Anthony Daly: Clare have plenty in the tank for another run in their home from home

On our Irish Examiner hurling podcast on Thursday morning, our biggest talking point on the weekend was the venue for the All-Ireland quarter-finals. We spent 30 minutes chatting about the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. You’d imagine the hurling supporters from all four counties were being asked to go to London.

Much of the discussion was framed around the matches not being on in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as if it was a location smack, bang in the middle of all four counties. Like, in the name of God, how did anyone in their right mind think that bringing supporters from north Galway down to Cork was fair? It sounded like punishment.

The bottom line argument appears to be that, one way or another, the stadium debt is going to have to be paid by the ordinary GAA member. Fair enough, but why should supporters from all over the country have to pay for Cork’s decision-making around their stadium by travelling there from all over the country?

If you decide to build a big mansion, and you want everyone to come and visit you, you better make sure that you have a place to park and to get in and out of the place. You also have to understand that when you build that mansion so far away from everyone else they may not want to visit as often as you’d like.

I fully accept why Cork GAA, and the GAA, would want games of this magnitude played in an absolutely magnificent stadium. But even if you had another bridge going across the Lee, it would still only alleviate so much of the load.

When you funnel everything into such a small space, which is where the Park is, you can only squeeze so much down that funnel. We all love going to a match in Cork but we only love the match – everything else is just pure misery and hassle, especially when you’re stuck in traffic for ages afterwards. And that’s long before you even make it home over two hours later.

If everyone had the same access to Cork as they have to Thurles, every player in the country would want to play there. Every supporter would want to go there too, but nobody wants that hassle anymore when everyone is running and racing all week as it is.

A match is supposed to be enjoyable but the enjoyment is siphoned out of it when you’re exposed to that much trouble. On top of all the time spent in the car, or bus, a family would need a bulging wallet by the time they’ve bought tickets and food because it’s a full day on the road. With all the games now in the round-robin format, do the GAA realise how much money supporters have spent all year?

Of the four teams playing on Saturday, the Dubs are the only ones who could have any legitimate complaints. But that’s more around the fact that it’s almost a home game for Clare. In terms of access though, the Gaelic Grounds is a lot handier than going to Cork. You have a motorway the whole way, while Limerick is well serviced with train routes too.

In my last year as Dublin manager, in 2014, we had to play Tipp in Thurles for our All-Ireland quarter-final. We had absolutely no choice in the matter, even though it made no sense for us to have to go into Tipp’s backyard. It’s hard enough to beat them in any venue, but we were effectively handing Tipp the game before we even arrived.

Limerick is very convenient for Galway, Tipp and Clare, even if it’s far more convenient again for Clare. For genuine hurling supporters everywhere else around the country, Limerick is a fairly accessible spot for all those diehards too.

My biggest issue is not around the venue, but more around the double-header. I’m not the biggest fan of those two games being at the same venue. I appreciate how supporters can see both games – unlike the provincial finals – but I still feel that the dynamic doesn’t work.

I remember being at the Clare-Wexford game last year, making my way down into the Kinnane Stand in Semple Stadium having done commentary for the Galway-Cork game. The Clare-Wexford match was enthralling by the time it reached the fourth quarter. It looked like a huge upset was on the cards, but a fair share of the Cork crowd had left by then. They wanted to beat the traffic. They were gone out of the championship so they had no real skin in the rest of the campaign. So whoever loses the Dublin-Clare game, how badly will those supporters want to stay for Galway-Tipp?

With Galway playing Mayo in a huge football match on Sunday, could they not have played Galway-Tipp on Saturday in Limerick, which would attract at least 25,000, and then play Clare and Dublin in Portlaoise on Sunday? Not everyone would agree with that arrangement, but we need to start maximising our product better. After this weekend, there are three hurling matches left in the season.

That reality further maximises how big this weekend is. Galway-Tipp is always massive but this is a monstrosity. There have been so many fantastic matches, and epic moments in those matches, that everyone is expecting another classic. But the players and managers are so desperate to get over the line that they won’t care if this is a damp squib.

Despite his immense standing and status in the game, there is serious pressure on Henry Shefflin and Galway. He’s in his second year now and the public want to see results that haven’t happened the way they – and Henry – expected. The Galway hurling public at the best of times can be cranky but that crankiness has gone through the roof after the way they blew the Leinster final.

Henry must be incredibly frustrated. After running Limerick so close last year, Galway haven’t kicked on as you’d have expected. There is still too much uncertainty in their defence, seen in the decision to drop Fintan Burke. Not all of their big names are in good form. There were stages during the league when Conor Cooney looked the best player in the country but he’s also been benched now.

Galway still have decent firepower but can that defence hold out against this Tipp attack? I’m not sure. Offaly was never going to be an accurate gauge but there appeared to be a new ruthlessness from Tipp last weekend. Tipp’s defence isn’t exactly bomb-proof either but Cathal Barrett’s return is a massive boost, particularly when he will surely match up with Conor Whelan.

I fancy Tipp. I just feel that they’re coming into this match exactly where Liam Cahill wants them. He was able to go to town on them after they blew a Munster final appearance with the capitulation against Waterford. They had a nice break after that match. They blew out the gaskets last weekend. All their big guns are back, including Seamie Callanan. Their young guns, particularly Jake Morris and Mark Kehoe are in flying form. Tipp look more battle-hardened than Galway. I think Tipp will get the job done.

In lots of ways, Clare are in a similar spot to Galway, frustrated at finding themselves in another déjà vu position, having also lost successive provincial finals. But Clare are in a far better position now to last year. They were hot favourites to beat Wexford last June and they got out of jail. We’re even hotter favourites again now – 1-8 on – but Clare are a lot fresher than they were after last year’s epic Munster final drained the life and spirit out of the players.

Clare were devastated to lose the Munster final two weeks ago but there is an acceptance now too that Clare didn’t empty themselves like they had last year, and that there is much more in the tank now – along with a strong desire for atonement after the way in which Clare fell away after last year’s Munster final.

Dublin have nothing to lose. They also have a highly experienced manager in Micheál Donoghue, who will relish this challenge. I think Micheál has overachieved already, even if he won’t see it that way.

Dublin are still over-reliant up front on Donal Burke and Danny Suttcliffe but it’s unknown if Donal will play or not with an injured knee.

He would be a colossal loss. If Donal does play and he’s not right, and if Clare can tie down Danny, it’s hard to see where Dublin can get the scores to trouble the scoreboard enough.

I can’t see anything other than a Clare win but the odds are certainly not 1-8. I definitely won’t be putting on €80 anyway to win a tenner.