found a way around it. Kilkenny were on the backfoot too when Clare went more orthodox in the second half, but, similar to Limerick, they also found a way to deal with what was thrown at them.

That’s why we have a repeat of last year’s final. Watching it back again this week, Limerick should have won more comfortably. But they don’t have Seán Finn this time around and they may not have Declan Hannon either, arguably two of Limerick’s most important players.

Finn handled Eoin Cody last year but they don’t have that option now on a player in such electric form. If Limerick have to put O’Donoghue back centre-back again, it is taking him out of a midfield area that is going to be a total warzone, which O’Donoghue is built for.

Limerick have no shortage of leaders but Hannon is their chief and he would be a massive loss in a game like this. Watching back the Galway-Limerick All-Ireland semi-finals from 2022 and 2023 only makes you realise how much of a loss Davy Burke was two weeks ago, as much for his leadership as anything else.

Limerick though, have cemented their greatness this year by how they have repeatedly overcome adversity. I still feel they are vulnerable, which Galway showed in the first half, and which Clare showed on both days in Munster. They just couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard, where Kilkenny would.

Lyng has done an incredible job since taking over from Cody but this is still a huge step up in his first year. Nobody knows more about these big days than Derek but this is still a different environment, something which John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk are completely at ease with now.

You can even see that in how Limerick have handled the build-up. They seem really relaxed but why wouldn’t they be when they have such experience built up, just like Kilkenny had under Cody? Limerick have probably the greatest tactician to ever coach the game in Kinnerk. They’re also lucky to have one of the greatest performance coaches in Irish sport in Caroline Currid to get the Limerick lads’ heads right.

You saw that against Galway when there was never any sense of panic in the first half when they were six points down. They just kept going because great teams always do. Not all of the players are playing as well as they would like but some of them are still reaching new levels, especially Gillane.

Kilkenny know they have a safe bet in Huw Lawlor to match up on Gillane. At the other end, with Finn out, I’d expect Mike Casey to pick up Cody. Casey might not beat Cody but he will limit him. Can Huw do the same to Gillane? Huw has the pace but Gillane doesn’t rely on pace. That battle will be massive in terms of deciding the outcome.

Mikey Butler was tailor-made for Tony Kelly so do they put him on Flanagan – which would be a mismatch physically – or do Kilkenny push him further out the field? No matter where he goes, Mikey is going to face a physical mismatch with the size of the Limerick attack.

Limerick have been heavily reliant on Gillane but Tom Morrissey has been excellent and you’d expect Hego to step it up, as he usually does in finals. You’d expect Cian to be better too than he was against Galway, especially with that 70 minutes under his belt. In any case, Limerick can get scores from any part of the field.

I still give Kilkenny a right chance. TJ will always be a threat because he is capable of anything. Cody is in lethal form. One of the most noticeable aspects of Kilkenny’s bench this year is their experience, massive experience – Pádraig Walsh, Cillian Buckley, Walter Walsh and Richie Hogan. They have a lot of mileage on the clocks but that worldliness could still be decisive down the stretch, just like it nearly was from Wally and Richie late on last year until Limerick just found another gear.

When Kilkenny’s relentless crusade ended in 2010, and they were denied the five-in-a-row, they took up the charge again the following year and went on to win four more All-Irelands in the following five years.

Whatever happens tomorrow, this Limerick team will win more All-Irelands. They may not win the five-in-a-row, especially when you see how attritional the round robin has been for them in the last two years. But they won’t worry about that for now.

Greatness still beckons them towards the light of that unique status and guaranteed immortality as a legendary team. By 5pm on Sunday, I expect Limerick to secure the four-in-a-row.