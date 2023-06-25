Anthony Daly: Clare's injury list a growing concern but it'll be a long winter in Tipp

Before the Clare-Dublin game on Saturday, as I was making my way from the RTÉ TV box behind the goal to take up my position in the cockpit high in the Mackey Stand, I took the opportunity to catch up with some old and great friends.

The Dublin players had just arrived and, as they were pucking around, I made it my business to meet up with Professor Chris Thompson and Ray Finn, two fellas who I’m still very friendly with, and who were so good to me during my six years as Dublin manager.

I also bumped into John Costelloe. The team doctor was away on holidays so Chris got the call to fill in. For those few minutes on the pitch, it was like rare auld times again with the Dubs.

Life got a lot harder for them once the match started but it was that kind of an evening for all three teams, bar Clare. Galway were delighted to get the win over Tipp but it was a constant struggle where they could only really catch their breath and find some relief and respite once the final whistle blew.

Henry Shefflin will be delighted as his side look to be making slow, but steady, progress. Brian Lohan will be thrilled too. It was a very tough afternoon for the Dubs and Micheál Donoghue but Saturday night was also a hard shift for another manager in his first season – Liam Cahill and Tipperary.

Both of those guys are excellent managers who are loaded with experience. Micheál has won an All-Ireland with Galway. Liam took Waterford to an All-Ireland final. Nobody was expecting Dublin and Tipp to win an All-Ireland this year. Their main goal was to make the top three in their province and, while Tipp and Cahill would have been looking for far more, Saturday proved how difficult it can be for a team in their first season under a new manager.

Brian Cody lost an All-Ireland final in his first season in charge in 1999. Cahill lost a final with Waterford in his maiden season. Micheál lost a semi-final to Tipp in his first year in charge in 2016. John Kiely didn’t win a championship match with Limerick in 2017. Henry struggled to make his mark with Galway last year too.

Cahill will still be disappointed because of how poorly Tipperary played. They just didn’t look to have any energy all evening. They lacked a focal point in their attack. Seamie Callanan has been a gem of a player for over 15 years but time catches up with every man and it looked to be clipping at his heels any time he tried to get away on Saturday.

It took Tipp an age to ignite. It was only when Jake Morris finally threw off the shackles in the last quarter that they began to spark into life. Gearoid O’Connor made a big impact off the bench. John McGrath does what he does best when sniping a goal but Mark Kehoe just couldn’t get going.

Much of that credit has to go to Galway, who were aggressive and authoritative in everything they did from the first ball, especially at the back. They just weren’t clinical enough up front.

It was surprising that Tipp didn’t close down Cathal Mannion as a sitting player, who went to town as that spare man. Conor Whelan was excellent but I thought Mannion was man-of-the-match.

Galway are setting up for a lot of long-range shooting but in Kevin Cooney they have discovered a legitimate decoy for Whelan. He doesn’t score heavily but he is a real threat that takes watching.

Galway should have been at least six or seven points ahead at half time and Tipp couldn’t have had any complaints if they trailed by ten. Even in that third quarter, Galway should have stretched away but they couldn’t because of their profligacy.

Evan Niland in particular had a couple of bad wides on the near post that he’d have been expected to nail. Galway missed a raft of goal chances. They were just lucky that Tom Monaghan came off the bench and was able to consistently find the target.

Galway were deserving winners but it’s hard to believe that this was the same Tipp team that almost beat Limerick in round 3 in Thurles just five weeks ago. You have to discount the Offaly game but they were also really poor in the Waterford game, which almost cost them their place in the championship, never mind a spot in the Munster final.

Cahill and Mikey Bevans are an experienced duo at this stage. They have done so much right in their senior managerial careers but they will need to learn from this experience, especially in how the team seemed far fresher and sharper at the outset of the campaign than at the end. That is obviously down to wear and tear during a gruelling schedule but Tipp had a three-week break before a preliminary quarter-final and they were still very flat in a quarter-final.

Galway proved that they have the game to trouble Limerick. They have a lot of quality players, while the class of 2017 still have so much to offer.

Daithí Burke of Galway in action against Gearóid O'Connor and Johnny Ryan of Tipperary, left, during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter Final match between Galway and Tipperary at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Daithi Burke was his usual reliable self. Padraic Mannion was very good, much happier out wing-back. Joseph Cooney was really impressive too. Limerick will be favourites but Galway will take a bit of beating.

For Dublin, it’s just a pity that such a good championship ended the way it did. The Dubs were right there in the game after half an hour but the two goals just before halftime sundered their chances and killed the game on the spot.

Clare seemed to be able to cut Dublin open at will, and whenever they wanted, especially Tony Kelly, Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald. Tony deserved man-of-the-match but Mark Rodgers certainly ran him close. O’Donnell was excellent too, while Fitzgerald and Ryan Taylor played their roles brilliantly.

The big concern for Clare now are injury concerns, with John Conlon added to that list now. John looked to be concussed. He has 15 days to get himself right but concussion is never a straightforward recovery period – as we all saw with Shane O’Donnell in 2021 – while there are, rightly, all sorts of protocols in place now that could rule John out again for an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

Davy McInerney looked to be able to do the warm-up but was held in reserve because of an ongoing Achilles issue. The biggest concern is Conor Cleary. He was pucking balls in the warm-up, just casually, but Conor is clearly some way off full fitness yet.

Clare’s bench is getting seriously tested but it still looks strong. Aron Shanagher looked sharp and got two points. Paul Flanagan was very steady when he came on. It was great to see David Reidy back. It was brilliant too to see young players like Cian Galvin and Patrick Crotty get game time.

Clare will be happy but, similar to Tipp against Offaly the previous week, does an 18-point victory do you any favours either? Clare have two weeks now to get themselves right. So do Galway. For Tipp and Dublin, they have to wait until next January to play an official inter-county match again.

With just three hurling games left in the championship, that gap is too long. Just too long.