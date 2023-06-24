Liam Sheedy: Another classic tussle could turn on who gets matchups right

At home in Portroe, Lough Derg separated us from the frontline in the Tipp-Galway rivalry. And as a player, I missed the hottest days, which reaching boiling for a while. By the time we beat them in the 1999 league final temperatures had cooled a small bit and we couldn’t half-fill Ennis between us that day.

It’s a rivalry that has changed often in its texture. It didn’t exist really until the late eighties, then there was real cross-border spite after the Tony Keady affair. When I came back as a manager, there was certainly an edge still there, but nowadays Tipp v Galway grabs more attention for the spectacle it nearly guarantees than the prospect of a row.

When I came back for the second stint in 2018, Galway were certainly among the counties we were thinking about when we realised Tipp were struggling to match up physically. But while the hitting has been hard whenever the counties have met, the skill on show has generally been breathtaking. And the contests have gone to the wire.

Eight of the last 10 meetings have been settled by two points or less. And nearly every one has given us moments to treasure, whatever side of the bridge you’re on.

Joe’s magnificent point in the 2017 semi-final is the most talked about cameo. Seamie’s defiant 3-9 (3-4 from play) in the 2015 semi, only to end up on the losing side. Paudie’s hit on Joe in the 2016 rematch and the two late peaches of goals from John McGrath and Bubbles that won it. Aidan Harte's late goal in covid 2020 was a dagger.

I’ll never forget Pa Bourke’s role in the 2010 quarter-final when we scored the last three points to sneak it and stay alive. For all his long list of skills, Pa wouldn’t have been your first nominee to contest a clash ball in the dying moments. But he did incredibly well to gather and forage and eventually feed his pal Larry on the loop for the winner.

There was a funny moment on the bus afterwards when I checked my phone and heard a voicemail from a supporter who had left early and presumed we’d been beaten. The message was fairly frank in its view that my time was up and gave us a great laugh on the drive home. Sport is full of twists and turns.

So recent history tells us this will be tense and close and our gut says the same.

Tipp might get the vote in terms of consistency, with their only significant blip coming against Waterford. They might have been better served by a sterner test from Offaly last weekend, but you had to admire the urgency they brought to dismantling the Faithful on their home patch in a matter of minutes.

Galway, in contrast, have huffed and puffed at times against all the stronger teams they’ve met. And Henry will know they are unlikely to survive similar fadeouts on Saturday. On the flip side, Liam Cahill will have seen what Galway delivered in the final quarter against Dublin and Kilkenny and will be concerned they have the capacity to bring that to the table for much longer periods.

Two weeks ago, in this column, I figured the loser of the Leinster final would slip out of All-Ireland contention, but Galway surely did enough in that battle to convince themselves the war wasn’t lost.

Cathal Barrett’s return is vital for Liam, as his last line looks the most troublesome. Craig Morgan has endured misfortune again. But if Tipp can shore things up inside, it’s hard to envisage Galway outscoring a Tipp forward line who are working hard and converting chances to a very high standard. That said, there’s still more cohesion to be got from the Tipp attack, I think. The decision making needs to be spot on when you get to this juncture.

Galway’s defence was way too open against Kilkenny and I’m certain Henry will have spent long chunks of the last fortnight working on structure. I don’t expect to see the same gaping holes.

Pádraic Mannion was posted inside to police Eoin Cody last time out but I suspect he’ll return to what I consider his best position on the wing. Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris are in tremendous form so who will Henry trust to quieten their influence and guard against their eye for goal? I suspect Daithí might pick up Seamie to give stability at the edge of the square. That will free up Gearóid to take on Jason or be deployed to the wing with Mannion tasked with the man-marking job. These duels will have a big bearing on the outcome.

Midfield holds conundrums too. You have the genius that is Noel McGrath orchestrating things and seeing things nobody else can. But Cathal Mannion now has a game under his belt and has caused problems for Tipp in the middle third over the years.

Conor Whelan prospered from moving between the inside line and the 40 last time round with Brian Concannon very influential in the comeback when operating further from goal. While Evan Niland is coming of age.

This is one of those days where matchups will tell a lot of the tale. It could be as simple as getting more of them right. The two managers will have pinned theirs down from early this week, but best-laid plans could be upset quickly by the calibre of forward on view.

I will stick to my guns though. Two weeks ago, I predicted that the winners of Leinster and Munster would be joined by Clare and Tipp in the semis, so we’ll go with that. But this should be yet another cracking instalment in a great Championship 2023. And another thrilling chapter in a changing rivalry.

Expect a Banner statement of intent

The Gaelic Grounds is familiar territory for the Banner and supporters, Saturday being their third championship outing there this season. The other two visits brought valiant performances. Brian Lohan will have them primed to deliver a statement to underline they are far from a beaten docket in this championship.

Micheál Donoghue’s Dublin have done their business quietly and efficiently but must kick themselves they didn’t feature in the Leinster final after the last quarter collapse against the Tribesmen.

It would have been hard to see either team make it this far after the first round of matches, considering Clare were badly beaten by Tipp and Dublin very fortunate to come away with a point against Antrim.

But the Banner look well seasoned and have progressed further along their development road. The wrongs of last year’s All-Ireland series should be fresh in their minds too. They were fortunate to escape against Wexford and hit the self-destruct button with their decision-making against Kilkenny and limped away from Croker. I expect to see a highly motivated group focused on a shot at redemption against the Cats in two weeks’ time.

Dublin should mount stern resistance but Micheál isn’t as far down the road with his team as Brian and high-profile absentees will hurt them. The days of Donal Burke being allowed the freedom of the park could be over too. I’d expect special attention from Lohan’s men and if the shackles are applied it’s hard to see the Dubs scoring enough. For me, it’s Clare, with or without Conor Cleary. A win and a statement of intent.

McManus a true hurling great

We had a significant retirement this week — Neil McManus is hanging up his intercounty boots after 17 years.

I have massive admiration for Neil’s unwavering commitment to the Antrim jersey. I was fortunate enough to see him up close when I was helping out up there and was so impressed with the way he went about his business and the impact he had on the group.

He had many skills but if I was to pick three, here they are: Neil was so strong in the air and could win his own ball which is such a key ingredient up front. He had the ability to field with either hand which made him very tricky to deal with.

Secondly, he was a sublime striker. You always felt the ball had a strong chance of splitting the posts when Neil dispatched it. He was equally impressive from play as from placed balls and was up there with the best in the country.

Finally, I was so impressed with his winning mindset and his belief that Antrim could and should be competing at the highest level. The bigger the opposition the more he loved it. It’s testament to the man that he leaves with his proud county continuing to mix it with the best in Division 1 and retaining their status in the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Without question, he belongs on any list of top players over the last two decades. He has left a legacy that he can be very proud of and I have no doubt his imprint will be all over the players left behind to carry the torch as well as the many kids who have been in awe of his performances over many years.

All the best in the next chapter and congratulations on what you have done for hurling but especially Antrim hurling over your playing career.