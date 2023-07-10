Anthony Daly: Kilkenny always turn up, Clare came home on their shields

When I was the Dublin manager, before we went into battle for a big championship game, I often referenced the famous Spartan quote: "Come back with your shield - or on it”.

It was supposed to be the parting cry of mothers to their Spartan warrior sons, who wanted those sons to die honourably on the battlefield. Of course it’s never right to compare sport with war and death but we always tried to impress that code in Dublin where, even if you’re beaten, be beaten with pride and honour.

In an amateur game, it’s difficult to be too critical of players who give so much to the cause. I know myself from my days as a player and manager how hard it can be. But still, there is a right and a wrong way to lose. Clare lost with huge pride on Sunday. Galway lost with zero honour the previous day. Clare came home last night on their shields. Galway came home on Saturday without them.

Clare will have huge regrets but they couldn’t have done much more either. The real pain will be felt around a couple of key scores, especially Eoin Cody’s goal, when Rory Hayes was dispossessed coming out of the Clare defence. Rory had a brilliant year but conceding a needless sideline cut shortly afterwards, especially with TJ Reid around, was another key score as it put Kilkenny back two in front when Clare were desperately trying to keep the margin to the minimum.

It was a soul-destroying loss. The critics will question why Clare went with a sweeper in the first half, especially when you saw how much joy Clare got when they pushed up. But when you try something, you have to stick to your guns.

Clare were still only five points behind at half-time, which is nothing in hurling. When Clare went two ahead, I felt there was only going to be one winner. Clare had the Plan B ready to roll out, which they did. It just wasn’t enough.

The vast majority of that has to do with Kilkenny but Colm Lyons’ refereeing played a part too. Maybe Adam Hogan should have been black-carded for the pull on Eoin Cody but Cody got his goalscoring chance, which was brilliantly saved by Eibhear Quilligan. Mark Rodgers though, was denied his chance, which he buried past Eoin Murphy. Why not play on?

It’s easier to feel aggrieved when the result goes against you but you also have to tip your hat to Murphy for his save from Peter Duggan late on. Incredible stuff. Such are the margins.

In fairness, you have to hand it to Kilkenny. No matter what, they always turn up. We didn’t turn up last year, but there is never any doubt that Kilkenny will arrive in Croke Park at this stage absolutely ready to rock and roll. Some of their performances were out of this top drawer, especially Cody. Once again, TJ’s freetaking was immense.

They will be underdogs again in the final but they’ll have learned their lessons from last year. Winning this game will stand to them too, especially when they walked into last year’s final without getting really tested in the semi-final.

Clare are heartbroken today but every man, woman and child is incredibly proud of how these boys have fought back all season since losing the first game to Tipperary.

When the dust settles, the key for Clare is to keep Brian Lohan in place. There was a stage not too long ago when Clare couldn’t get a field to even train in. Look at where he has brought the team since those dark days.

The harshest critics will say we still have no silverware after a fourth year in charge. But I really believe if you stay with something, and you believe in yourself enough, you can get there. It’s not all about trophies either. You want to be proud of your tribe. And every single one of those players were carried home on their shields.

What are they thinking in Galway today? I was very disappointed with them. To me, they just gave up too easily. Ok, they were being overrun but that’s when you have to decide as a player that, while the game may be going away from you, you’re at least going to dig in and limit the damage. And too many of Galway’s players didn’t. I certainly don’t think that Clare or Kilkenny would throw in the towel against Limerick that easily.

Galway were submerged beneath a raging tide but they let the ship sink too easily. I felt that game was over at half-time. You just knew that once Limerick got them into a corner in the second half that there was no way out for Galway.

I never saw as many fellas downing tools. Who could hold their hands up? Maybe Darren Morrissey and Jack Grealish in the two corners. But after that? Brian Concannon, Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan were really good in the first half but all three were nowhere to be seen after the break.

It was frustrating for Whelan when Galway couldn’t get the ball up to him but he was out around the middle for much of that half and he just couldn’t get on the ball.

Limerick have been an incredible team but this performance emphatically reaffirmed their greatness. After 25 minutes, you were wondering if the show was grinding to a halt. Limerick were struggling for oxygen. Their big players weren’t performing. They could have been eight points down if Mike Casey hadn’t blocked a Concannon shot with the tip of his hurley. But that almost seemed to be the spark they were craving to ignite that inferno that burned Galway alive.

They just savaged Galway in the tackle and at every opportunity to nail a Galway player in possession. Evan Niland was surrounded at one stage and it genuinely looked like a young gazelle being ferociously hunted down like a gang of crazed lions, something like you’d see on the Discovery Channel.

Limerick’s size and power is their sword and shield but how they wield and use that sword defines their class.

Where do Galway go next? Where does Henry Shefflin go next? Major surgery is required. Do Galway have those players coming through? Maybe they don’t but they need to look for leaders, especially on-field leaders. Once the heat came on, too many Galway players just wilted in that heat.

It must be devastating for Henry. He will be sick with this performance. He can’t go out onto the field and take the bull by the horns like he used to do as a player, but this is his team too, which is a reflection of his management. Even his leaders failed to step up.

Galway’s gameplan in the first half was top-class. They were isolating their forwards smartly. Galway were doing well on puckouts. They had Limerick penned in. But, like Clare in the Munster final, when you have Limerick on the ropes, you have to try and finish them off. Once Galway didn’t, Limerick came out swinging and just landed haymaker after haymaker.

The Galway puckout was a complete meltdown. Eanna Murphy’s restarts were obliterated but there was little or no movement for too many of those puckouts. Even when there was some movement in the second half, Murphy didn’t trust the players – or himself - enough to ping it at them.

I don’t want to make this all about Galway when it was all about Limerick, but everything we have said about them before was smeared all over this performance again. Darragh O’Donovan was immense and a deserving man of the match but you could have picked out any one of them.

The most impressive aspect of it was how some of those players - like Kyle Hayes, Diarmaid Byrnes, David Reidy, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan – were struggling so much in the first half. But when the real questions were asked, Limerick just found the answers again.

They can spook teams so easily at this stage with their class and power. The scariest bit about it all for the final is that Limerick looked so vulnerable and yet they could still override that vulnerability with such ease when they put their minds to it.

They’re an incredible bunch of men.