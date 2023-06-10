Eimear Ryan: Why I love watching Shane O'Donnell

It’s the resilience. The ability the carry ball through crowds and somehow plot a course. He’s a player who comes in for a fair amount of pulling and dragging, but always bounces back. Always empties the tank.

It’s the busyness, the small consistent effective touches. Tony Kelly landed that monster sideline cut to force last year’s Munster final to extra time, but who ushered Barry Nash over the sideline to set up the opportunity in the first place? Shane O’Donnell.

And it’s the trust and understanding with TK and John Conlon, the other 2013 veterans on the team. The standard-bearers. O’Donnell has been around for longer than you’d think. Though still possessed of a specific young-lad energy, he’s a veteran at this stage.

His introduction to intercounty hurling was Hollywood stuff, the sort of impact you don’t even dare let yourself fantasise about. Wearing number 22 and bagging a hat-trick in 19 minutes while also popularising a new goalscoring style: the overhead bat was re-enacted in every backyard in the country that September.

Maybe you only get one shot at that sort of moment. Davy knew it. Probably O’Donnell himself knew it, even at 19. After a display like that, you’re a marked man. It would be the ruination of many a young player.

Which is where the resilience and reinvention comes in. In subsequent years, when Clare struggled for form, he was a bright, busy spot.

A consistent workhorse who sometimes saw fit to remind us that he was capable of magic. Like in the 2018 duology against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final. The first day, he planted three ferocious points from play. The second day, he twirled through four Galway men shortly after half-time to coolly finish along the ground.

Galway still prevailed. The following year O’Donnell went to Harvard. Casual.

And look, okay, he’s just fun to watch. This doesn’t matter a jot to players or coaches but it matters to spectators. He’s a flamboyant player, running with his hurley held aloft or over his shoulder – like a pickaxe, though he’s not a player you’d see swinging loosely. Buoyant. White-booted. Not tall, but with a certain gangliness. He is all limbs.

Other players I love watching like TJ Reid or Noel McGrath or Tom Morrissey are self-contained, tidy, efficient. You might even say introverted. O’Donnell is exuberant. You see him coming.

That said, he does have Reid/McGrath/Morrissey-like influence on games at times – the possessions, the assists. He may not always score all round him like he did on his debut, but he makes scores happen.

And when Clare need something – a free, a turnover, a layoff, a trackback, that penalty against Cork that was so vital in the end – it’s often O’Donnell who pops up to supply it.

SHAKING HIM OFF: Shane O'Donnell of Clare in action against Ciaran Joyce of Cork. Pic: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Off the pitch, he has done important work around awareness of concussion. A fall in training in early 2021 resulted in frightening symptoms – nausea, relentless pressure in his head. He thought he’d have to give up contact sport for good. He missed the 2021 season and was honest about the psychological climb to come back mentally ready for 2022.

It was a timely contribution. We’re in an era of hurling now where concussions are commonplace. The nature of hurling is to dip and to rise – to gather the ball close to the ground and lift the chin to figure out your next move.

It’s in this vulnerable rising movement that so many hurlers are blindsided by hefty tackles, often to the head. I won’t name players or incidents because there’s at least one per game now, and we all make noises about it being a physical game and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

But no one watches hurling to see lads being decked. We watch it to see the O’Donnells and TKs and Morrisseys and Reids in full flight.

He has only the one All Star, a stat that seems surprising until you remember that All Star teams are usually crudely divvied up between the two All-Ireland finalists (with the noted exception of 2021).

You have to really stand out to grab an All Star in a year where you don’t win. O’Donnell’s 2022 was one such season, with a mess of points from play in each match and a constant palpable desire to wrangle Clare over the line.

It’s a familiar match-up tomorrow. We know Clare can stay with Limerick for 70 minutes. They are the one team that has consistently demonstrated that they can. We know they can beat them, even. But can they stay with them week to week?

That’s Limerick’s genius, the ability to weather bad matches and course-correct, to problem-solve their way through the hailstorm that is Munster. If Clare stop the drive for five tomorrow, O’Donnell will have had a big say.