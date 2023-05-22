Éamonn Fitzmaurice: There's so much to like about McStay's Mayo

WHILE Kerry were flat and disappointing on Saturday in Killarney, Mayo continued their impressive development into a team with serious All-Ireland credentials.

They out-thought and out-fought the Kingdom in what will have been a hugely enjoyable win for them, and will fill their bucket of belief further. Of course there is a long way to go, but I have been impressed with them all season and I saw nothing to change my mind in Fitzgerald Stadium.

It was clear they benefitted from the break since their defeat in Connacht. They were fresh, hungry, and full of running. There were a couple of incidents early on where a small bit of rustiness was visible when they got their wires crossed a couple of times in possession. But the longer the game went on, the more impressive they were.

They have been in Portugal, had another training camp in Castlebar, and critically they had time to focus on Kerry. Kevin McStay also mentioned afterwards that some of the squad went to the sun for a break on their two-week sabbatical from training. This is superb man-management from him, and his players repaid him in spades with their performances.

McStay and co gave a tactical masterclass, and Mayo were clearly coached within an inch of their lives for this match and this opposition. I was so impressed with much of what they did. They now have a hybrid game, mixing between strong running and kicking. They like to run hard in their own half of the pitch and up as far as the opposition 45 before looking to kick the ball inside.

This was epitomised by Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor, and Jordan Flynn. Ruane was incredible throughout, winning the battle in the air and on the ground. Mayo have always had a strong running game. However, many times in the past they have run down cul de sacs against the better teams, running blindly and

repeatedly into contact and losing the ball. Now they look to avoid contact, with constant support off the shoulder.

It may be a subtle change, but it is significant, making them much less predictable and more difficult to play against. The willingness to kick inside keeps the opposition defence engaged and honest.

Their full-forward line of Aidan O’Shea, Ryan O’Donoghue, and James Carr were all outstanding. There is a great balance to that line and they can score in many different ways. They scored 11 points between them, with six of those coming from play. But for Shane Ryan it would have been much more.

They also have Tommy Conroy to bring on in the second half to give them energy and pace to see them home. While they are improving all of the time in their use of Aidan O’Shea, they can still use him more.

Most of the ball he received the last day was popped ball in front of him to effect, rather than floating a few diagonal deliveries in on top of him. There were times in the first half when it was very much on, with O’Shea one-on-one inside with only Dylan Casey for company and no sweeper. They didn’t put one high ball inside, but it is probably something they will look at going forward, and I won’t be surprised to see it more

evident in future games.

A further innovation from them when attacking and when faced with a set defence was how they loaded up their left flank a few times. This created overlaps from that side, resulting in scores such as one of James Carr’s points in the first half where he cut in from the side on the loop. It is similar to what Derry do at times, and it caught Kerry out on Saturday.

Another significant McStay development this season has been the installation of Colm Reape in goals. He has been impressive throughout the year,

culminating in a Man of the Match award in the league final. While he made one good save from David Clifford, it was his calmness under pressure that caught my eye.

COMPOSED CHARACTER: Mayo goalkeeper Colm Reape saves a second-half shot on goal from David Clifford of Kerry. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry tried to test him with a number of different approaches to his kickout, but he answered nearly all of them. The Knockmore man won 84% of his own kickout, including 10 of the 14 times he went long. Mayo scored 1-6 off their long kickout, underlining what an important weapon it is for them.

Reape was ably assisted by the performance of his team-mates out around the middle, who were good in the air, but outstanding on the breaking ball. Jack Carney in particular excelled in that role.

When Kerry brought it back to three midway through the second half, I was watching on with interest as he got ready to take a kickout with Kerry pressed up, after another David Clifford beauty. Reape put a fist in the air as he readied himself for the kickout, which was imitated by a good few of his colleagues out the field.

The Mayo players all went outside the 45m line to create space inside and eventually a short kick opened up which he executed. The crowd were baying at him, and he was flirting with the possibility of a hop ball as he took his time, but he held his nerve impressively. That sense of serenity from your No 1 flows through the rest of the team and is critical when coming down the stretch in big games.

McStay also used his subs well. They all came at the right times, and all made an impact. Having the quality of Paddy Durcan, Enda Hession, Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin, and Stephen Coen to bring on emphasises the strength of their squad.

That is without even mentioning Cillian O’Connor. They started with youth, and finished with experience. All of the players that came on — maybe with the exception of Coen, who brings other strengths — are explosive and direct, as underlined by Durcan’s point and McLaughlin’s goal.

Mayo are in a great place right now. The nature of the championship with matches every second week will suit them and keep them focused and grounded. They are going to take some beating.

ON the flip side, I am sure there is a lot of head-scratching going on within the Kerry camp this morning. The home side were flat and lacked intensity all over the field. Too few players were sprinting to the breaking ball or the tackle out of possession.

Some of them seem to be running on empty. Last season probably took a lot out of the group, emotionally. So many of the players had been striving for that elusive medal for so long. Previous disappointments meant there was a massive emotional release last July. It is virtually impossible to get back to that pitch again the following season, which is why it is so important to have other angles.

They will have no shortage after Saturday’s performance.

In the past when Jack has lost a championship match and gone down the qualifier route, he has freshened up the team and approach. I wouldn’t be surprised if he did that again for the Cork game. Players who have been going well but not getting the nod because the team was settled will get a chance now.

KEY DOWN THE STRETCH: Brian Ó Beaglaoich, right, and Stephen O'Brien of Kerry in action against Dublin. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien are fresh after an injury-interrupted season thus far, and both could be vital from now on.

While the amount of work that can be done in a fortnight is limited, Jack and his coaches will certainly be looking at their one-on-one defending at the back. While the match-ups didn’t work, individually the backs were loose and poor when stood up.

The amount of this type of defending they have to do nowadays is limited as most teams don’t play with three up, but the best do, and it is definitely a fixable that needs sorting.

The other big area they will go after is energy and work rate, which all comes from attitude. I expect a sea change on that front for Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Of course, the result means that they will now most likely have to play a preliminary quarter-final game, and should they come through that, they will be playing one of the group winners in a quarter-final.

Not ideal for a team that looks low on energy as it stands.