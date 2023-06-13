John Fogarty: Liam Gordon could pay heavy price for controversial calls

The Munster final — where referees’ seasons go to die.

Not to damn Liam Gordon but following Sunday’s late mistakes and based on the fate of the referees who made errors when presiding over the two previous finals his race could be run.

John Keenan didn’t see the Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes incidents in Thurles last summer and didn’t take charge of any further game in the championship (mind you, neither did James Owens catch Cianan Fahy’s trod on Richie Reid and he was also overlooked for the remainder of the summer).

In the 2021 decider in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Paud O’Dwyer booked Aaron Gillane for lashing out at Cathal Barrett when it was generally accepted, even by the Limerick forward and his team-mate Seán Finn, that he was fortunate to remain on the field.

In both games, Keenan and O’Dwyer had otherwise performed well.

According to Irish Examiner columnist Brian Gavin, Gordon too had been agonisingly close to a reasonably good day at the office before that panicky finish.

For a county that genuinely felt hard done by in Limerick before when Aidan McCarthy was black carded in the 2021 Munster semi-final against Tipperary, the supposed non-fouls on Tony Kelly and Adam Hogan would have been difficult to take.

Three different venues, it will be noted that the common denominator has been Limerick, the beneficiary, direct or indirect, on two occasions.

As John Kiely highlighted, they have been on the wrong side of wrong calls too such as the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final. But was it with Limerick in mind that Brian Lohan bemoaned afterwards?: “We found it very hard to get frees. We’ve always found it hard to get frees. We just don’t have the power and influence that other teams have.” Read the quotes and you might think Lohan was taking a leaf out of Davy Fitzgerald’s “smaller fish” handbook.

On July 8, Limerick will hope to repeat their impeccable Croke Park disciplinary record of last year when they didn’t receive so much as a booking across the All-Ireland semi-final and final.

However, for a combination of reasons but largely refereeing errors, the number of refereeing options the GAA have for the remaining games is dwindling.

Thomas Walsh might be stood down after the recording error in the Joe McDonagh Cup final — both Carlow and Offaly were each awarded one less point than they should have been in the official record of the game.

Chris Mooney’s decision not to red card Shane Kingston for that dangerous challenge on Cormac Egan in the All-Ireland U20 final could also count against him.

Seán Stack did himself no harm in Sunday’s Leinster final but in the event Clare or Dublin reach the All-Ireland final he will be ruled out because of his affiliations with both counties.

Subtract Gordon, Walsh, and Mooney from the equation along with Fergal Horgan who retired having initially been included and there are just seven remaining referees on the championship panel, Johnny Murphy and James Owens take charge of Offaly-Tipperary and Carlow-Dublin in this Saturday’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.

Unlike the players who lose provincial finals, there doesn’t appear to be any second chances for referees who err in the games. It’s a cutthroat business, made even more so by the diminishing margins in games. Six of the 11 Munster SHC fixtures this year were either draws or one-point wins/defeats. It’s been 12 championship games since Limerick won by more than three points.

Not excusing Gordon when those late incidents happened close to him but the scrummages that now populate elite hurling are notoriously difficult to judge. Spare hands are used with abandon. Woe betide a player putting hands on their hurley to retrieve the ball when they need one to fend off an opponent.

If a lack of manpower and consistency stands in the way of the GAA bringing in a second referee — why linesmen can’t move off the whitewash and take a more proactive role in officiating the game is anyone’s guess — the use of video technology on a limited scale so as not to upset the flow of the game has to be given serious consideration.

Currently, a committee featuring former inter-county referees Maurice Deegan and Johnny Ryan are watching championship games with a mind to possibly making a TV match official recommendation in the future.

Gordon sure could have done with a second look at the fouls on Kelly and Hogan in additional time. Now, he faces the consequences of a Munster final curse.

McCarthy never forgot Walsh’s dual exploits

The number of medals/trophies to be awarded shall be: Senior — up to 26; intermediate; junior, U20, and minor — 20.

A man who in life baulked at the adulation he received, Teddy McCarthy would have been embarrassed by a lot of the tributes paid to him since his untimely passing this day last week.

Being heralded as the only player in the history of the GAA to claim All-Ireland senior football and hurling medals in the same year would have irked him.

Knowing that but for an archaic rule at the time that prevented unused substitutes from receiving Celtic Crosses, Denis Walsh would too have the two prized medals, McCarthy often championed the dual feats of his team-mate in that famous season of 1990.

A starter with the hurlers and a replacement with the footballers, Walsh played at corner-back for the latter in their emphatic “lock the gates” Munster final win over Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a game McCarthy missed through injury.

Another medals issue flared up again in 1997 when Kerry captain Mike Hassett didn’t receive one having been injured and not being brought on in the All-Ireland final.

In 2004, Bryan Sheehan had to give up his All-Ireland medal for Darragh Ó Sé when the midfielder was ruled out of the final through injury.

Fortunately, such issues are a thing of the past as 26 All-Ireland medals are now commissioned as per the rulebook and counties have the option of purchasing more for those extended panel members, who can tog out on All-Ireland final day.

As an aside, has any player had as many trademark moves as McCarthy? For one, only PJ O’Connell has come close to emulating a strut that personified Corkness.

For all the deserving kudos paid to McCarthy’s soaring ability, his speed from a standing start was quite brilliant. How he was able to chicane his way around Meath’s titans took courage but a wealth of agility. As for his hurley swing, that tight thrust of torque was unique.

A colossus rests.

Gender balance a challenge

“The primary responsibility of An Coiste Bainistíochta is to serve and lead the Association to the very highest standard,” reads the GAA’s briefing paper on gender balance on its governing management committee body.

“That means promoting Gaelic games and culture and doing so in a spirit of equality. And in that order. Appointing a board which is gender diverse but less effective is not a good outcome for the Association.”

That’s the thin line the GAA are treading right now as they look to reshape the committee to comply with the State funding-dependent 40% gender balance. Some of the options listed in the document to achieve the percentage such as simply increasing the number of female members and in turn the size of the body to make up two-fifths aren’t really options at all.

That they are considered worthy of inclusion shows just how onerous a task that has been put in front of a male sports organisation that is really only beginning its integration process with the Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Associations. Isn’t the Government’s insistence on the 40% gender balance before the three bodies have united putting the cart before the horse?

The Government’s threat to take away €3m from the GAA’s annual pot has undoubtedly focused minds but the association must be mindful not to sleepwalk itself into an administrative minefield for the sake of money.

john.fogarty@examiner.ie