Anthony Daly: Teddy McCarthy leaves us with so many memories 

The first time I ever heard of the name Teddy McCarthy was when I was around 11 or 12. I was in Clarecastle National School but I went to the 1982 Dr Harty Cup final. St Flannan’s was the place I wanted to be. Those players were the guys I looked up to. But the name everyone seemed to be talking about was Teddy McCarthy.

North Monastery had been in the three previous Harty finals, having won the previous two, but Flannan’s beat them in that 1982 decider by three points. I can’t remember how well Teddy played but the general impression seemed to be that he was almost unmarkable, nearly untouchable.

He sounded like he was anyway. Teddy won an All-Ireland with the Mon in 1980 when he was still only 15. He had a couple of Harty medals by the time I first saw him in 1982. So by 1983, he was like a God in colleges hurling.

I was a first year in Flannan’s by then and totally immersed in that mythical world of Harty hurling. When Flannan’s met the Mon again in that year’s final, the main narrative seemed to centre around Flannan’s having to stop Teddy. I can’t remember how they did it but they must have because Flannan’s won the Harty after a replay by two points.

His name always seemed to travel ahead of him, even from a young age, but Teddy’s name was sure to reverberate for ever more in history after he became the first and only player to win All-Ireland senior medals in both codes in the same year in 1990. The games may have been different back then to what they are now but when you think about that achievement now, it’s almost unfathomable to think that it was possible.

The first time I marked Teddy was in the early 1990s when Clare played Cork in a league game in Cork and Len Gaynor decided to hand me the number 6 jersey. Even though he carried this unbelievable status, when Teddy sidled up beside me, I thought I might have his measure.

Although he was a giant of the game, he wasn’t bigger than me. There was my first advantage I thought. Teddy didn’t look that interested. Sure why would he be, why would a legend of the game be bothered with a harmless league game against Clare? I’ll put this guy in my pocket, I’ll clean Teddy Mac, I’ll own the centre-back jersey after this, I thought to myself. Who was I codding?

The first puckout Ger Cunningham took, he launched it straight down on top of the two of us. Teddy was above in the clouds before I even knew where he was. He had the ball caught and driven over the bar almost before I even positioned my feet to try and stop him. After three balls, I was back on the wing. My dreams of nailing down that number 6 jersey perished on the spot.

He was just a phenomenal athlete, a class player. The first time I ever got to speak to him properly was in 2009 when Munster GAA ran this 125-year commemorative event, where a torch was carried by all the clubs in Munster from Michael Cusack’s cottage in Carron all the way to Thurles, where Jimmy Doyle carried the flame out onto the pitch before the Munster final.

There were six representatives from each county, with Teddy and myself chosen from Clare and Cork. We had good tickets and were sitting beside each other for the Tipperary-Waterford match, where we had a great chat, which we continued after the game.

There was a good connection there between the two of us, so much so that anytime I was headed to Cork, I often looked him up. We could shoot the breeze about anything. I remember having long conversations with Teddy about the players' strikes in Cork. I often found myself standing up for the players but Teddy was always very strong in his views towards that time. In his eyes, refusing to wear the Cork jersey, a garment he had sweated blood in for a cause on two fronts, was an unforgivable act.

In 2020, I did a podcast for the Irish Examiner to commemorate ‘The Double’ 30 years on, where I sat down with Teddy, Tomás Mulcahy and Kevin Hennessy. It was a great evening of reminiscing and telling yarns, most of which were told by Teddy.

He was some craic, a really good fella. A nice bloke. It was such a shock on Tuesday evening to hear the news of his passing. A guy like him, who had reached such heights, who had gone where nobody else before him had gone – and where nobody else ever will again – appeared nearly indestructible in our minds. Unfortunately though, none of us are.

All we have now are the memories, but Teddy left us with so many, both on and off the field. Teddy was an icon, a legend who will be remembered as long as hurling and football are played.