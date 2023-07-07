Liam Sheedy: Who can dig into the hurt to find that extra 10%?

Using the hurt from last year is a GAA cliche. And maybe it is trotted out too often. But it has real meaning too. It’s a ploy tried in every dressing room in every sport to harness energy or to build motivation or just get sharper focus out of players. Do not underestimate the fuel it provides to push groups to higher levels of performance.

Even the most professional, high-performance environments go down this road. I heard the Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, talk about it after his team won a crucial game away at Newcastle towards the end of the Premier League season. Before the match, the Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, showed the players a video of the look on their faces following a costly defeat in the same fixture the year before. “We had that burning desire as soon as we left the hotel that it wasn’t going to be the same today,” Ramsdale said. “It may have given us extra motivation. When we needed to dig deep, it really helped us.”

The salary doesn’t matter, the pain is the same. It rang a bell with me. With Tipperary, we had the great All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick in to talk to us and he covered just this very thing. We lost the 2008 All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford and it was one of the toughest times for the group. You don’t lose all year but suddenly you are gone and the dream is over. The build-up to the final is happening all around you and it’s hard to know what to do with yourself.

A year later we faced Limerick at the same juncture. We had a few weeks break so I decided we’d head to Wales for a weekend. We went to Oakwood Theme Park and had a great bit of craic. At a team meeting, we spoke about what was going well, the 90% that we wanted to anchor. And we talked about where we could collectively find the 10% to deliver the improvement we needed now the stakes were raised. With the evening to themselves, the lads managed to talk their way into the afters of a wedding and had a great night. They were in flying form the following morning and I knew we were in a good place.

I reminded them of what Fitzpatrick had said when he came in to talk to us a few months earlier, when we were back at the foot of the slope again. We had organised him via Tipp secretary Timmy Floyd, whose pal Michael Collins from Newport worked for Cityjet.

When the All Blacks are beaten, it being a relatively rare event, Fitzpatrick said they are asked to sit around the dressing room and make a mental note of how they are feeling right now. Everybody is asked to commit to doing anything possible to ensure it doesn’t happen again. He was part of the team that lost to England at Twickenham in 1993 and he nearly regarded it a stain on his career. It became a battle cry for that team. “Remember 93!” A certain near neighbour of ours might have used the same war cry to good effect a few times too, after suffering a little bit of pain that year. Tipp are probably still paying for it!

Fitzpatrick was wearing the famous black jersey that day he spoke to us and did a Haka in the middle of the room. I was nearly ready to go out and play myself.

We talked about the commitment we all had made. You could touch the sense of focus in the room and I knew there was something good building. You have to be careful too. You’re trying to unlock freedom between the white lines rather than pile on pressure. You’re trying to give players a few tangible things they can improve on to avoid that horrible feeling they endured last time. And the pain they carry might work as a trigger to find that 10% when the need is greatest. That’s the idea, anyway. It’s a balancing act that thankfully worked out for us that year, in the semi-final at least.

That’s the challenge Brian Lohan and Henry Shefflin have had this weekend and for the past couple of weeks. I’m sure they will have delivered reminders of the hurt. We had little cards printed — credit card size — for the players’ wallets. 90% was printed one side, 10% the other. A small reminder they carried everywhere.

We get no interviews before matches these days, but listen after the semi-finals for a few of the players repeating phrases that have been drummed into them during this build-up.

Having the same four semi-finalists still standing again is quite an achievement, given how steep the slope is, and with so many hurdles to jump. So how can Henry and Brian use that hurt from last year to maximum effect and take their level up to what is needed to get them across the line? Where is the extra 10%?

They both have the firepower to score enough. Both will be keen to improve on their conversion rate but they are creating the chances and are hard to contain in full flow. Brian will know that Clare’s use of the ball has to go up a notch. You cannot underestimate the value of John Conlon. It will be a hammer blow for John and Clare and hurling people if he loses out for a second year at the penultimate stage. The sight of Eoin Cody isolating anybody inside in a 40-yard prairie spells danger. Conlon can spot this danger faster than anyone else.

Henry had a structure and a gameplan against Tipp that worked well. A solid defensive set up and a platform to get good ball in to his inside line which reaped rich rewards. But can he enforce his gameplan against the master enforcers Limerick? It is unlikely Limerick will manmark Cathal Mannion so getting him on the ball is key for Galway. I would be surprised if they sacrifice Pádraic Mannion to Gillane as he gives them real power and presence on the half line.

Quality ball found its way to the Limerick inside line too easily last year and this cannot be a feature again if Galway are to win. In the end, it was Limerick’s bench power that got them across the line - they got a great return from their subs. But Galway are building real depth. The impact of Tom Monaghan and Conor Cooney was very significant against Tipp. It’s also a great sign of the morale in the group when you see that level of return. Flynn is gone but Fintan Burke is a great option in defence while Liam Collins has an eye for the posts. Whatever five come off the bench on Saturday will need to make a big impact.

It’s a two-way street, of course. Last year’s winners won’t wander in blind to an ambush just because the pain was on the other side last year. John Kiely, I’m sure, was very happy with a four-week break given how frantic the Munster Championship was for his team. He will have maxed out that time on gameplans, you can be sure.

Various solutions to his big issue will have been roadtested. He goes to battle without two of his heroic defenders, That does make the hill that bit steeper from here to the summit. The importance of Declan Hannon’s hurling brain to the structure and set-up of the Limerick defence is immense. He knows instinctively when he needs to be at the top of the D or when he needs to join the end of their three-man weave out around the 65 and plant the ball between the posts for a trademark Limerick score.

Limerick’s tactics are always interesting. How they move the pieces of this puzzle will be fascinating. Dan Morrissey is the obvious option to go six, but but with Sean Finn missing from the inside line, I sense John and Paul Kinnerk will be reluctant to move him out, especially with Conor Whelan in sensational form.

If Cian Lynch has found his mojo during this reset, it lightens the load. A fully fit and operational Lynch orchestrating things in the middle third would be hugely uplifting for Limerick. They were away in camp when the quarter-finals were on. Count on them being primed.

Kilkenny are in familiar territory but on new ground too. Their first venture at this stage under their new manager. Derek Lyng will be delighted to deliver silverware in his first season and you just know they will show up. That’s testament to the culture Derek inherited.

I remember meeting Nickey Brennan before the semi-final last year and he insisted Cody would have these boys firing on all cylinders, having had proper time to work with them and get everything spot on. How right he was and it was game over at half-time. Has Derek maximised his time as successfully? I am sure the AvB games have been hotly contested. Getting two big-game players back in Mossy Keoghan and Adrian Mullen will strengthen his case.

It should be a cracking weekend of action at HQ and I will not be surprised if either of the fixtures require more than 70 minutes to separate the teams, unless one of the four come with something we have yet to see from them in 2023. Hurt and pride will play their part, but a tentative vote to Limerick and Clare.