John Fogarty: Nickie Quaid’s moment a classic case of icing

Will Smith’s Oscar-winning film King Richard about the Williams’ sisters Serena and Venus’ formative years with their father and coach gives an interesting insight into how the greats manipulated time.

We’re not talking about either sister who were giants of tennis but how in the 1994 Bank of the West Classic then 14-year-old Venus’ momentum was arrested by a toilet break called by then world No 1 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

In the second round of her debut tournament, Williams won the first set and was leading in the second when the Spaniard, who had won the Australian Open earlier that year, asked the umpire to be excused.

The final scene in the movie is obviously dramatised — Sanchez Vicario took exception to how she was depicted — but the lengthy intermission was what she needed to avoid an embarrassing defeat and she duly won the next two sets.

Mother nature may have called but as actor Jon Bernthal playing Williams’ coach Rick Macci says in the crowd as they wait for Sanchez Vicario’s return to the court: “She’s icing her.”

On Saturday, Limerick iced Galway. Trailing by six points, Nickie Quaid had possession of the ball when he took off his helmet and was seemingly in need of medical attention in the 25th minute.

There may well have been a need for it but the timing of the stoppage — lasting one minute and 13 seconds — was wholly convenient. Galway had just scored two points in the space of a minute. After the first of them, a Cathal Mannion point, Henry Shefflin was captured on TV complaining about how long Quaid was taking to restart the game. He was livid during Quaid’s settling moment too.

“I hope there’s nothing more than a bit of gamesmanship to buy a bit of time,” said RTÉ co-commentator Brendan Cummins. That hold-up was just enough time for advice to be imparted from the sideline and water and instructions to be issued on the field. Galway scored six points in the remaining 47 minutes.

Quaid is believed to wear contact lenses but it is interesting they have caused him most difficulty when Limerick have been trailing. That was the case in the Munster SHC round-robin draw with Tipperary. In the 22nd minute, a Jake Morris point (Tipperary had scored four of the previous five points) put the hosts three clear when Quaid went down. The break lasted a minute and 36 seconds.

In both the 2018 and ’19 SHC games against Kilkenny, it was an issue. In the latter, an All-Ireland semi-final, Limerick were trailing 0-6 to 0-1, having conceded three points on the bounce, when Quaid went down with an eye issue in the 10th minute. Between Adrian Mullen bisecting the posts and the Limerick goalkeeper sending out the subsequent puck-out, there was a cessation of a minute and 10 seconds.

“Nickie Quaid is trying taking the fizz out of this game,” said Cummins, again on co-commentating duty. On this occasion, the interruption didn’t help as Kilkenny jumped nine points clear five minutes later.

The referee may have the whistle but Limerick have long realised they can control it whether it is more often than not being the second team out onto the field for the start of the second half or when Quaid goes down.

Limerick obviously aren’t alone. In last year’s Kerry-Dublin All-Ireland semi-final, Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford went down with a dubious head injury after Kerry had been awarded a penalty. Three minutes later and he was saving Seán O’Shea’s penalty. Not only that, the halt in play ate into John Small’s time in the sin bin.

That was a clever if cynical way of cooling O’Shea and running down the clock, far cuter than Kildare’s efforts in their All-Ireland SFC group win over Roscommon in Tullamore last month when two defenders went down holding their heads as team-mate Alex Beirne was serving a black card time-out. Their synchronised falls were comical and Martin McNally rightly booked Shea Ryan for his theatrics.

Icing goes back years, though. In the 2012 Division 1B final, Clare were trailing Limerick by eight points when manager Davy Fitzgerald became embroiled in a row with Limerick midfielder James Ryan. Fitzgerald took a dig for his troubles but the melee upset Limerick and fuelled Clare who reeled off the next seven points on the way to earning promotion. As Fitzgerald said afterwards: “The skirmish didn’t do them (his team) any harm.”

Five years later, Fitzgerald was a disruption again just as Wexford appeared to on the receiving end of a trimming from Tipperary in a Division 1 semi-final. Entering the field in the first half to take issue with a Diarmuid Kirwan decision, he had an exchange with Jason Forde that saw both men suspended.

While Wexford ended up losing by 11 points, their reaction to the flashpoint had been positive.

Speaking later, Fitzgerald admitted he had to do something. Just as risible if not as egregious, so did Quaid on Saturday.

Let’s marvel at Reid and Horgan’s feats

We might be congratulating Patrick Horgan again come next April or May but for now praise be TJ Reid for hitting the top of the all-time championship scoring charts with his latest single contribution of 12 points to Kilkenny’s All-Ireland semi-final win.

As it stands now, based on the sagely Leo McGough’s records, Reid’s aggregate SHC total is 634 points, seven clear of Horgan.

Reid has amassed 30-544, 22-114 from play and 8-432 from placed balls — 8-0 penalties, 388 frees, 40 65s and three sidelines.

Horgan’s breakdown is 5-1 from penalties, 2-375 from frees, 16 65s and no sidelines.

Reid’s average score per championship game is 7.82 points and Horgan’s reads 8.36.

Speaking about the duel on Sunday, Reid laughed about eclipsing his fellow 35-year-old given Horgan’s recent confirmation that he intends to play on for Cork into 2024.

“I see Hoggy is coming back next year! Obviously on a personal level it’s great but it’s not about me. It’s about getting the victory for the team. It’s a nice achievement to have.”

At least Reid acknowledged that chasing and now holding onto the honour means something to him. It obviously does to Horgan too and in any other sport would be the material for plenty of coverage. Indeed, in fairness to RTÉ, they had toyed with the idea of giving regular live TV updates on the pair’s race for top spot as Cork faced Waterford and Kilkenny took on Galway on the same Sunday afternoon in April.

Recently on Off The Ball, Horgan’s former team-mate and Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash made a compelling case for why his friend’s pursuit of the top position should be celebrated. It might not be Senna versus Prost or Jordan versus Bird but it is worthy of plenty of attention.

It’s thanks to such diligent students of the game like McGough, whose work was excellently chronicled in the Irish Daily Mail on Saturday, that we can marvel at these two men.

Being a goalkeeper finally sexy

He’s mentioned elsewhere in this column but when a goalkeeper of Brendan Cummins’ quality is hailing Eoin Murphy’s save on Sunday as the greatest he has ever seen, people should sit up and take notice.

As the man who made a career of stunning denials such as the three saves in quick succession in an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny 20 years ago before Tommy Walsh finally beat him, the former Tipperary star would know exactly how difficult it would have been for Kilkenny’s keeper to keep out Peter Duggan’s volley.

Like Nickie Quaid’s wonderful preventative measure against Seamus Harnedy at this stage five years ago, that Murphy’s awesome piece of skill came at such a crucial juncture of the game contributed to the feat.

Still, his agility and hand-eye co-ordination is the story. Look back at how, seeing the ball late because of the bodies in front of him, he was able to twist his wrist to flick the bas of the hurley to face the sky to meet the sliotar just as it appeared to be going past him.

In both semi-finals, all four keepers made high-class saves. In the stage beforehand, Rhys Shelly was the difference between Tipperary losing and being demolished in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

There are occupational hazards, of course, but being a goalkeeper is finally sexy. And to think one of the best, Stephen O’Keeffe, a man who Murphy rates as the best and is eight months younger than him, is not even playing inter-county hurling anymore.

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie