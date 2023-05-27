Liam Sheedy: There has been no Limerick collapse so they can go through the gears again

It’s easy forget now, but we have doubted Limerick before heading into a game with Cork. Just a year ago, heading into the first outing in the Munster round robin, we were contemplating a Limerick team that had shown below average form in the league. Could they reignite that fire and deliver the three in a row of All-Irelands and fourth Munster on the spin? Not everyone was sure.

The doubts lasted at least 10 minutes. Concern looked to be real when Cork hit them for an unanswered 1-2 within six. But Limerick had other ideas and powered into the game and were four clear by the break before cruising into familiar autopilot in a 2-25 to 1-17 victory. That set the tone for them to go unbeaten for the remainder of the season and pitched them close to the summit in terms of all-time great teams.

A year on, the same fixture brings similar questions, but you have no soft landing on Sunday for either team. One of these teams will likely be left licking their wounds and looking on from a distance as the championship reaches its climax. For Cork, that would be a tough pill to swallow after signs of strong progress in terms of depth and application. For Limerick it would be unthinkable. The team unanimously touted as winners knocked out this early would open things up and give everyone a sense this could be their year.

Confusingly, they looked to be well ahead of last year coming into the championship and easily captured a league where posting shadows seems to be the done thing. No doubt John Kiely and his backroom team will not have felt this uncomfortable going into a match for quite some time. At the same time, I’d imagine John will be heartened by the fighting spirit his team has shown in losing by the minimum to Clare and battling to the bitter end to secure a point last Sunday. In a way, it’s another testimony to what they have built that even when it’s not flowing for them, they refuse to roll over. There has been no collapse, even if some of their greatest are not anything like themselves.

The exceptional Gearóid Hegarty is central to the team, but appears to be second-guessing himself for the first time in an age. Even the switch between the green and black helmets was striking, though that could be me overthinking things. He has suffered too from the same terrible rumour mill that dogged our camps from time to time. It must be very difficult hearing some of the crap spouted out there about being gone from the panel. Our amateur players are incredible role models inside and outside their counties, and it is just not good enough to see nonsense spread on social media by people who should know better.

I sense Gearóid is very strong mentally and I wouldn’t be too concerned about his form. He probably just needs to get back in the black helmet, cover the ground in that way that makes him impossible to track and do it with a smile on his face. Something will click. He seemed a little off going into last year’s All-Ireland final too yet delivered a performance for the ages.

Cian Lynch might be a slightly different case. He has been subdued by his standards in championship to date and doesn’t look fully right. This game demands him to go full throttle. When he was on form against this opposition in the 2021 final the whole team responded and the game was over as a contest by half-time.

Sometimes it can be just about stripping things back to basics. A lot was made back in 2013 about Davy and his Mi-wadi and biscuits. When he brought the 19 players beaten in a Munster semi-final back to his house for a heart-to-heart. We know what happened from that day on.

I’d be surprised if John and Caroline Currid didn’t have something planned for their two destroyers this week. A little reassurance, a reminder that they have banked enough five-star performances. Just be themselves in their own backyard and they will have too much for anyone.

Kiely will have been much happier with the second-half performance last Sunday when they created chances but didn’t convert. The form of Tom Morrissey and Cathal O’Neill up front are major positives. But the biggest plus is the defence which limited the Tipp forwards to 10 points in the second half. It was the Limerick rearguard we have become accustomed to. If Byrnes, Hannon and Hayes maintain that powerhouse form, Cork will find them hard to shake.

While it is concerning they have yet to find peak performance, I expect Limerick to go up the gears when the need is greatest in front of a large home following.

***

Liam Cahill also started last year’s round-robin with the same fixture, but in the opposite dressing room. Liam will be delighted with Tipp’s performances and the upward trajectory in such a short time is to be applauded. The younger forwards like Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe and Conor Bowe, who supplied 11 of the 25 points against Limerick, are coming of age and bringing huge energy to the attack.

Bowe’s resilience is exactly what’s needed, after he was brought on and taken off in Cork. He bounced back and chipped in with three wonderful points from the bench last Sunday, which is a great sign of his mentality.

At the other side of the age spectrum, Noelie (McGrath) continues to play the game at a different pace to his opposition and sees things that others can’t. He is playing a captain’s role. Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher is a freak of nature and measures up to everything the people of Tipperary want to see in their players.

A cruciate ended 2019 for him, when he had been on fire, and then he ruptured his Achilles in 2021 which was another major setback. But Bonner doesn’t do setbacks, he is all about the bounce back. People would not understand the prehab and discipline he needed to get back playing, let alone at the top level. The morning of the 2021 All-Ireland quarter-final in Cork he was in the gym in Fota Island on crutches and managing to complete a weights session with the extended panel members. It was just incredible to watch. His steal from Tom Morrissey last Sunday was a joy. The way the younger lads arrived to give him the pat on the back after that play, it was plain to see the admiration they have for him. Seamie Callanan looks sharp too when called upon. His intercept and score last Sunday was a huge moment.

Sunday is a tricky assignment, with Waterford dead already only to wash them, as Babs would have put it. The danger is you arrive in Semple with a head full of the loose talk you’ve listened to all week, then find yourself in a dogfight and struggle to turn it around. I am sure Liam and his team will have those angles covered. An unchanged team underlines that he is taking no chances and that everyone will be fully focused on getting the job done.

Liam landed himself in hot water last Sunday when he got involved over an incorrect decision on a line ball in injury time. His appeal against a ban has been successful though it might have been no bad thing if he wasn’t on the sideline. The handshake with Davy after the league game looked fiery, so sitting up the back might have calmed the waters. The last thing Liam will want on Sunday is to get involved in something that might stir tensions.

Will Waterford be driven to deliver a performance for Davy and for themselves? Will they be looking to send a message to their former manager that this group still has ambitions to win major honours? Tipp will be wary of a parting sting. Whatever happens this weekend, if you find yourself outside the top three after four matches, you can't really have too many complaints.

Before all that, I am looking forward to the Joe McDonagh final Saturday evening. Since it was initiated in 2018, the competition has been a great success. Carlow were the first winners and Offaly are in their first final, so it should make for a cracking contest in the theatre of dreams. Offaly’s progress at all levels is notable, having contested a minor final last year and made the U20 final this year. Michael Duignan’s leadership has lifted standards across the board. But under Tom Mullally, you can be certain Carlow will not roll over and I look forward to a cracker.