Anthony Daly: Tipp will be annoyed with themselves but Wexford will be raging

When I made my way down to the premium level in Páirc Uí Chaoimh after doing radio co-commentary with Marty Morrissey on Saturday evening,

I had plenty of Cork fellas in my ear, most of it in good jest, all in good form, as the Cork crowd only can be.

“Great game boy, we’ll see what you have to say about that now on Monday, boy.”

I’ve always found the Cork crowd fierce sound, really genuine. They were delighted with the draw, while the Tipp supporters felt it was a point probably lost, especially Liam Sheedy. Liam felt that Tipp should have closed out the game, especially when they went five up late on and looked to have weathered the Cork storm.

In fairness to Cork though, they just whipped it up into a frenzy in the last ten minutes, which was breathless, whirlwind hurling with a blizzard of scores from both sides.

Cork opened and closed in breath-taking fashion, almost bagging goals from Patrick Horgan and Brian Roche before Deccie Dalton batted the ball past Barry Hogan in the fifth minute. Tipp looked to be in huge trouble from the pace and power of Cork’s running game but Tipp settled once they got Dan McCormack to wing-back on Dalton.

At the other end, Tipp were trying to isolate Seán Ryan and Jake Morris but they couldn’t make the ball stick inside, which was in no small part due to the tenacity of Damien Cahalane on Ryan. It didn’t happen for Ryan, who was taken off at half-time but Conor Bowe hadn’t much joy either when he came on, being hauled off again late on.

The goals saved Cork but they were marginally more efficient too, which again underlined the importance of a good freetaker. Dalton and Hoggie were outstanding from placed balls whereas Tipp struggled in that area after Jason Forde went off after only 16 minutes.

Gearóid O’Connor looked nervous when he was standing over the first free. He was even looking over to the sideline to confirm he was the man with that responsibility. So much happens in games now that Gearóid may not have even noticed Forde going off.

He nailed that first one but the duty was switched to John McGrath when he came on after O’Connor had missed a couple of placed balls in the second half. John had the chance to win the match in the dying moments but his shot from the middle of the pitch just drifted wide.

Dalton could have won the match with a late ’downtown’ distance free but Tipp will still be annoyed with themselves in so many aspects of the game which denied them the win they probably deserved.

Robbie O’Flynn’s goal was a classic example. Tipp had a line ball which Noel McGrath was standing over for an age but he was waiting for Ronan Maher to come across and take it. As soon as Cork turned over the ball, Ronan was gone out of the middle and Robbie had a clear run until the Tipp roadblocks met him. Robbie is such a speed merchant though, that by the time he met those roadblocks he had enough pace built up to be able to get past them and flick the ball past Hogan.

When Tipp went five ahead with the home straight in sight, Seamie Harnedy made a brilliant catch over the head of Ronan to set up Conor Lehane which ended up in the net via Darragh Fitzgibbon. Cork still had work to do but that was the score which really ignited their late charge.

Cork players came up with huge plays late on but I still felt Tipp had the greater share of standout performers; Alan Tynan was a deserved man-of-the-match but I’d still nearly have given it to Noel McGrath. Mark Kehoe was electric too when coming off the bench to score 1-4 from play.

Will both sides be happy with a draw? Both will be delighted to have three points after the first two matches but Tipp should be far happier considering they still have two home games to come, whereas Cork have played their two home matches.

It has been an epic Munster championship to date. Nobody has any clue yet which three teams are going to make the top three but that picture is already becoming clearer in Leinster after Dublin’s win against Wexford on Saturday evening. Wexford can still turn everything on its head if they beat Kilkenny in their last game in Wexford Park but Dublin have certainly put themselves in the box seat to qualify after Saturday’s win.

I fancied Dublin, not just because there is so little between these teams but because I know how much confidence Dublin have in themselves when facing Wexford. Most of these lads have known nothing only else only beating Wexford since their underage days. Even a guy like Danny Sutcliffe, who is still there from my time in Dublin, would – apart from the 2018 narrow qualifier defeat – have never lost to Wexford at underage or senior. I can’t say for definite if that’s true but I’d be fairly sure it is.

Danny was immense at stages on Saturday, especially when winning that last puckout when Wexford had levelled the match. Danny was fouled and Donal Burke nailed the free before scoring a far better free again for the insurance point moments later. Burke, who has turned into a really serious player, was immense again.

SECOND BEST: Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin wins possession ahead of Shane Reck, left, and Liam Ryan of Wexford. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wexford will be raging with themselves though. No team seems to shoot as many wides as them, but nobody seems to register as many bad wides as Wexford either. They also still don’t have a totally reliable freetaker, with Rory O Connor having to take over the long-range duty from Lee Chin after Chin missed a couple any other top-class freetaker would have nailed. That’s the difference but you just can’t keep missing the amount of chances that Wexford are either and expect to win games.

Wexford are backed into a corner now but they can get themselves out of it in a very straightforward manner if they beat Kilkenny. If they can, they’re sure to qualify because it would be hard to see Dublin beating Kilkenny next week.

Although the picture in Leinster isn’t fully clear-cut yet, it’s still easier to make out the outline of it, whereas in Munster, that picture is still only a blur.

There is still a lot of painting and rubbing out to be done yet. In the premium level on Saturday, one Cork fella let me know what he really thought of the match, which may have reflected the type of cockiness that Pat Ryan will be keen to stop seeping in ahead of what will be a savage battle in Ennis in two weeks.

“That was three times a better hurling match than last weekend (Clare-Limerick), boy,” he said. I said nothing. I certainly didn’t agree but I wasn’t going to get into a war or words with a Cork supporter after such a memorable contest.

Cork were entitled to bask in the sun on Saturday, but dark clouds can often appear on the horizon in Ennis and Limerick in the coming weeks. And Cork will have to battle their way through those storms before their supporters can take out the sun cream and perch themselves peacefully on the deck chairs.