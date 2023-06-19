James Horan: Cork players should be bouncing off the walls after this 

EVIDENCE, and it was needed, in the Gaelic Grounds that the sleeping ‘giant’ that was Cork football may be reawakening. At the very least the graph is going upwards again.

When the final round All-Ireland SFC qualifier was in the melting pot, after Mayo’s Tommy Conroy had stretched their lead to six points, a new group of Cork players displayed courage and honesty to achieve a stirring win.

It is noteworthy that in that final quarter, established leaders such as Seán Powter, Ruairi Deane, and Brian Hurley were off the field.

Over the last decade there has been a serious question mark hanging over Cork football. Lack of player leadership, stomach for the battle, character and motivation were consistently mentioned. With good reason. Hence, the victory over Mayo, and the circumstances in which it was achieved, are significant.

There now seems to be a good balance among the starters and genuine impact off the bench.

Ian Maguire, a trojan grafter, has been involved in many of the woes of Cork football, was to the forefront again and his honesty carried past the final whistle and into the post-match interviews, where he offered a revealing insight into his, and the squad’s character. I don’t know Maguire that well but he is obviously a fantastic and positive guy, displaying real humility in his answers. He gave an insight into how much of a team Cork now believe they are. He pointed out the key plays, namechecked most of the team for their input and how the subs performed. He felt the man of the match award should have gone elsewhere.

His responses said everything about the dynamic of this group. It is a small insight that gives you some feel of the cohesiveness of all involved.

While the collective was Maguire’s priority, his club colleague at St Finbarr’s, Steven Sherlock, the third-quarter substitute, certainly deserves a special mention. Coming off the bench when Mayo were starting to dominate, he did not miss a beat. Giving a virtuoso performance he scored a penalty, point from play, frees and a 45, totalling an impressive 1–5.

Long before yesterday, he has shown what a finisher he can be. The question now is does he have the power to finish a full game?

From the get-go at the Gaelic Grounds, Cork brought energy. They tested Mayo physically. This has not happened to Mayo regularly this season, they have had it their own way for extended periods of most games. This led to uneasiness in their ranks as Cork cranked up the pressure on the ball carrier.

This early pressure led to Mayo being fatigued in the last quarter. This gave Cork — especially Sherlock — space to exploit. He was not on his own, there were leaders in multiple lines with Maguire, O’Mahony, O’Driscoll, and the ever-willing Taylor.

Let’s call this what it is, without being patronising. This is big for Cork. They will be bouncing off the walls after this and the environment around the players will lead to further positivity and gains.

But Mayo will be a little punch drunk. They went from dominating the group after their Kerry and Louth victories and being six up with 15 minutes to go in this tie, to suddenly and dramatically finishing third in the group, having now to go on the road next weekend. That is almost hard to fathom. There will be a lot of crankiness this week as Mayo prepare for knockout.

Kevin Walsh would be well entitled last night to sit back with a nice glass of his favourite beverage and a smile across his face. It would be hard for him not to. Cork’s defensive setup was good. They won multiple frees from Mayo overcarrying when hitting heavy traffic at Cork’s 45. Mayo knew exactly what Cork would do defensively, everyone of Mayo’s senior players have faced a Kevin Walsh designed defence before. Cork had identified Mayo’s attacking pattern.

So, Mayo ran at their normal angles and tried to suck Cork’s defence in towards their own goal, by putting multiple runners such as David McBrien and others to run through the play, to within 14 yards of Cork goal.

The intent here is that you pull Cork defenders with you, leaving one-on-one opportunities for the likes of Paddy Durkin, James Carr, and Ryan O’Donoghue in particular. Cork dealt with these one-on-ones quite effectively by (a) not buying the trap and (b) quickly doubling up when Mayo’s line breakers got the ball. This defence frustrated Mayo, giving Cork further energy. For sure Jordan Flynn made gains off the left flank but others, not so much.

The game’s kickout and pressing strategies were interesting. Cork gave Mayo all their kick-outs except for the last quarter where they went for a total press. The difference this made was phenomenal. Mayo’s keeper was pressed with intent for the first time in several games.

The heat was turned up and Mayo’s runners stopped, further elevating the pressure. Cork started to get rewards, forcing errors. Pressing adds to the stress on the opponent. It is about more than just the possession, it is about pressure, intent, and domination of your opponent. It is a significant contributor to momentum. The impact it had on Mayo was significant.

Cork visibly grew.

Not everything works when you win, and not everything is useless when you lose. For Cork they need to seriously develop their kick-out options. The long, driven overload to Michael A Martin’s left was more than their primary strategy — at times it looked like their only one. It must have made up to 80% of their kickouts.

They do not really have a short option, or a go play that secures possession. This will certainly be needed as the heat increases. The one-dimensional play, if re-employed, should and will get torn to pieces.