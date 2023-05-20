Anthony Daly: The narrative has changed. Have Limerick the hunger to change it back?

On the day of the National League hurling final in early April, and the day afterwards, the mood in our pub was a mixture of cheerfulness and sombreness.

The Clare footballers had beaten Cork, while the Limerick hurlers had hammered Kilkenny. Most people in the pub have nothing only admiration for the Limerick hurlers but it was what they had done, how they’d done it, and what Limerick were threatening to do which was fusing the black with the light.

“Sure the hurling championship is only beginning,” one local said to me. “And it’s effectively over before it has started. Nobody is going to get anywhere near that Limerick team.”

He wasn’t the only one to think as much. Around the same time, I was at a number of championship preview fundraising events and I was singing a similar kind of tune. I wasn’t all doom and gloom like some of the people in the pub that weekend and over the following few days, but it was still hard to say anything other than Limerick were going to win the All-Ireland.

They still could but, by God, who could have predicted that they could be gone out of Munster too with one round still to play? Anyone who says they did is either lying or else they have the clairvoyant powers of Nostradamus.

Every preview I read, heard or watched never once spoke or wrote about Munster being a five-way battle for three places; it was always a four-way battle for two places. Because one of those places was deemed to be already automatically gone.

The league final absolutely confirmed that conviction when Limerick did as they pleased with Kilkenny despite being without Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon and Will O’Donoghue, and leaving Tom Morrissey on the bench until half-time. Limerick won the league without even getting out of third gear.

A fella asked me last week: "Why did Kiely go for the league?" "I’m not so sure he did," was my reply. "Sure he was chopping and changing the team every week. When Tipp put it up to them in the semi-final, Limerick had to respond in front of their own crowd in the Gaelic Grounds. And when you’re in a final then, you may as well go and win it. Especially against Kilkenny."

It’s strange how quickly the narrative has changed. It’s stranger again considering that Limerick finally lost a game, by one point. That doesn’t sound like campaign-ending stuff in mid-season but the way this group has played out, it very well could be unless Limerick beat Tipp.

In fairness to Clare, if any team was going to take Limerick down, it was always likely to be them, especially after drawing twice with Limerick last year over 70 minutes. If any other team are built to take them out, that side looks like Tipperary, especially when they’re managed by a guy who knows what taking on Limerick is like better than anyone else.

Liam Cahill has his side in a great place. They’re still odds-on to qualify, especially having a wounded Waterford in Thurles in their final game. Yet Cahill – and everyone else – will want Limerick backed into a corner and on the precipice of exiting this championship, whether that’s this weekend or next weekend.

I looked at the Cork-Tipp game again twice this week — Cahill will have been seriously annoyed not to have won it, especially from such a commanding position late on, and particularly with the concession of a couple of those late goals.

Tipp will be confident now, especially in a packed Semple Stadium with so much on the line, and with the carrot of taking out Limerick. The most intriguing part of this contest though is watching what Limerick do next. Are they going to unleash a kind of hell that they’re capable off? Or is the fire just not there anymore at the level it needs to be?

Has the three weeks been enough to recharge the batteries? I’ve no doubt that Limerick used that time well but I’ve also no doubt that their main worries have nothing to do with tactics or strategies or injuries or form – and have everything to do with hunger.

Those constant, attritional battles, where everyone is out to beat you can really weigh on your mind and sap your energy and motivational levels far more than you think.

I’m always slow to compare our Clare team to this Limerick side – because they have won so much more than us – but I see a lot of similarities with us in 1999 and Limerick now.

That year, we were coming off the back of a draining 1998 full of controversy and another raft of battles eventually took its toll. Limerick are still alive and dangerous in this campaign but I think the longer the season goes for them, the harder it’s going to get.

They’ve already seen that with Seán Finn being ruled out with a torn ACL. Finn is a huge loss but I’d go as far as to say that Jason Forde is an even bigger loss for Tipp in a game like this, especially when there are likely to be so many frees around the middle third war-zone.

Gearóid O’Connor will have learned a great deal from his struggles on the frees the last day against Cork but a full house in front of his own people presents a whole different challenge for a player in his first season.

Can Tipp handle that pressure? I’m not so sure. One of my main lines in any championship preview I did was that Limerick wouldn’t be beaten twice. They still have to be beaten twice and, while they very well may be, I don’t see that day coming on Sunday. Limerick by three points.

The other game on Sunday is a monstrosity as well, but it just seems to have been cast into the shadows because of what is at stake for Limerick. Yet Limerick can’t exit the championship (if they’re beaten by Tipp) unless Cork take out Clare. If Cork don’t win and Limerick do, they have to go to the Gaelic Grounds hunting a win on the last day. Is that the place Cork want to be? If Clare don’t win, and Limerick do, round 4 becomes a purgatory unlike any other for Clare as they sit, watch and hope Cork can do them a favour. So how big is this game now?

The pressure is very much on Clare here because this is their last game. Clare have done so much right since the Tipp defeat in Ennis but I think the lessons from that defeat stood to Clare in the meantime.

Alan Tynan, Dan McCormack and Seamus Kennedy outbattled Clare in that sector, which freed up the space and scoring opportunities for Noel McGrath, Jake Morris and the rest of the Tipp forwards. That hasn’t happened since but Clare need to make sure it doesn’t happen against Cork because they could do even more damage than what Tipp inflicted with Dalton, Barrett, Harnedy and Kingston running down the barrel and Hoggie ready to pounce.

I don’t see that happening. I also see Clare tactically tweaking their formation to get at Cork more, with Shane O’Donnell possibly pushing up on Ciarán Joyce. The Cork centre-back plays very deep for a centre back but Shane is so good in the air and so quick that he could really engage Joyce if he tears at him straight through the centre.

Tony Kelly said after last week’s Waterford game that all the good work Clare had done in their last two matches will count for nothing if they lose here, which, to me, says a lot about Clare’s mindset coming into this match. Clare have to get the job done here. And I think they will.

Meanwhile in Leinster, I expect wins for Galway and Wexford, while I also fancy Kilkenny to beat Dublin in Nowlan Park. After drawing with Galway three weeks ago and losing to Wexford in their home patch last year for the first time, I think Kilkenny will be desperate to halt that trend of failing to win big games at home, especially when winning there was such a huge source of pride for the locals for decades.

Kilkenny will also want to get the job done here and stamp their ticket through to a Leinster final with one game to play. With that game against Wexford, Kilkenny certainly won’t want to be going to Wexford Park next weekend looking for a win to get another crack at Galway.

Dublin won’t make it easy but by Saturday evening, Kilkenny should have their ticket stamped and be ready to board that train to Croke Park for the Leinster final.