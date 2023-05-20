Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Kerry will want to preserve their home record

“We were well off it. Particularly in the first half, we were a good bit off it.”

Jack O’Connor on February 18 after the league defeat to Mayo

It is almost three months to the day since the encounter in MacHale Park which resulted in a facile seven-point win for Mayo.

They have been the story of the season so far, but the real story only starts now, and strangely enough all that has gone before is largely irrelevant. 10 weeks on Sunday is the All-Ireland final, with plenty of football to be played in the meantime. For the big guns that can genuinely win Sam Maguire it’s go time. It is part of what makes Saturday afternoon's games in Killarney and Salthill the biggest of the season so far.

There has been much discussion of the structures recently, in particular about the fact that only four teams will be eliminated after the group stages. Rather than getting into a tiresome analysis of this, the approach and attitude of the various teams and management is more interesting to me. As well as finally having the best teams playing each other more often during the summer, with huge gaps between matches a thing of the past, there is a significant incentive to top the group. The final group game, preliminary quarter-final and the All-Ireland quarter-final are run on consecutive weekends. The wear and tear, physical and mental, associated with that potential run of matches should not be underestimated.

Having a weekend off in the middle by avoiding the preliminary could prove to be a significant advantage, and correctly so, as a reward for topping the group. The teams that can realistically win the lot will covet that restorative weekend. The next best thing is to come second and have a home game for the preliminary quarter-final. As well as the obvious advantage associated with playing at home it also removes the necessity to travel that weekend. Rather than make sweeping judgments on the format before a ball has been kicked I think it is important for all of us to give it a chance, and then judge it afterwards. There may well be tweaks to be made for the coming seasons to improve the format further, but importantly, at least we are going in the right direction.

And to the football. There is little love lost between the Mayo and Kerry camps and the significant rivalry between the counties should be obvious from the off, as it was in 2019 at the same venue. I was impressed with Mayo throughout the league. Their conditioning advantage from earlier in the season will have been bridged in the interlude, which ensures we will all get to analyse Kevin McStay's tactical modifications in laboratory conditions. How their defensive structure deals with an extremely potent Kerry attack will be of particular interest to me.

They have made subtle but significant alterations to their defensive setup this year. They have withdrawn their forward press to midfield when out of possession. Previously they went after the ball much further up the field, and were hard to play against as a result. The problem was when that press was broken the opposition had open country to break into with the best teams exploiting this to great effect. It also took huge energy and often meant they were out on their feet by the finish of the biggest matches. By giving up the ball further up the field they are compact and much harder to break down.

This setup also enables the likes of Jordan Flynn, Fionn McDonagh, Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid O’Connor to drop back, in rotation, and pick up Conor Loftus’s man to allow the Crossmolina player to sweep in front of his fullback line. They will be keenly aware of Gavin White and Tom O’Sullivan’s threat from deep so they will man-mark these without the ball. They may elect to cheat off Tadhg Morley, Graham O’Sullivan and Jack Barry at different stages to help Loftus.

In turn, Kerry will actively seek to get these players on the ball to probe and create overlaps. Mayo clearly have worked on help defence at the back also. They like to cheat in from the weak side and double up on the ball carrier, adjusting across as the ball moves. Kerry are comfortable dealing with this, as evidenced by the beautiful cross-field pass from Tony Brosnan to Paul Geaney that took out half of the Clare defence for Dara Moynihan’s goal last day out. The other significant factor at the back has been the emergence and establishment of Rory Brickenden, David McBrien, Sam Cullinan and Jack Coyne.

These players take ferocious pride in their defensive duties first and everything else is very much secondary. They are old school and are my kind of backs. They are passionate about defending, as is best summed up by the great Italian defender, Georgio Chiellini when he said “Defending is about being passionate, but not emotional”.

In Enda Hession, they still have that traditional Mayo style half-back to tear up the field as well. In short, their defensive balance is better. This defensive system is going to be stress tested this weekend, and will give Mayo a great indication of where they are for the rest of the season.

At the other end of the field Aidan O’Shea’s role and location will be telling. He has been impressive and effective inside thus far this season. Does he have the discipline to stay inside there, though? Especially if he is starved of possession. Do McStay and co have the nerve to try and navigate through the tricky periods without calling him out the field? His battle with Jason Foley could be pivotal.

One area where he could be hugely important is when Kerry get their kick-out press in place. In the 2019 Super 8 game they killed Mayo in the first half with that press. They couldn’t get out. David Clarke’s kick-outs holding up on the breeze coupled with David Moran’s outstanding display of fetching in the middle of the field meant the match was over at half-time. If Mayo get pinned in this time round they will use O’Shea wide as a kick-out option, either to help create an overload or in a one v one contest at the opposite side of the field. In this particular circumstance it would be best to allow him roam from the full forward line.

Kerry looked really sharp both physically and football wise in the Munster final. Regardless of the opposition they played with a remarkable synchronicity, upfront in particular. However, this is their first time playing Division 1 opposition since the end of March. In the league in Castlebar, Mayo challenged Tadhg Morley’s sweeper role with effect. They understand his imperativeness in the overall Kerry scheme of things. They occupied him with hard runners through the centre of the ‘D’, off the ball. Tadhg couldn’t abandon those runners as they were in dangerous positions but by reacting to them he couldn’t mind the house as effectively as normal. Kerry will have learned from this and how they react to it will be telling. For a start they will need to show the appetite and awareness to track those runners from deeper.

As usual there are plenty of imponderables leading into the first game of an inaugural series like this. Mayo have been in hibernation for the last six weeks. That result against Roscommon can stand to them, though. It will have had the effect of calming the jets within the county as the hype machine was starting to rev up again. This has harmed them in the past, when they have got ahead of themselves. More importantly they had a window to recover from their exertions in the league, which they clearly put a lot in to. They have had an opportunity to recuperate, gather themselves and get ready to go again. They should be genuinely dangerous.

Outside of everything else, Kerry will want to preserve their home championship record. Last Sunday both myself and Colm Cooper were in Croke Park for the Leinster final, and travelled back to Kerry together. When we got to chatting about this weekend we both agreed that every time we won big championship games in Killarney, there was a sense of relief afterwards, a relief specifically linked to that record.

It was never mentioned beforehand, or used as motivation, but we were all aware of the responsibility attached to it. I recall being on the line in 2015 when Cork pushed us to the limit in the drawn game and thinking today could be the day. I was half-wondering what I would say to the lads and the public afterwards. Thankfully, Fionn Fitzgerald got us out of jail. Jack won’t want to be the general and none of his players, particularly the Killarney lads, will want to be the soldiers that give up that record.