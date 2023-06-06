John Fogarty: Football format needs to be leaner and meaner

The promo for the third round of the Sam Maguire Cup the weekend after next writes itself.

“GAA’s Super Saturday and Sunday arrives on June 17 and 18 as 15 of the 16 teams in the All-Ireland group stages fight it out for knock-out places in the final round. None of the four All-Ireland quarter-final places have been filled and seven of the slots in last 12 are up for grabs. In one football championship weekend, never before has so much been on the line for so many.”

If you didn’t know better, you could fool yourself into believing this is genuinely exciting when in fact the championship structure has artificially made it an interesting finale namely because champions Kerry and Dublin could technically bow out. Now that Clare can’t qualify, only three of 15 teams are going to exit the championship the weekend after next.

With the benefit of hindsight, avoiding dead rubbers wasn’t a sufficient reason to reward 75% of each group with knock-out qualification. It was understandable given what happened in the Super 8 when Dublin had done enough in their first two games in 2018 and ‘19 to put out B teams against Roscommon and Tyrone, but misplaced.

Even if there were no preliminary quarter-finals, no team would have yet qualified for the last eight. There would no dead rubbers either other than Clare v Derry, which already is just a matter of pride for The Banner. Louth could still claim a top two place in Group 1 as Westmeath could in Group 2. Everything was still in play in Group 3 and Donegal v Monaghan in Group 4 would be the equivalent of a knock-out clash.

If the GAA really wanted to prevent games of no consequence, they could have implemented a bonus point scheme, rewarding goals, winning and losing margins. That way, they need not have devised the preliminary quarter-finals, which in this condensed season feel excessive.

From this point, the championship does begin to take shape but it had been carrying weight for too long. The idea of keeping teams in championships for as long as possible is noble but this has been a bloated structure; one that was a compromise to appease Ulster who would have shot down any plan to marginalise their fine championship and a halfway house to something better.

It clearly has confused teams, even the really good ones. Dublin manager Dessie Farrell said on Saturday: “The new competition format, everybody is trying to get their head around that. It’s not straight knock-out. That perhaps takes some of the edge off. It shouldn’t be an excuse really but it’s something we’ve discussed and are keen to address in terms of getting that quality and consistency in our performance week-in, week-out.”

The uncertainty has been matched by supporters who have voted with their feet. In these quasi-Allianz League games in the Sam Maguire Cup, it’s hardly surprising that some of the crowds attending them are similar to what are recorded in February.

Comparing the 8,216 crowd that attended Saturday’s Kildare-Dublin game in UPMC Nowlan Park with the 33,328 that watched the two face off in last year’s Leinster final is an unfair comparison when this championship is not at that juncture just yet. By that we mean, last year’s provincial winners would have gone through to quarter-finals and the losers the final qualifier round, effectively now the preliminary quarter-finals. Nevertheless, the poor figure screamed of a championship that has been diluted by guaranteeing one more game to just four more teams, three in the Tailteann Cup.

Speaking after Clare became the first team to exit the Sam Maguire Cup, manager Colm Collins spoke glowingly of the new format and the extra games it gives players. “The effort fellas put in every year, it’s the least they deserve, I feel,” he said. After playing Derry, Clare’s All-Ireland campaign will have amounted to three games. Compared to the guarantee of one All-Ireland game under the old system be it a qualifier or All-Ireland quarter-final, three is a healthy minimum number of matches.

The scheduling of both football and hurling championships is a subject for another day but removing the preliminary quarter-finals from the former competition could be just the tweak required to make it a meaner, leaner product.

Last year, Kilkenny were close to becoming the first team to win an All-Ireland senior hurling championship having previously lost twice, to Galway and Wexford in the Leinster SHC. This year, a third of the final 12 teams left in the Sam Maguire Cup may have lost three games by that stage.

It’s possible that either or both Armagh and Tyrone will have lost three of their last four championship games and make the cut. Cork and Westmeath are in that bracket too. Kildare or Sligo could even qualify not having won any of their last four games. It’s not exactly rewarding excellence, is it?

Trends and history backs Clare’s moxy call

Seeing as home advantage has meant diddly-squat in several games in both of this year’s championships, Clare taking the punt of repeating their win against Limerick in TUS Gaelic Grounds for a second time in the space of six weeks this Sunday seems a calculated one.

Only three of the 10 Munster SHC round-robin games were won by the home side – Cork v Waterford, Clare v Cork and Limerick v Cork. At the same time, Clare’s alternative for Limerick was the equivalent of Brian Lohan putting all his chips on the table and giving Limerick food for thought (although Limerick had felt their own patch was a viable option). It was a moxy call that he and his players will expect to back up.

Looking at Munster finals down through the years where home advantage has been a factor might give Lohan reasons for optimism. In the last 20 finals staged at the venue of a finalist, just 11 have been won by the home team with three draws. However, other than Limerick in 1973, Cork have been the only team to win an away decider – 1975 in Limerick, ‘84, ‘90, 2000 and ‘06 in Thurles.

While Limerick are looking to stretch their winning streak in knock-out championship games to 10, in John Kiely’s time in charge Clare’s Munster record against their neighbours reads played 7, won 3, drew one and lost 3.

Clare, like Kilkenny in 2017 and ‘19, are the only team to beat Limerick in back-to-back championship games, the ‘17 Munster semi-final and ‘18 round-robin game, although Limerick had already qualified for the All-Ireland series by the time they met.

Remember, Clare’s win over Limerick at the Ennis Road venue was the first championship victory in the city since the 19th century. If Clare are to consign 1998 to history, they may as well create another bit of it by winning their first away Munster senior title.

Kerry penalty might serve as a warning

The confusion caused by the awarding of Kerry’s penalty in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday was another example of the information void that exists around the rules of the game.

Not only did David Gough’s decision to award the penalty when Seán Powter’s foul on Paul Geaney occurred outside the small rectangle cause consternation, on the flipside there were claims that it was a double goal-scoring opportunity because Paudie Clifford was free and gesturing for the ball to be squared to him by Geaney.

The rule, which came into force last year, refers to an important term and definition of what the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity constitutes: “In the opinion of the Referee, the player fouled or, in the case of a Rule 5.12 Infraction (to deliberately collide with an opponent after he has played the ball away or for the purpose of taking him out of the movement of play) his team, had and was denied of the opportunity to score a goal when the infraction was committed.”

Plainly speaking, not only was Geaney illegally prevented from taking a shot, but he was also stopped from hand-passing the ball the way of Clifford. Gough will likely shed some light on the decision at a press event later this week.

Undoubtedly a polarising decision and the reaction outside Cork and Kerry lends to that, at the very least it has attracted so much attention that it might deter defenders from doing the same over the coming weeks.

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie