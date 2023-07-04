John Fogarty: RTÉ contagion a worry for GAA

And that’s a wrap for GAAGO in Championship 2023, Saturday’s Armagh-Monaghan All-Ireland senior football quarter-final the last game to feature on the streaming platform this season.

When it was good, it was because of knowledgeable presenters, commentators and sharp pundits, some of which you imagine will be approached to make the jump to TV next year. When it was bad, the stream either buffered or suffered technical problems and sometime trailed up to a minute behind the live action.

Its conclusion will come as a genuine relief for some of the GAA’s hierarchy given the outcry about the pay-per-view service. From the complaints about Limerick and Clare’s Munster SHC round game in late April to Kerry this past weekend featuring on GAAGO for the fourth time in this championship having appeared just once on RTÉ, the cessation in brickbats will be welcomed in Croke Park.

The reprieve is only temporary, though. Tomorrow week is expected to be an awkward day for the association when the commercial partnership with beleaguered RTÉ comes under the microscope of the joint Oireachtas committee on tourism, culture, arts, sports and media.

The hearing is to discuss “the future of sports broadcasting” where the national broadcasters, Virgin Media Ireland, Sky and TG4 are also due to attend, but GAAGO’s elevation this year to the GAA’s second biggest media partner is expected to dominate proceedings.

The risks of contagion from association with the damaged RTÉ brand are high for the GAA. Although their regular annual Government funding of €3 million outside of capital grants is only 1.5% of the amount RTÉ receives via the TV licence fee, as a closely-aligned non-government body to the national broadcaster they could be in the firing line.

After an impressive performance on the Public Accounts Committee grilling RTÉ executives last Thursday, former Mayo footballer and TD for the county Alan Dillon, also a member of the media and sport body, may turn his gun towards the GAA next week. His comments in early May suggest he is loading the bullets.

“When games are behind a paywall – they not only exclude people financially, they exclude people technologically,” he said. “We are only in the first year of the five-year deal which is due to last until 2027 and I believe it needs to be revisited at the next GAA congress and scrapped. That proposal must be brought forward to GAA HQ.”

A Special Congress takes place in September but it won’t be decided there or at the regular Congress in February. Following the complaints in late April and early May, both parties spoke of a review taking place at the end of the season. Having invested resources, the GAA are hardly going to cut off their nose to spite their face by divorcing themselves from RTÉ but more space in the championship calendar may avoid the more prominent games being shown on GAAGO.

Nevertheless, being associated with a “TV licence increase by the backdoor”, as Dillon has described it, is not something the GAA are comfortable with. And if you are to read between the lines of the GAA’s communications plan, their partnership with GAAGO might simply be the means to an end of establishing a GAA TV channel, over which they would have full control and would surely command a subscription.

The thought of which would be enough for those grandstanding politicians, who have been calling for most if not all championship games to be aired on TV, to lose their reason. However, the only way that can be avoided or status quo changed is if the Government, in its anticipated overhaul of Montrose, provides enough money either to RTÉ to pay the GAA or alternatively supplements Croke Park to keep more matches free to air.

By augmenting the GAAGO platform to replace Sky Sports, the GAA have looked to replace a nakedly commercial entity who were handing over approximately €2m per annum with a similar if not better return. In doing so, they are working in tandem with a company who they were trying to keep competitive in the first place when the GAA brought Sky on board in 2014.

What may appear a savvy commercial move by the GAA may not be considered so by TDs and senators or indeed supporters in the future when they are looking to extract more money from licence fee payers.

The GAA’s reputation is on the line and that means a lot to its director general Tom Ryan. “If you think about it, the biggest asset we would have is reputation,” he told this newspaper in May 2020 as the association was coming to terms with the early stages of the pandemic.

Reputation, whether it is protecting, enhancing or noting some of the damage done to it, has been mentioned in all five of Ryan’s annual reports. Improving the GAA’s standing in society is a core plank of its new strategic plan.

Wednesday week has the potential to be a threat to that aim.

After the dazzle, football returns to the drab

Taking into account the extra distillation of teams this year, there is an argument to be made that All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals should have been more competitive than they were.

Yes, they featured five teams who had been beaten twice in championship already – Armagh, Cork, Mayo, Monaghan and Tyrone – and four of them have exited having suffered their third loss on Saturday or Sunday. However, the new format and the schedule’s heightened intensity has elicited off-days. For the first time since 2010, none of the four All-Ireland semi-finalists have 100% records.

As disappointing as the fare was, the average seven-point margin this past weekend was slightly better than last year’s 8.5 and two better than the previous quarter-finals in 2017. Perhaps the rightly damned Super 8 did us a favour by sparing us quarter-finals.

Two weeks after the group stages came to a rapturous crescendo, the ho-hum feeling around football has returned. What was once deemed an open championship now appears closed. Derry and Monaghan will delight in being written off and Dublin and Kerry have to be wary of being told all they have to do the weekend after next is turn up for the interview and the job is theirs but it sure feels like the counties will be facing each other in their fourth All-Ireland final, excluding the 2019 replay, in 12 years.

What can the GAA do to make quarter-final weekend better? Doing away with the preliminary quarter-finals and awarding the top two in each group last eight places is being considered but they may survive a cull for one another year at least.

If preliminary quarter-finals are to be retained, an extra week between the group and knock-out stages might benefit the challengers but would it fair on the table-toppers to be made wait three weeks before facing teams with the wind in their sails?

Alas, all this is moot when risk aversion and keep-ball have a vice-like grip on the game.

Counties’ silence hurts hurling

Not for the first time and certainly not the last, none of the counties participating in this weekend’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals have arranged a press event. And people wonder why the game has a promotion problem and supporters are unable to identify their leading county men.

Ahead of the Leinster and Munster finals, only Limerick arranged a media afternoon where it gave John Kiely the opportunity to underline, most likely to his players, the great import of hosting but really winning a Munster final at home. After Clare had agreed to play them there, it was a reaffirmation of sorts that TUS Gaelic Grounds was Limerick’s to protect.

Kiely couldn’t guarantee that his message was going to filter into the pages and websites the following day but he repeated it so often that some of it was bound to stick. From the extra green and white flags in the stadium to their symbols that appear on the back of the jerseys being affixed to the pitch-facing side of the Mackey Stand roof, his words seemed part of an orchestrated exercise.

Kiely knows engaging with the media works both ways. He will be held to account, asked the awkward questions, but he will also be afforded a platform to talk. It’s a pity neither he nor Brian Lohan, Derek Lyng or Henry Shefflin feel it’s in their interests to do so this week. It surely would be in hurling’s interests. Their silence, and their players', stunts the build-up.

