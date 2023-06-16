Christy O'Connor: The forgotten Kerry strike that gave Louth an All-Ireland 

It’s just over 20 years now since the Cork hurlers went on strike for the first time, the first of three strikes during that decade, which also involved the Cork footballers, all of which led to the most chaotic, divisive and difficult period in the history of Cork GAA.

Not everybody agreed with the leaders of those campaigns, and their aims, but those players never recognised any limits, fully committing themselves to a player welfare agenda with Cork and the GPA. None of the obstacles put in their way forced them to change course, all of which led to better conditions for players everywhere.

Those Cork players took incredible risks, especially around their own careers. Those strikes were some of the most documented non-playing events ever covered in the GAA, particularly in how they were viewed as the first time in history that players downed tools in the pursuit of the bigger picture for others.

However, it’s 113 years since the Kerry footballers – and the county board, mind - took a stand for the greater good, one which came at a great cost, probably an All-Ireland title.

In 1909, Kerry beat Louth in the All-Ireland final. The following year, the sides were due to meet again in the final but it was never played. Kerry refused to travel and Louth were awarded, and accepted, a walk-over from Central Council. Why? It had nothing to do with football and everything to do with a railway company.

The Great Southern Railway Company management of the time was regarded in Gaelic circles as being hostile to Gaelic games. They never made it easy for county boards everywhere when it came to arranging transport to matches around the country.

Excessively priced fares would be set and proper traveling facilities were not provided. On the other hand, it was reported that first class facilities were always laid on for rugby matches during those early decades in the last century.

Travelling facilities were never ideal for GAA supporters but they were all the more difficult again for the Kerry fans to endure considering how long the journey took to Dublin. It was all the more exasperating for the Kerry players given how difficult the railway authorities made it for them.

In the early 1900s, two trains left Tralee for Dublin on Saturday. However, the railway company would not permit the players to travel on the 1.50pm more comfortable mail train, forcing them to take the second train at 3.20pm, where they were mixed in with other passengers. That train was slow, generally overcrowded, always arriving late in Dublin.

There was such widespread resentment at the attitude of the railway company that the Kerry county board sent a strongly worded letter before that 1910 final asking for concessions, one of which included tickets at excursion rates. The railway company wrote back saying that there would be sufficient room in the 3.20pm train for the Kerry team, and their request for a separate coach was refused.

The Kerrymen were so incensed that they decided not to travel, preferring to sacrifice the All-Ireland rather than submit to the shocking treatment of them by the company.

Kerry strike - Irish Examiner clippings from November 1910.

Kerry's action created a sensation. There was huge disappointment at their no-show. Yet there was also huge pride and satisfaction around the country that such a powerful body had taken a stand against a company that treated members of the GAA, and nationalist organisations throughout the country, so poorly.

Public bodies in Kerry passed resolutions endorsing the attitudes of the players, with nationalist organisations throughout the country doing likewise.

The Munster counties fully supported Kerry’s stand but the late Weeshie Fogarty documented how a Dublin county board meeting strongly condemned their actions, passing a resolution that called on Central Council to expel Kerry from the Association for five years.

Fogarty also recalled how Cork stood fully behind their neighbours, noting how a well-known Cork Gael was quoted as saying: “If Kerry go into the wilderness, we go with them".

That December, Kerry's "stand down" as it was referred to, not a strike, came before the Central Council. A vote on a resolution that the match be re-fixed was defeated by seven votes to six. The title was awarded to Louth.

Kerry later issued a challenge to play Louth and in the event of winning said that they would not accept the medals. There was no answer from Louth except stating that they were "under no obligation to a bombastic challenge from Tralee".

However, the chairman of the Louth county board wrote to the Dublin papers saying Louth's second string would meet Kerry. Kerry replied that they would, providing that the Louth seniors played Kerry on the same date and venue. Louth didn’t reply.

Louth secured their first All-Ireland. Kerry just moved on but the events of that time almost led to a split in the GAA, with talk of the establishment of a Munster body independent of the Central Council, which was never followed through on.

Kerry paid a huge price for their stand but it had huge beneficial results down the line, especially in how it changed the attitude of the Railway Company towards the GAA.

When Kerry defeated Louth (who were All-Ireland champions) in the 1913 Croke Memorial Cup that November in a replay before a huge crowd, the Great Northern Railway ran ten special excursion trains, four more than they had for the drawn final. Having originally planned to provide nine special trains, the Great Southern and Western Railway increased the number to 11 to meet the massive demand.

Kerry’s stand was worth taking.

Offaly and Tipperary renew unique rivalry

When the round robin was first introduced in the hurling championship in 2002, the qualifier meeting that summer between Tipperary and Offaly in Portlaoise encapsulated everything that the new system was designed to create.

Some of the richest hurling heartland in the country runs along the north Tipperary and south Offaly borders. And yet it was the first time that the counties had ever met in the senior hurling championship.

A unique landscape defines the border between Offaly and Tipperary, where the southern end of Offaly is tucked in between two jutting Tipperary peninsulas of land. And the geography of both counties along that border is complexly intertwined with each other.

Although all but one very small laneway of the parish is located in the county of Tipperary, Carrig and Riverstown is a part of Birr parish. Hurlers from the area played with Birr on championship winning teams in the early part of the last century before a club was formed.

They took part in the Offaly championship until a dispute with the Offaly county board in 1961 meant that they spent eight years without fielding teams. During that time the club applied to affiliate in north Tipperary, but were denied on several occasions, only to return to the Offaly club scene in 1969.

Ballyskenach, on the other hand, is located in Offaly but is part of the Roscrea parish. The club first affiliated to Offaly and won a Junior title in 1927 under the name Mountheaton, before the club lapsed in 1940, being reborn as Ballyskenach in 1942.

They decided to affiliate in north Tipperary in 1943 until the Tipperary county board introduced a bye-law in 1961 that restricted each parish to one hurling and one football club. Given that Ballyskenach was part of Roscrea parish, they were refused affiliation. Once the Offaly county board agreed to accept their affiliation in August 1961, the club returned to competition in Offaly.

This week, Dromakeenan NS won the north Tipperary schools blitz in Toomevara, with eight players from the Ballyskenach-Killavilla club.

The situation is all the more complex again around Moneygall. Although the Moneygall village is in Offaly, the five roads out of the village lead into Tipperary within 2km. The pitch - St Flannan's Park, where Barrack and Michelle Obama’s helicopter landed when visiting Moneygall in 2011 - is located in Tipperary.

One club originally played in Offaly alongside Dunkerrin under the name Thomas Davis, but another club, Honeymounts, competed in north Tipperary. In the early 1900s, the club became known as Moneygall. After winning the inaugural Offaly Junior hurling championship in 1910, they were thrown out due to an objection. Moneygall never hurled in Offaly again, affiliating to Tipperary in 1912.

Those kinds of historical connections and relationships fostered a desire for the counties to play against other but it didn’t happen in the senior championship until 2002. The counties have since met in 2003, 2007, 2010 and 2014.

And now they finally meet again.

Is it worth emptying the tank now?

When the new round robin football format was drawn up, one of the chief concerns with the system was the possibility of dead rubbers. On the other hand, three teams advancing is a provision that was inserted into the new format precisely to avoid dead rubbers.

Each game means something, with the top team going straight to an All-Ireland quarter-final, with second having a home preliminary quarter-final and third playing an away preliminary quarter-final.

Clare are the only team gone out of the championship. All other 15 teams in the Sam Maguire are playing for something. Three more teams will depart the championship after this weekend. Yet for those sides looking at a likely second or third place finish, how much do they really empty themselves now, especially when they’ll need to be primed for next weekend?

Does going all out now risk injuries and running the tank low ahead of a knockout championship game seven days later? The main conundrum is where do you draw the line? Can teams even afford to think that way? Is backing off now more than a risk than going full throttle?

Teams won’t want to contaminate confidence and lose momentum. Yet there is still a balance to be found for some teams this weekend in the pursuit of the bigger picture.