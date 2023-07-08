Anthony Daly: The lessons Galway need to learn from last year's defeat

Galway have to start well

In lots of ways, it was a wonder Galway were so close at the end when you consider how poorly they started and how much catching up they left themselves to do. They trailed by 0-6 to 0-1 after just eight minutes. The margin was still five points by the 19th minute. Galway did mount a huge charge in the second quarter but they can’t be chasing this game again now.

The big guns have to start better too. Conor Whelan got two touches in the first half. Brian Concannon was anonymous in that half as well. The couple of chances he got early on, Concannon drove them wide. Both players were better in the second half but Galway can’t afford for those two to be below par for a half now. It just won’t do.

How does Henry Shefflin play his cards?

Limerick’s bench made a huge difference in this game last year, which was bound to happen when you look at who they were bringing on – Cian Lynch, Peter Casey, David Reidy (who got 0-3), Cathal O’Neill and Conor Boylan.

None of the Galway subs scored or had anything like that impact, with three of their four subs coming on after the 64th minute. Surely Henry will have learned from that experience?

Tom Monaghan is named on the bench but will he start? I think he should. As well as getting four points from play last year, Tom got four points off the bench against Tipp two weeks ago. He’s in good form. He has a good track record of doing well against Limerick. To me, that should be a no-brainer, even if Henry thinks he might be better to come in when the game opens up more. Why wait? As I said, Galway have to gamble.

Accuracy and decision making

When you play Limerick, your accuracy levels have to be, if not off the charts, at least above 70% to have any chance. Of course teams are going to miss chances but if you hit 19 wides – as Galway did last July – you have no hope against them.

Watching the game back this week, Limerick were far smarter in their shooting. It was obvious from early on what kind of a game it was going to be, with loads of long range shooting from out the field. But while Galway were shooting on sight, often from crazy angles, Limerick didn’t take on as many of those low-percentage shots.

Galway did have two Hawk-Eye decisions go against them. If those two went over, it would have been a one-point game. Galway know they can get off enough shots, especially when Limerick haven’t been hitting their same high volume of shots this year as in other years.

Surely Galway won’t be as loose again with their shooting and decision making? If they are, forget about it.

Galway need to have greater awareness and field-craft

Galway should know by now that Limerick play in periods, where they maximise their good periods, and minimise the damage during that part of the game when they’re under the cosh.

Limerick are so experienced at this stage that they can almost sense the poor period and how to address it, whether that’s from someone going down injured, to keeping possession at the back like a football team, just to take the sting out of the game and the opposition. Limerick just do whatever it takes until they get rolling again. It’s actually when they come out of that dip in the road that they drop the pedal in matches.

So what can Galway do to make sure that they make the most of their purple patches and roll with the punches when they’re pressed back against the ropes? Do exactly what Limerick do. Of course it’s not that simple but, looking back at the video again, there were a number of occasions where Galway had chances to be more clinical and cold in their actions around stopping Limerick’s momentum.

You saw traces of that again in the Tipperary game two weeks ago, which was primarily a lack of concentration. A game that Galway should have had wrapped and sealed was suddenly in the balance. If Galway show that lack of concentration against Limerick, they’ll be punished. Savagely.

Freetaking

Some of the Galway wides last year were criminal, the worst of which was Conor Cooney’s miss from a close in free. I know that stuff happens everywhere in sport, even in Wimbledon where elite tennis players can miss an open court at the net. But they don’t have 15 Limerick fellas hanging out of them so you certainly can’t afford to miss a 22-metre free. Especially then when you’re looking at Diarmaid Byrnes at the other end nailing them from somewhere out near Malahide.

Conor is a solid freetaker but solid won’t cut it against Limerick – you need to be hitting Patrick Horgan/TJ Reid levels. Is Evan Niland at that standard at this stage in his career? No. But I still think he is more reliable than Cooney was last year, which is a good start.

Settling down

Looking at the footage again from last year, Galway’s two corner-backs, Jack Grealish and Darren Morrissey were very nervy from the first whistle. That was understandable in such a big game for Jack in his first season on the team, but less so from Darren. At least now those two guys have another year under their belts, and another big game behind them in Croke Park to be able to handle the occasion better. You’d expect them to be tighter.

A Plan for Gillane

Aaron Gillane was the difference between the sides last year with six points from play. And Gillane is actually going into this game now in better form than he was when heading into last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

So what do Galway do? There won’t be any panic or wholesale reconstruction of their defence but I’m glad that they have named Daithi Burke at full-back on Gillane, and have moved Gearoid McInerney back out to number 6. Being honest, I didn’t see Henry Shefflin making that call, but, now that he has, it was the only call to make.

It is going to pay to be brave in this game. Fintan Burke is also named on the bench, like he was for the Tipp game, but he is another player well suited to this type of physical game. He did well against Limerick last year on Gearóid Hegarty. Don’t be surprised to see Fintan sprung early on Saturday too.

Can Cathal Mannion be the trump card this time around?

In the quarter-final against Tipperary, Conor Whelan got man-of-the-match but Cathal Mannion would have been my choice for the award. He had 27 possessions and ran the game from the centre of the Galway defence.

Of course Limerick aren’t going to allow that to happen now. Greame Mulcahy or Peter Casey will be out in his space, refusing to allow Mannion the time on the ball that he got against Tipp. I couldn’t believe that Tipp didn’t get Alan Tynan or someone to get over on Mannion and stop him running the game.

With Limerick sure not to make that mistake, do Galway need to do something slightly different with Mannion, push him on, let someone else come out and cover the full-back line at different stages of the game, basically allowing Mannion that fluid role to be more creative higher up the pitch?

In this game last year, Mannion seemed to be playing as an out-and-out sweeper early on but he wasn’t able cover off that ball going into Gillane. Galway did get more joy as they pushed him on so getting the balance right there will be critical to how Galway manage this game.

Clare need to set the record straight after last year

In most inter-county setups now, the leadership groups that operate largely set the tone within the panel. It’s not as if they are independent of the management, because they liaise so closely with them, but the main players in that sub-group set the terms and conditions amongst the players as much as the management do.

Clare are lucky to have one of the county's greatest leaders as the manager but I’m sure too that Brian Lohan would want the players to dictate and drive the agenda this week. I’m not privy to what is going on in the Clare squad but I can imagine how guys like Tony Kelly, John Conlon and Conor Cleary would be laying down the law this week around the importance of setting the record straight from last year.

You can imagine what was said: ‘Hi, lads, we let the county down last year. We let ourselves down. We went away from being a team and started doing our own thing as individuals. That didn’t work last year. And it certainly isn’t going to work again now.’ It’s up to the management then to sort out the match-ups, which Clare didn’t get right last year. They played Paudie Fitzpatrick which, fair enough, was obviously based on his performance in training. But when Adrian Mullen goes over on him, surely you’re thinking that it’s time to switch Diarmuid Ryan over.

You can’t allow a match-up like TJ Reid on Paul Flanagan, especially when TJ has a hand like a shovel and high ball is – like it was with me when I was playing - the weakest part of Paul’s game. Peter Duggan didn’t work on Huw Lawlor so why not get Mark Rodgers onto him and play a different game? Clare need to have learned from all that stuff.

I really hope too that whatever team Clare name that they stick to that side and don’t get caught up in trying to camouflage what they’re really planning to do. We saw some of that in the Munster final when Conor Cleary was named, then Darragh Lohan was listed to start, when it was Cian Nolan who was doing so.

There was a small bit of that messing last year against Kilkenny too, especially around the timing of the announcement of John Conlon not starting. I just don’t think that helps the energy around the place, both on and off the field.

I know that might sound selfish from a supporter’s perspective but that kind of a bombshell announcement 15 minutes before throw-in can deflate the crowd. I know for a fact that it did last year when everyone discovered John wasn’t starting. The word was going around but it wasn’t confirmed until the players arrived out on the field and everyone was squinting their eyes to see if Conlon was togged or not.

Unlike last year, Clare had a handy All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin compared to the slugfest and nerve-jangling joust against Wexford. Coming so soon after the traumatic loss in the Munster final, what did that game take out of Clare? Clare lost another Munster final this year. They do have a lot of injuries too but they are still in a much better place than this time last year.

I have a slight fancy for Clare but this game can’t really be accurately called until we know what team Clare are lining out, and whether or not John Conlon, Conor Cleary, Davy McInerney and Shane O’Donnell are fully fit. Because whatever chance Clare have, they have no hope if they’re down even two of those four.

Kilkenny are Kilkenny. All-Ireland semi-finals are their terrain. They are not without their injury worries either, especially with Mikey Carey gone and with Adrian Mullen and Mossy Keoghan also in a race against time to be fit.

That does introduce some uncertainly but they were down bodies too in the Leinster final and they overcame those obstacles. I think they’re even more dangerous again now with the confidence they’ll have gained from how they won that match against Galway with the last play when it looked like the game was gone from Kilkenny.

They are the masters at reaching All-Ireland finals. It’s hard to back against Kilkenny at this stage of the season. But, if Clare have their full team available, they are good enough to win.