Anthony Daly: Could Clare survive without Cleary in this furnace of ferocity?

BACK in west Clare here all week, there has basically been three words spoken over the last few days, with every other sentence taking its direction from those starting points. Tickets. Conor Cleary. That’s basically been the thrust of the discussion. The match is another story.

The scramble for tickets has been nuts. Everyone is looking for them. Nobody seems to have any. Even if they have, they’re not saying they do.

Coming from this neck of the woods, hailing from Miltown-Malbay and hurling for Kilmaley, Conor Cleary is very popular back here but the whole of Clare are praying to God that he’ll be fit to line out.

Fit is the only word that really matters. Conor has been training but it’s one thing taking the field and a completely different matter going up against Aaron Gillane, and the kind of battles those two have had in recent seasons. There’s no point Conor even entertaining that prospect unless he’s in the full of his health to do so.

The intrigue around Conor reminds me so much of Seánie McMahon ahead of the 1995 Munster final. Seánie broke his collarbone in the semi-final against Cork and nobody was sure — including the man himself — if he’d be right to play.

Ger Loughnane believed he was and handed him the No. 6 jersey. The game was only on a couple of minutes when a couple of Limerick lads took a run at Seánie. And they weren’t aiming for his thigh.

That’s the kind of test Conor will face early on if he does play. Shoulder injuries can be funny. Some can take time, Others heal quickly. All of Clare will be hoping it’s the latter for Conor. If Conor is fit, I fancy Clare. If he’s not, I’d expect Limerick to win, especially given the form Gillane has been in.

That’s how much stock I’d place in Conor because him and Gillane have nearly been a metaphor for this rivalry, in how they have gone to war so often, in how they have pushed that physical battle to the limit.

Neither of them are trying to convince anyone that they are the Angel Gabriel but the manliness and ruthlessness in those tussles between Cleary and Gillane has held a mirror to everything else going on around them.

The standard these teams have reached over the last couple of years against each other has been incredible. Can they keep serving up these epics? Limerick won’t mind if they fall over the line in their bid for five in a row. Clare won’t care if the score is 0-2 to 0-1 as long as they are on the right side of it.

I think this will be another one of those classic matches because both teams almost can’t help taking each other on, and going toe-to-toe in a furnace of ferocity. There will be fascinating subplots and individual tussles all over the field. Will Limerick decide to man-mark Tony Kelly? Will Clare be forced to rearrange their half-back line and bring Davy McInerney into full-back if Cleary is out? All that stuff will be decisive but the outcome will still come down to that raw emotion of just who wants it the most.

Limerick always do but Clare have never been as desperate for a Munster title. When I last lifted that cup in 1998, there is no way any of us in Clare could have thought we would be waiting 25 years to try and win it again.

When Cork beat us in the 1999 final, it was considered a huge shock. We didn’t reach a Munster final again until 2008, which we lost to Tipperary. In my time as manager between 2004 and 2006, we didn’t even win a match in Munster, never mind reach a Munster final.

Even when Clare won the 2013 All-Ireland, it was through the backdoor after crashing out in Munster. The most disappointing aspect of it all was how the golden generation never replicated that provincial success at senior which they had patented at underage, with some of those lads winning two Munster minors and three provincial U21 medals.

It just never happened for that group, but it didn’t dilute the disappointment.

Since the round robin has come in, I think Clare have enjoyed the experience around the provincial championship a lot more, reaching finals in three of the four years of the new format — 2018, 2022, and 2023. The trick now is to win one.

Will Clare get a better chance? That’s debatable in the current bearpit. They’re going in against one of the greatest teams I’ve ever seen. A fifth successive title would elevate Limerick even more in my mind, and in the minds of everyone else, especially when Clare are so ravenous to beat them.

Can Limerick keep this going? A couple of their key players are still not firing on all cylinders. Is Cian Lynch fully fit? Declan Hannon looked exhausted when coming off against Cork. Can Limerick sort out all those issues? Have they picked up other knocks in the meantime that we don’t know about?

Clare have been impressive but you couldn’t say either that they’ve been purring and humming. Some players have been excellent, while others have been average. Clare need everyone more consistent to get over the line. Clare need a lot of the pieces to come together but if they do, I think they can finally solve the Munster puzzle and win a first title in 25 years.

Tomorrow’s Leinster final may not have the same profile or carry the same hype as its provincial counterpart but it’s another massive, massive game.

After the shadow boxing in the round robin, especially with Wexford beating Kilkenny and Galway lucky to draw with Dublin — which nearly cost them — we should see both teams showing their full hand now. We’ve all been waiting for this game since last June and now it’s time for both sides to deliver and to show everyone else what they are really made of.

I expect a great game. There will be a nice little edge to the match. From what I know of Henry Shefflin, he’s an out-and-out winner who will absolutely want that Leinster title as badly as any of those he won as a player.

Derek Lyng, who was with Brian Cody for so long, will be mad keen to make sure that Leinster title stays in Kilkenny, and in Leinster. Alongside Derek, Michael Rice and Peter Barry and co won’t want to let that happen on their watch in the first year.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin is greeted by Kilkenny kitman Rackard Coady before the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Kilkenny and Galway at UPMC Nowlan Park. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The word is that Adrian Mullen is out, but Brian Hogan said on our podcast on Thursday that he might make it. He would be a huge loss, even if Kilkenny have enough backup forwards to try and compensate for Mullen’s loss.

I tipped Galway to win this game last year but the inconsistencies which dogged them in that match have not really gone away in the meantime. Would they be better off with Gearóid McInerney at 6 and Daithi Burke at 3? Will Cathal Mannion make it? If he does, will Galway get the balance right in their attack?

Galway will be disappointed with the goals they conceded against Dublin but I don’t expect Eanna Murphy and TJ Brennan to make those mistakes again.

Kilkenny will still fancy getting goals. If they get at least two, then I can’t see Galway beating them.

Kilkenny look more settled, and more reliable. Derek did try stuff during the league, with Tommy Walsh at full-back, Huw Lawlor at 6 and Padraig Walsh at corner-back. But Lyng has gone back to the formation that got Kilkenny to last year’s All-Ireland final.

I fancy Kilkenny but, for me, this match is about much more than just the outcome — because this will really tell us how much of a threat the Leinster teams, including Dublin, really are to the Munster teams. That’s no disrespect to Offaly and Carlow, who will play in next weekend’s preliminary, but this is moving weekend in terms of identifying serious All-Ireland candidates in Leinster rather than just deciding the provincial winner.