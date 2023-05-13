Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Russian roulette as Armagh and Derry stir an intriguing cocktail

Tomorrow’s Ulster final is by far the most compelling of the provincial deciders. The genuine deep tradition that surrounds the fixture and the guaranteed competitiveness means there is much to look forward to, with storylines aplenty. Clones is sold out. Derry are looking to do their first back to back in Ulster since the mid seventies, a surpassing stat, to me at least. Armagh are back in the Ulster decider for the first time since 2008. Kieran McGeeney is striving to secure his first piece of silverware as an intercounty manager.

Whatever effect the decision of Rory Gallagher to step aside as manager just 48 hours out from the game will have, it's hardly ideal preparation for an Ulster Final. Derry had been looking further down the road but will want to secure the Anglo Celt for a second consecutive season. If nothing else, the loser will land into a group with Galway and Tyrone in the All- Ireland series, which is to be avoided. It should be some battle and will not be for the faint hearted.

I have written previously about Derry and how impressed I have been with them this year, as they have innovated and advanced. As they have developed their attacking play they have been leaking more at the back then they would be happy with. I think as the championship goes on they will tidy this up, and they will eventually get that elusive balance right. For me by far the most interesting thing about tomorrow is how Armagh are going to deal with Derry’s gameplan, how the Orchard men will try to play the game on their terms, rather than allowing Derry dominate the terms of engagement as they have for so much of the season so far.

Much of what I am about to write is speculation as it is hard to know how exactly tactical adjustments play out until seen in the flesh. It is all well and good having brainwaves in the car, moving pieces around a tactics board or drawing patterns on a page, it is another thing altogether bringing that to the pitch, particularly in championship. It is one of the most enjoyable aspects of coaching in my opinion. While it is great to have a solid game plan to rely on, it can be necessary to tweak it, either in terms of adding layers or adapting for an upcoming opposition. I loved this. Bringing new ideas as a management team to the training field. Trying it, finding holes, improving it and then bringing it to the big day. In terms of coaching there are few things as satisfying as seeing those changes impact and influence a positive result.

During my tenure two examples of this that come to mind was the way we adapted for Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland and the introduction of our new kickout press in 2016 against Dublin. There is a long read in both of those but suffice to say, what we started with was not how we finished. We shaped and improved it to get it Croke Park ready. Critically we had time on our hands, three and four weeks to train and prepare these evolutions. Trying to do this in two weeks is hard.

This is interesting because that is the most that teams will have for the rest of the season. Changing on the hoof will be much more challenging. I got thinking about all of this as I considered Armagh’s approach to this weekend. I wonder during the league were they preparing for this exact game. I saw them a couple of times in the flesh and I was surprised with how defensive they were. After their game against Kerry in Tralee I remember wondering if this is an approach for further down the line, as it didn’t make a whole pile of sense at the time. Rehearse it during the league, draw on it in championship, as required, makes sense now. In their first few games this year they have reverted to Armagh 2022, and it has suited them. Ironically I don’t think that league approach will work against Derry.

The thing that I have enjoyed most about Derry this season is their forward play that has made the blanket defence redundant, and furthermore has lead to the demise of sweepers, as the opposition can’t free them up. Their 14 v 14 approach inside the 45 metre line, where they play their possession based conditioned game until a shot opens is highly effective and demanding to defend against.

I have heard analysis this week advocating a standard defensive approach, by cheating in from the weak side and pushing hard at the ball at the strong side. I don’t think this will work against them. They are too close to the goals and the ball is being moved too quickly to allow an entire defence to shift across. The holes will open up and the shot will be away before the defence can react.

When Armagh get into this conditioned game I think they will have to rely on their one-on-one defending. This can be challenging for forwards caught back there, as we clearly saw against Monaghan. Armagh have better tacklers all over the field though. I think they will back their forwards to tackle and hold up their direct opponent. Their mantra will be 'don’t let the man beat you'. Keep him outside. Don’t allow an overlap to develop. This is easier said than done, as Derry have obviously practised this ad nauseum and are the best team in the country at taking on and beating their men.

Armagh could also look to zonally block up the central channel and leave players loose around the fringes and encourage Derry to shoot from outside the scoring zone. They definitely did this during the league and they hunted the ball in packs once it came close to that zone. However they didn’t face any team like Derry that were willing to put everyone inside the 45 and four and sometimes five players inside the 13-metre line. I feel if Armagh rely solely on this policy that they will lose. A mix of both may work better. I would certainly favour going at them one v one and then reacting to danger if your man is out of the game.

Their best strategy, though, could be to engage Derry further out the field. Dublin did this in the Division 2 league final and it definitely disrupted them. By tackling them hard from the 65-metre line back they made it much harder for Derry to create that 14 v 14 scenario inside the 45, that they love and thrive on. Dublin made sure, as they often do, that it was on their terms. Having gone through that experience Derry may have learned from it and could well have an answer for Armagh tomorrow. McGeeney and co may bring something completely different. I find this aspect of the contest completely intriguing and will be keeping a close eye on it.

There is so much more that we could write about this game. Will Armagh try and keep a body or two up the pitch to allow them kick in a counter-attack? Is that better or worse for the Derry conditioned game, making it 12 v 12 at the other end, and meaning the 12 Derry players have more space to operate in? Would Derry abandon the Armagh forwards as they attack and make it 14 v 12 at the other end? Which group of players and management would hold their nerve in this game of Russian Roulette?

Elsewhere, the battle of Ethan Rafferty and Odhran Lynch will be pivotal, both in terms of their kickouts and their playmaking. Watch for Rafferty booming a kickout or two straight out on top of Lynch early to test his pulse, as he takes his place in the Derry press. Armagh will have a set play to get a shot at an empty net should they win it. They will also look to test Derry with high balls inside. They have had success from it all season. Keep an eye on Ciarán Mackin ghosting in as the play is developing to make a nuisance of himself under the high ball. As always the impact of the bench, referee calls and the weather will all have impacts on the contest.

Newly promoted Derry as champions will fancy themselves but Armagh’s need may be greater. Either way I can’t wait for it.