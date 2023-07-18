John Fogarty: Five reasons why Kerry can edge the hunger game

Speaking the morning after their 2013 All-Ireland final win over Mayo, Dublin great David Hickey, the team’s medic at the time, declared the team would dominate for the next 10 years.

Winning as they did six of the next seven All-Irelands, he was proven right. Suggesting they would be mentioned in the same breath as the great Kilkenny teams at the time, he said: “The Kilkenny guys keep coming back every year because they obviously have a huge level of skill and expertise but competitive Gaelic football, the skill level is pretty standard. It’s the drive. No one has won back-to-back All-Irelands because of that.”

It was 2016 before Dublin defended a title but at the time Hickey was talking Kerry had retained the Sam Maguire Cup only six years earlier. Whether it was a change in manager at the end of 2006 or what that made those successive final victories against Mayo and Cork escape Hickey, it was duly noted in Kerry. One former captain messaged to say that the oversight was ignorant.

Recency bias and the hurt of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat points to Dublin having the edge in the motivation stakes ahead of this final, but that wouldn’t be wholly accurate as the following points indicate.

1 It’s Dublin, stupid

In his newspaper column in the 2000s, Barney Rock wrote that the county’s run of defeats against Kerry had become so prolonged that it could no longer be called a rivalry. Indeed, between 1978 and 2009, Kerry won eight of their nine championship meetings, the other, the 2001 All-Ireland quarter-final ending in a draw. In the space of eight years, Dublin prevailed on seven out of eight occasions, the exception being the 2019 All-Ireland final draw. In such a condensed period, that level of domination has been felt more acutely in Kerry. How they ended Dublin’s reign over them last July was vital for a county that was the butt of their tourists’ jokes for too long and a group of players who hadn’t yet delivered on their promise.

2 It’s Dublin in a final, stupider

After what Stephen Cluxton did to them in 2011, Seán O’Shea’s winning free at the same end was considered poetic in Kerry but it didn’t come in a final like the Dublin goalkeeper’s epochal winner. It’s 38 years since Kerry won an ‘Old Firm’ final and they have failed to win in any of the last four including the replay three years ago.

Unbeaten in 11 All-Ireland finals with nine wins and two draws from 1995, Dublin are football’s ultimate final team. In history, the closest Kerry have come to that is five straight wins in two periods, from 1929 to ’37 and ’84 to 2000. From the ’17 Leinster final to now, Dublin have gone a hefty 14 finals unbeaten, matching their record set between 2011 and ‘16.

Limerick hurlers are just behind them as they are currently on a run of 12 wins in as many league and championship deciders.

3 Back-to-back for Jack

O’Connor knows he could step down after this final and, regardless of the result, his place as one of Gaelic football’s greatest managers, never mind in Kerry, would be secure. To win All-Irelands in three different eras is a commendation of his understanding of the game, his adaptability and a young mind. To defend the Sam Maguire Cup has not been achieved by the same Kerry manager since Mick O’Dwyer in 1986. It’s no consolation he has come closest since in ’05 (the less said about 2010 the better). Pat O’Shea and Éamonn Fitzmaurice were next best as they reached the ’08 and ’15 finals respectively, while Páidí Ó Sé’s attempts in ’98 and ’01 ended in All-Ireland semi-finals.

4 To hurt Dublin’s indomitables

As raw as last year might continue to be for Dublin, Jack McCaffrey, in his 30th year, and Paul Mannion, having turned 30 in May, still don’t know what it is to lose to Kerry in championship. As mentioned in this newspaper back in May, when the class of 1993 — McCaffrey, Mannion, Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny, and John Small — have featured together, they have never lost a championship game. Was it any surprise Monaghan were eventually dismissed when the quintet made up a third of Dublin’s finishers last Saturday evening? Breaking that bond of success has to be a stir for Kerry.

5 To beat a more Con-vincing Dublin

Prior to last year’s semi-final, there was only one main talking point: Con O’Callaghan’s fitness.

“If Con isn’t playing and David Clifford is playing, then I don’t think we will have enough to win” — Ger Brennan.

“They just don’t look the same team without Con O’Callaghan” — Colm Boyle.

“Dublin without Con are different, they’re not the same threat” — Gary Sice.

Imagine if Kerry hadn’t beaten the O’Callaghan-less Dublin 12 months ago. The opportunity to beat a full-strength Dublin side should float all their boats.

Quick homecomings a sad end to tradition

The decisions by Kilkenny and Limerick to head home hours after Sunday’s All-Ireland final sure takes a few quid out of the capital — as if it needs it, I hear you cry.

On one hand, it marks a sign of the times. The push factor for both groups is obviously the rise in accommodation prices in Dublin and associated costs.

Besides, counties will tell you post-final banquets are not as profitable as they might have been in years gone by and Kilkenny had already taken themselves back to their own patch last year.

One pull factor is having the Liam MacCarthy Cup back in the winning county hours after it has been lifted, providing there is a victor on Sunday. Going back to the end of the pitch invasions at the beginning of the last decade, players have spoken of enjoying their own company in the hours after for as long as possible before the county-wide celebrations or commiserations begin.

On the other, it’s a slightly sad end to what had been a grand tradition, one now falling by the wayside like the Monday luncheon involving both finalists.

What’s more, it all feels a bit rushed. There could be a frenzy for supporters to get back to see the homecoming.

Unlike Limerick, it is not geographically feasible for Kerry to come up and down the day of a game. They will come on the day before the game and stay in the capital on the Sunday night, having last year booked Dublin’s usual haunt the Gibson Hotel after they beat them in the semi-final.

Last year, Kerry chairman Patrick O’Sullivan spoke of the GAA providing an additional subvention to reflect the increasing hotel costs for rural teams staying in Dublin. With a second GAA hotel close to Croke Park in the pipeline, maybe the organisation can look at housing their greatest assets to give them the best of comfort following All-Ireland final victories and defeats.

O’Connor gets his message across

You have to hand it to Jack O’Connor: He wasn’t going to try and kid us into thinking he hasn’t been trying to find ways to get around the end of the maor foirne so that he can get word to players during games.

“It’s a desperate situation when you’re trying to get messages in, you’re wasting your time,” he said after Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final victory. “Then you have linesmen yahooing at you if you’re too over the line. It’s something that has to be taken up long-term because that can’t go on. Jesus, you should be allowed to get a message onto the field. Christ, you’re helpless. If you’re trying to make a switch, it’s very, very difficult. You have to try and think of clandestine plans to get messages in, you know.”

Other managers might be claiming “there is nothing to see, move on” when the deployment of selectors and former players as water carriers make them either seriously overqualified or put there for more than the hydration requirements of the players. Physios may carry with them a medical bag and the magic sponge but it appears they are often imparting commands from the sideline.

Aside from selector Mike Quirke coming off the bench and holding aloft a fist, which seems to mean retain possession for as long as possible, Kerry’s methods of passing on word have been subtle. With this outgoing playing rules body having little time to allow even a limited form of a maor foirne, they need to be.

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie