John Fogarty: Rundown on football’s last eight

ARMAGH

Form guide: WWWLWLW. They have played the most games but have the worst record of the automatic All-Ireland quarter-final qualifiers.

Pro and con: Only beaten on penalties by Derry and so close to beating Tyrone despite having Rian O’Neill sent off. Still doubts about their ruthlessness and game management.

Liking their quarter-final draw? It was Monaghan who survived in Division 1 at their expense so there’s a grudge for them. It’s a sixth Ulster derby for them but they won’t mind a bit.

*Who can they face in a semi-final? Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Mayo.

CORK

Form guide: LWLWW. Back-to-back Division 1 scalps, they are the only team in the eight who won’t have played in Division 1 this season or next. Bonus territory and yet they have been reaching this stage regularly.

Pro and con: How they have pressed on opposition kick-outs and their discipline in shape has been impressive. They don’t yet appear to have the cutting attack to do damage in Croke Park.

Liking their quarter-final draw? It could have been easier but the idea of thwarting Derry will intrigue coach Kevin Walsh.

Who can they face in a semi-final? Armagh, Dublin, Monaghan, Tyrone.

DERRY

Form guide: WWWDWW. Along with Dublin, the only unbeaten team remaining in the championship but the close shaves against Armagh and Monaghan will have served them well.

Pro and con: The small changes to the starting team and development of the panel makes them a greater force this year. In saying that, as much as it was a league final, they were poor on their last Croke Park visit.

Liking their quarter-final draw? They won’t admit it but they might consider this to be the easiest of the four preliminary quarter-final teams with whom they could have been matched.

Who can they face in a semi-final? Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone.

DUBLIN

Form guide: WWWDWW. Pretty good for all the humming and hawing about the small margin of victory against Kildare in the Leinster semi-final and stalemate with Roscommon.

Pro and con: All their protagonists are fit at just the right time and Seán Bugler and Colm Basquel are growing in stature. And yet have they been truly tested? No Division 2 team has won an All-Ireland in 21 years.

Liking their quarter-final draw? They will feel like they owe Mayo one after the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final but it’s in finals where Dublin probably fear them least.

Who can they face in a semi-final? All six in the other quarter-finals.

KERRY

Form guide: WWLWW. Their win over Cork has improved with the benefit of time but they have faced just one Division 1 team thus far.

Pro and con: David Clifford is arguably in better form than his 2022 footballer of the year season. They have players coming back to fitness but their bench doesn’t look anywhere near as impressive as it did last year.

Liking their quarter-final draw? Not as much as Tyrone, you would imagine. Will Paddy Tally’s expertise be leaned on a little more this week?

Who can they face in a semi-final? Armagh, Derry, Dublin, Monaghan.

MAYO

Form guide: LWWLW. Group 1 may have produced the most quarter-finalists but they like Cork have the poorest record among the remaining counties behind Monaghan and Tyrone.

Pro and con: Nobody can go horses for courses like Mayo and both of last year’s All-Ireland finalists have fallen to them, yet their inconsistency and fade-outs place a large question mark over them.

Liking their quarter-final draw? Just as Dublin will detect vulnerabilities in their game, they will notice defects in theirs. Both teams ain’t what they used to be, ain’t what they used to be…

Who can they face in a semi-final? Armagh, Derry, Monaghan, Tyrone.

MONAGHAN

Form guide: WLDWLW. Fortunate against Kildare but not since they were Ulster champions have they had as fine a chance of reaching a first All-Ireland semi-final in five years.

Pro and con: The great survivors know how to produce results by hook or by crook but their Croke Park record leaves a lot to be desired.

Liking their quarter-final draw? The best they could have hoped for. They will be largely dismissed and they love nothing better than being underdogs.

Who can they face in a semi-final? Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Mayo.

TYRONE

Form guide: LLWDW. They may be on an unbeaten run of three games and look revitalised but it’s been a spluttering run thus far.

Pro and con: With the Canavan brothers up front with Darren McCurry and their midfield operating efficiently, they are a force yet they have been panicky in the closing stages of tight affairs.

Liking their quarter-final draw? The hold they had over Kerry in GAA HQ in 2000s and the ‘21 semi-final win will complement their recent change in fortune.

Who can they face in a semi-final? Cork, Derry, Dublin, Mayo.

* Repeat pairings will be avoided where possible.

Cork and Tipp need early 2024 motivation

Was Tipperary’s season any better than Cork’s? Two championship games better, you might argue, but the regrets are far greater for Liam Cahill and his group at this present time.

With both counties having beaten just one Liam MacCarthy Cup team in this championship, the work ahead is considerable and somewhat similar.

Cork’s battling qualities are in no doubt but they had left themselves one too many deficits to claw back, while the contrast in Tipperary’s early Munster form to the last two performances against Liam MacCarthy Cup opposition was stark. It seemed they peaked in mid-May while Cork might have felt they were about to get going.

The myopic digs at the health of the Munster SHC fail to understand that Tipperary, coming from the low base of 2022, had to put all the eggs in one provincial basket to qualify from it.

It doesn’t excuse their no-show on Saturday given they had three weeks between Munster and Offaly nor some tactical naivety but Galway’s schedule has been considerably more relaxed.

As reported in Tuesday’s Irish Examiner, it would appear the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals could be done away with at least with the involvement of the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists. To get rid of them all together would set off the sirens in both Leinster and Munster even though in this format the provincial finalists have made up the All-Ireland semi-finalists in three of four seasons.

Might the Division 1 finalists along with the third-placed provincial teams now be given the preliminary quarter-finals places? It would certainly encourage Cork and Tipperary to respect the league like they did this year and come out with all guns blazing from early doors.

It would also give a competition in dire need of incentive a credible one. Genuinely competitive top-level hurling has to last longer than 13 weeks.

No reason why female codes have to clash

“If we are putting players first, they should have the freedom to play whichever sport. They are amateur games, after all, and my wish would be that a player who wants to play both codes should be facilitated.”

So said GAA president Liam O’Neill 10 years ago as the dual player was becoming an extinct species much to the disappointment of the late Teddy McCarthy at the time.

“Will we ever see the likes of Jack Lynch, the Cummins, the Barry-Murphys, the Liam Currams again?” bemoaned the great dual star.

“That’s the way the system is working at the moment with Croke Park through greed and money, money, money. They’re killing the dual player because the system doesn’t allow the dual player to operate.”

Ten years on and Cork’s four female code-breakers must be feeling like they’re also on borrowed time as they are expected to pick between football and camogie this Sunday for the second time in a few weeks.

“Please don’t force our team-mates to choose,” read the county’s senior football and camogie squads’ joint statement on Sunday.

The demands on the female athletes are growing all the time but there should be no reason with the amount of space in the calendar why fixtures can’t be synchronised to avoid clashes and facilitate the purest Gaelic players.

