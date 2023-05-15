Anthony Daly: Can it always be the manager's fault with Waterford?

As soon as I reached the toll bridge in Limerick on Saturday afternoon, I got spooked. The traffic was backed up, not massively, but big enough to panic me into revisionism of my planned route. So instead of going the conventional way of heading onto Nenagh and then turning off for Thurles, I went out the Tipperary town road, turned off at Murroe-Boher and meandered my way through east Limerick and west Tipperary.

As I passed through the towns of Doon, Cappawhite and Holycross, I was impressed by the size and scale of the GAA grounds in those places. Yet they’re just staging posts on the way to the amphitheatre. After continuing on into Thurles, I parked up before strolling to the back of old stand, captivated by Tom Semple’s edifice as I made my way in under its shadow.

Going to Thurles for a Munster Championship match always gets me excited. I was primed and ready for another epic in a championship that has been packed with them. But Saturday’s game certainly wasn’t an enjoyable watch.

It was too tactical, even if it wasn’t the kind of straitjacket stuff that can make some of those tactical battles too hard to watch.

Waterford set the terms and conditions but, as much as Waterford can be accused of being too caught up in tactics and almost forgetting about hurling, it still took Clare a long time to figure out the puzzle that Waterford set.

Clare were poor in the first half and they almost seemed confused at times. They were jumpy, nervy. You can’t just say that some of the loose passing and unforced errors of Rory Hayes and Adam Hogan were down to Waterford’s formation, but Clare’s play in that half reminded me of myself back at the toll bridge – spooked.

Eibhear Quilligan was slowing down the puckouts, when I felt they should have been speeding them up, especially after Calum Lyons was sent off. You were expecting Clare to go in at the break six or seven points up but they still weren’t kicking on.

Waterford had dominated possession. Some of their first-half wides were criminal. If Waterford had nailed even half of those shots, they’d have been ahead at half-time. If they were, would we be saying it was a tactical shambles then?

Davy Fitz will claim justification for his tactics by the amount of possession his side had. He could say that everything went out the door when Lyons was sent off. Yet where do you draw the line with tactics and trying to run the game from the sideline?

Davy was calling every puckout from Billy Nolan. On the second puckout, he had five fingers out on one hand and two in the other and I think he was shouting seven. I don’t how Billy would even hear that call.

Even if he had, can Davy really see what Billy can? How can Billy even remember all the calls in the heat of championship? Even if Davy is getting instructions from somebody else, what confidence is that showing in your goalkeeper that you have to micromanage his decision-making from the sideline?

The game Fitzy wants his players to play requires incredible fitness levels but it also needs time. Will Davy get that time? Despite all his ideas and strategies in the games, one of the worst calls he made was putting Darragh Lyons on Tony Kelly and then leaving him on TK.

Darragh is a really good midfielder but he’s not Cathal Barrett, who is comfortable in any position from 2-8. It was so obvious that if Clare could get the ball to Kelly that he would score every time. It was just a complete mismatch.

Waterford had their match-ups figured out beforehand; Iarlaith Daly on Shane O’Donnell; Conor Gleeson on Ryan Taylor; Neil Montgomery out to midfield on David Fitzgerald. That required a good deal of flexibility, which went out the door when Lyons was sent off, but you still feel that Clare have far more tactical flexibility to be able to play Waterford at that game.

When Jack Fagan was closing off the left flank of the Waterford defence, John Conlon was shutting down the other side. When Clare put Fitzgerald into full-forward and brought Peter Duggan out, Fitzgerald was comfortable in there but were some of the Waterford players comfortable where they ended up?

At the end of the game, Jack Prendergast was one-on-one in the full-back line with Shane Meehan. Outside him, Dessie Hutchinson was one-on-one with O’Donnell. Prendergast is the line-breaker. Dessie is their finisher. How does that work? How does that sit with those players?

Clare have better decision-makers and, while some of the Waterford players and their supporters may claim that Fitzy is confusing them, is that a valid enough reason for Saturday’s display either? Is this just another excuse for these Waterford players?

Was Paraic Fanning completely wrong after one year in the job in 2019? It all ended sour for Liam Cahill too, when the players appeared to have fallen out of love with him. Is Fitzy wrong now too? It’s easy to say that he is but the players have to put their hands up and start accepting responsibility for another performance way below the standard expected of these guys.

Waterford have lost some big players to injury and travel, none more so than Tadhg de Búrca. Only averaging 0-17 in this championship is nowhere near good enough to win games in Munster. They never had a goal threat. Everything stems from management but the players still to have a good long look at themselves and ask real hard questions.

In fairness to Clare, they look to be in a good place. They didn’t play well in the first half but they still sorted out any issues and impressively killed the game early in the second.

Taylor’s form is incredible. I had a quick look at his odds for Player-of-the-Year – it’s 100-1. The way he’s going, he’s definitely worth the famous €2 coin. Davy McInerney has huge form and was excellent again. John Conlon and O’Donnell were brilliant. TK was TK. They have so many mature leaders now but the most encouraging aspect of the performance was how united Clare were.

Waterford on the other hand certainly don’t look united, both on and off the field. Why have the supporters abandoned the group? Was Saturday another prime example as to why? Did the supporters expect as much as what the players produced?

On Saturday morning, I went for a dip in the Atlantic Ocean. For the ocean to entice me in, the clouds had to disappear because the water is cold enough even when the sun is out this time of the year.

Clare are playing under clear skies at the moment but Waterford are just playing like a side with a huge cloud hanging over them.