Anthony Daly: Anything is possible in this great hurling championship

When the final whistle blew in Ennis on Sunday, I started singing that famous old Clare hurling ballad from the 1990s, immortalised by the line: ‘How’s it going Lohan, it’s great to be alive’. OK, I was heavily biased, especially with a proud Corkman in Dónal Óg beside me but, whatever county you were from Sunday – Clare, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary – you were left with that feeling at the end of it all. ‘It’s great to be alive’.

For as long as I can remember, the Munster Championship has been the golden gift that keeps on giving, but this year’s round robin has taken it to new levels. What more can it give us? Loads. Next week should provide us with even more drama and tension that Hollywood’s best scriptwriters couldn’t put down on a page or onto a screen.

I don’t want to get up on my high horse but it’s keeping the GAA going. You had a decent Ulster final last week that was decided on penalties but, apart from that what else have we had to talk about? Mayo beat Kerry in Killarney Saturday but the way it's set up, they are all in a group of life.

In Munster though, this is the absolute group of death. Leinster has provided its share of drama - especially Westmeath on Sunday – but even Joe Canning admitted as much beside me in Thurles – Munster is the competition that just keeps on giving.

It was a privilege to be in Thurles, even though I’d love to have been in Ennis. I can only imagine the buzz around the place afterwards because I got a sense of that electricity on Saturday when I drove down O’Connell Street. As I passed the Diamond Bar, I could hear ‘Da Banks’ being belted out the door.

I had a fair idea of the choir too, a raft of lads from north Cork city who I know well and who wanted me to join them. Ennis was packed with Cork people all weekend. For a provincial town that has struggled a lot from a business perspective in recent years, what has the round robin done for the town on days like Sunday? It was the same in Thurles. What did the bars make before and after the match, especially when the Clare-Cork game was on beforehand? Thurles is lucky to have a third level college but Sunday was the kind of day that some of the business community rely on to keep their doors open.

I’ve been around a long time now. I’ve seen a lot as a player and manager but I’m continually blown away by the modern game, and the players who adorn it. After the game, Dan McCormack arrived into the box for a chat with Joanne Cantwell, Joe, Donal Óg and myself. He was after taking part in an epic and yet we were nearly sweating as much as he was. He was like Seamie Harnedy in the same position after the Cork-Waterford game a few weeks back – just taking it all in his stride. We are lucky in the GAA to have such quality people, everywhere. They’re a credit to their families and clubs.

Just look at the entertainment and joy they’re after giving to their people on Sunday? I can only imagine how Cusack Park was heaving and bursting with pride and joy around 3.30pm, and long into the night too.

Clare will be delighted to have three weeks to prepare for the Munster final, especially when that target looked so far away after losing the first game against Tipp. There were stages on Sunday when Clare looked to be only hanging on but they found a way to get the job done.

Cork could have had three goals in the first few minutes. Cork did score three goals, which you’d have felt beforehand would have been enough. But, no. Clare were defiant and heroic, just like their manager was as a player.

Brian Lohan will appreciate how much Clare have to learn from this game, especially in not putting Cork away when they were on top, but Lohan will still be thrilled with so many of the players.

TK was TK. Again. Adam Hogan came of age. Rory Hayes looked in trouble early on but thundered into the match. Shane O’Donnell was class. And Diarmuid Ryan was outstanding, a deserving man of the match. Four points was some return but winning that last ball was the signature play for me, especially when Clare needed to secure possession to secure the win.

MATCH-WINNER: Diarmuid Ryan of Clare, who scored the winning point, celebrates at the final whistle. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The mood around the county has never been more positive, especially with the minors qualifying for the All-Ireland final on Saturday. In fairness to Lohan, he has fought a tough battle during his four years as manager but he will appreciate now that he needs to win something. The All-Ireland is the ultimate goal but a Munster title would never be more precious.

I appreciate that Pat Donnellan has lifted the Liam MacCarthy since our last provincial title but 25 years is too long to go without that coveted trophy, especially with the amount of quality players we have produced in the last three decades.

That’s all for another day, but Cork are now fighting for their lives when they go to Limerick next weekend. I still think that Cork have a huge opportunity. It will be some war but Limerick remind me a lot of Katie Taylor at the moment – an incredible champion but on the ropes, with questions being asked about their ability to keep producing the outlandish standards by which they are now judged.

They were brilliant on Sunday but Limerick still look one punch away from being knocked out – which is an apt metaphor for next week’s battle Royale.

They were just lucky that their bench contributed so heavily on Sunday, especially Graeme Mulcahy and Peter Casey. Mul was outstanding, especially when so many people would have questioned if he still had that level of performance in him at this stage of his career.

Limerick had big performers all over the field, especially Kyle Hayes and Barry Nash, and particularly Cathal O’Neill, who really took the game to Tipp in the first half. They will be disappointed not to have won the match when they led in the dying seconds, but at least they are still alive.

If Cork bring everything they have next week, which you’d expect, can Limerick respond? When you go deep as a human being and a hurler, it’s harder and harder to keep finding that something extra. Limerick did on Sunday, but they had to when Tipp threw everything they had at them.

You have to admire the job Liam Cahill has done, especially when Tipp didn’t win a match last year. Their fitness levels are incredible. The quality of their hurling was off the charts at times, especially when put under such intense pressure by Limerick in the tackle.

Noel McGrath was unbelievable. Again. He led the fightback after half-time when Limerick hit the first four points of the half but Tipp’s young lads really came of age too, especially Eoghan Connolly, Bryan O’Mara, Gearóid O’Connor, Conor Bowe and Mark Kehoe. It was fitting too that John McGrath won the late free, and then nailed it, especially after missing a late one to win the game in Cork.

It was a day of days in Munster but you can’t say that Leinster hasn’t produced some epic stuff too, none more so than Westmeath in Wexford Park on Sunday. I know Joe Fortune well from my time in Dublin. He’s a top class guy who you have to give so much credit to for this performance. It has to be one of Westmeath’s greatest victories but, with all due respect, you would also have to say that Wexford’s capitulation in the second half has to go down as one of the biggest collapses in the history of the Leinster Championship.

They’re now teetering on the brink of relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup. They’ll need to pack Wexford Park next to hope they can beat Kilkenny and then pray that Westmeath do them a favour by beating Antrim in Mullingar.

Who could have written that script? This season to date really reminds me of 2013, which was one of the greatest championships in the history of the game – and I’m not saying that just because Clare won it.

That season, anything seemed capable of happening. The Dubs won Leinster. Limerick won Munster for the first time since 1996. Cork and Clare reached the All-Ireland final.

Limerick are still alive, just as Kilkenny were after the provincial championship that year before Cork took them out in the All-Ireland quarter-final. There is still a long way to go yet but this season is already carrying loud echoes of 2013.

Anything could literally happen next.

Anything.