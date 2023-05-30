John Fogarty: Cork shouldn't need people's pity

In the brief history of the provincial round-robin structure, Cork’s exit on Sunday was close to being the harshest but like their efforts this year not close enough.

Dumped out on score difference having finished on five points with Kilkenny, Wexford and Dublin in 2019, Galway retain that top prize. And still the sympathy for them wasn’t enough to convince Micheál Donoghue to stay in charge. That same year, having finished on four points like Cork and Limerick, Clare’s summer was over by virtue of their inferior score difference. There was some sadness at the misfortune but the county board executive hesitated about giving the management a seal of approval, Gerry O’Connor made way that September and Donal Moloney’s attempt to retain the reins failed.

This being Pat Ryan’s first year in charge, nobody is in doubt that he is the right man for Cork and needs time. However, it would be accurate to state that never has a team that failed to qualify from Munster been spoken about so highly. Despite Ryan’s plea for no false platitudes, pity has landed on them in torrents. Some of it is understandable. They weren’t just one point away from the fourth qualification spot from the Munster SHC group; they were a solitary point shy of a Munster final. Some of the disappointment for them is refracted frustration with the championship structure yet the common theme among fans and most certainly neutrals appears to be “poor Cork”.

Excuses have been made. The injuries to Mark Coleman and Robbie O’Flynn. The transition to a more youthful team. RTÉ’s vox pop in Limerick on Sunday gave an indication of the willingness among supporters to give their team a pass. One of the county’s last All-Ireland SHC winners Tom Kenny dwelt on the positives.

“Disappointing to be knocked out at the end of May in the championship but great credit must go to Cork.

“A one-point defeat today and last week and a draw against Tipperary. From where we were last summer knocked out against Galway, we’ve come on leaps and bounds. A lot of young players involved. Paudie Power and Ethan Twomey came on so from that perspective huge positives.”

Kenny was right to point out the up-and-comers but to say that this season was better than last when Cork’s championship extended to a further two games and finished three weeks later in mid-June was incorrect. Twelve of the team that lost an All-Ireland quarter-final to Galway they really should have won began against Limerick on Sunday. Were Coleman, O’Flynn, and Alan Connolly fit, it could very well have been the same first 15.

After Kenny, his old team-mate Dónal Óg Cusack qualified each of his comments about Cork not being happy being out of the championship with compliments of their play, being more composed at times than Limerick and “brilliant” individual performances. Nobody could say there weren’t some fine displays but despite the fine margin, for the second week in a row, Cork lost. Eight down against Clare and seven behind Limerick having been five back of Tipp, they had surrendered the initiative too many times.

The passiveness of Cork followers’ reaction to their exit was also noticeable. Where was the indignation about Aaron Gillane’s penalty award against Seán O’Donoghue, one might ask? Or Kyle Hayes’ dangerous hit on Darragh Fitzgibbon in the first half? We don’t think Will O’Donoghue threw the ball for Cathal O’Neill’s goal but a borderline call should have caused furore in the red hordes. Cork seem to have forgotten how to point the occasional finger.

At least the management are speaking the right language. Throughout his time in charge, Ryan hasn’t hidden his ambition and on Sunday stated the aim had been to win an All-Ireland. His selector Donal O’Mahony has also exhibited that sense of Corkness that has been missing from previous management’s public utterances. Back in March, he wasn’t afraid to laud Cork’s progress in the league.

“Limerick and Galway are all trying out players but we’re the ones who are winning with trying out the players that we have.”

It makes a change from most of Cork’s other stakeholders who couch their words almost as if not to offend the group, as if they have become so sensitive to criticism that it might upset them, as Kieran Kingston appeared to suggest last year. Since 2020 when they won a first U20 All-Ireland title in 22 years, “Cork are coming” has been the refrain. Should a third U20 championship in four years be claimed in Thurles on Sunday, it may as well be a mantra but a county like Cork shouldn’t live alone on promise.

Fourteen months ago, this column wrote that Cork should no longer feel the need to say sorry for some of its past behaviour. Now, it’s other people who are feeling sorry for them. Cork are not a county who should be looking for or in need of a hug but that’s how it feels.

Stakes are now raised for Munster finalists

Three years after Anthony Daly of this parish floated the theory Limerick wanted to finish third in Munster only to make the provincial final, the All-Ireland champions were dismissing the idea avoiding the decider would have suited them as it seemed to in 2018.

“You’re telling me do I not want to go to a Munster final?” smiled Tom Morrissey with incredulity. “As a player, that’s absolutely ludicrous. The players inside there relish days like today and we’re going to relish a Munster final and the challenge and the excitement as a player.

“You don’t play to go the backdoor route. You play to play on big days, Munster final. It’s been a fantastic championship and to be involved in the showpiece event that’s what you want.”

Asked the same question, John Kiely was just as adamant they wanted to defend their Munster title against Clare.

“No, definitely not a consideration. Every competitor in any sport will tell you we just want to keep the momentum going, we want to keep improving and getting stronger and stronger.”

Seeing as Limerick under Kiely have yet to lose a Munster final, his answer was plausible but there is plenty on the line against Clare on June 11. Tipperary were the exceptions in 2019 but otherwise in the round-robin era Clare have been beaten twice in deciders and subsequently failed to get beyond the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Off the back of a win, a vibrant if youthful Dublin should await the runners-up in an All-Ireland quarter-final while third-placed Tipperary will be expected to put their Waterford performance behind them in seeing off Offaly before taking on Galway or Kilkenny. Not a bad outcome following an oh-so-bad display in Thurles on Sunday. Tipp in 2019 became only the fourth provincial runners-up ever to win an All-Ireland that same year. In this current championship system, losing on Sunday week feels even more burdensome.

Are Galway in need of a learning day?

One round into the new All-Ireland senior football series and the only team with a 100%, championship record is Galway.

Three of the provincial champions failed to win their opening game of the group series, the same number of provincial runners-up were also unable to win their first-round fixture.

“Of course, the jury is still out on where we are really at,” said Dessie Farrell of his Dublin team following their draw against Roscommon on Sunday, but the same could be said of almost every team in the competition.

“The pressure of these games and the nature of the last two games is tough,” explained Derry manager Ciarán Meenagh about sharing the spoils with Monaghan two weeks after claiming the Anglo-Celt Cup against Armagh. This Sunday, they face another northern outfit in Donegal at Ballybofey. By the time the Clare game comes around, it might feel like relief, not because the challenge gets any easier, rather because it is a break from fellow provincial opposition.

And for all of Galway’s impressive showings, are they in need of a learning/losing day to be truly ready for the knockout stages at the end of next month or start of July? Or was the Division 1 final loss to Mayo enough of an education for them?

Not that any of their victories thus far have masked many failings, but if they are running repairs to be made, the opportunities are dwindling.

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie