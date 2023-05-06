Anthony Daly: For the first time in an age, this feels like a seismic Cork-Tipp battle

We had some craic on the Irish Examiner podcast this week, especially in the middle of our championship preview when I mentioned that the Cork-Tipperary match was on GAAGO. Mark Landers nearly had a heart attack. “What? GAAGO? Cork and Tipp?” Landers was apoplectic with frustration, bewildered by what he saw as the biggest insult imaginable for the GAA not to have a fixture of such historic magnitude and importance live on terrestrial TV.

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from - and about - the Cork region from the Irish Examiner's sports team and their award winning contributers.

“Sure, Limerick and Clare was on GAAGO too last week Mark,” I replied. “And Limerick are going for four-in-a-row.”

That did little to appease his anger. Markeen certainly isn’t short of that Cork confidence and swagger but, the GAA’s new communications decision-making strategy aside, along with Cork-Tipp having to take its place in the natural order like everyone else, I can understand that frustration too from an appreciation of just how big Cork-Tipp used to be.

When I was young and just starting out my Clare career, Cork-Tipp was the only show in town. It effectively was the Munster final every year. Cork and Tipp contested six of nine Munster finals between 1984-’92 (with both winning all nine) until I played in my first final in 1993, which, being fully honest, I could never really see happening.

I can still vividly remember being in the town end terrace for the iconic 1991 Munster final replay. I was on the Clare team two years at that stage. I’d been training since the previous November to play in the same competition, but I had no access to a ticket through my Clare involvement.

I didn’t even have a car at the time so I bummed a lift off someone who was heading to Thurles. When I got down there, I eventually scrambled a terrace ticket amongst the Tipperary fans. After watching Cork go on and win the previous year’s All-Ireland, the Tipp hordes were hyped up on a cocktail of delirium and expectation.

When Aidan Ryan got his iconic goal, the champagne corks blew off the bottles in their thousands. By that stage, with Tipp having come back from nine points down, the blue and yellow hordes had spilled onto the pitch. When Aidan got his goal, after initially blocking down Seán O’Gorman’s clearance, all hell broke loose. There was a mass pitch invasion. Aidan was knocking Tipp lads out of his way like skittles as he ran back out the field amongst the throngs of supporters. Iconic stuff.

As I was watching all of this go on, enthralled and buzzed up from the absolute electricity of the occasion, I genuinely asked myself: “Will I ever get to see a day like this as a player?” Honestly, I never thought I would be involved in a day that special.

I was lucky enough to be involved in a fair share of those days but there is still always something magical about recalling those eternal Cork-Tipp battles. The memories are so golden that they’re burned into the consciousness, forever framed and enshrined in the history and iconography of Munster hurling; Richie Stakelum’s famous ‘famine is over’ speech in 1987; Mark Foley’s 2-7 in 1990; Brian Corcoran’s incredible debut in 1992.

All of those memories are even more special again considering that Cork and Tipp have produced so few of those days since, especially in the last ten years. There have been other shows in town. Both counties have – along with everyone else – been in the shadow of the modern superpower, Limerick.

For the first time in an age though, this really feels like a seismic Cork-Tipp battle, with the potential to rekindle all of those old memories and moments.

Everything is in place. A huge crowd is expected. Both teams have won their first game and are in good form. Both sets of supporters are juiced up on expectation and excitement. Confidence is high in both counties but I’d say Liam Cahill is still a lot happier coming into this game than Pat Ryan.

Pat won’t let on but, deep down, how well prepared are his side for this battle? They were impressive last week but Waterford were atrocious, while Tipp’s win against Clare looks even more impressive again after Clare’s performance against Limerick.

Of course it’s never that simple where it all adds up to the same equation but there are different dynamics all over this clash. Tipp will definitely have taken more from the Clare win than Cork will have garnered from the Waterford victory.

If Tipp can get another two points from another away game, they’re almost sure to qualify in the top three. With Cork playing a second home game, before having to go away to Ennis and Limerick, do Cork need to win this match to give themselves the best chance of qualification? Is it that important this early? Who knows in this championship but, to me, Cork are under a lot more pressure.

I fancy Tipp. Having a week off after the Clare victory will have given Cahill the ideal opportunity to ground the players really quickly. On the other hand, the beauty of the way Cork won last week will have also made it easy for Pat to ground the Cork lads. You can imagine what he will have been saying to them this week. ‘Lads, well done, but, hi, let’s not cod ourselves now either because that was a completely different Waterford side that played against Limerick.’

Tipp won’t mind going down to Cork. They’ll have more support than they had in Ennis. The jury may have been out on Tipp before the Clare game but I’d say most of the hardcore support is back now. They’ll travel in big numbers, especially when Páirc Uí Chaoimh has that mini-Croke Park feel of a stadium anyway that the Tipp players and supporters will be as much energised as intimidated by the venue.

I can see Tipp thriving in that atmosphere. This Cork team look primed to revel in it too but I’m not fully sure if they are yet ready to embrace that hype and run with it in the same as Tipp are. Cork spent the whole game cruising in calm water last week but this is going to be a canon-battle and open-deck warfare in ocean swells.

For me, this game will come down to goals and I see Tipp getting more of them. Waterford could have had four or five goals last Sunday but Tipp have more assassins and lethal finishers if they get those chances. If they do, they’ll take them. Tipp by three points.

To date, there has been no comparison between the Munster and Leinster championship and, while last Sunday hosted the biggest game in the eastern province to date, you could argue that Saturday evening’s Dublin-Wexford clash is bigger again, the biggest game in the Leinster round robin. Kilkenny and Galway are almost sure to meet again in the provincial final but this should determine who makes up that third spot.

Both sides have concerns defensively. Both forward lines are capable of putting up a big score. Wexford scored 1-30 last week against Antrim but shipping 1-26 has to be a huge concern. Dublin only drew with Antrim but they only conceded 1-19, albeit in Corrigan Park.

From what I’m led to believe it was the decision of the Dublin management and players to shift this game to Croke Park. I can see the logic in that for players like Donal Burke, Danny Sutcliffe, Ronan Hayes, Cian O’Sullivan and Cian Boland, where the wide open plains should suit them. But if I’m Lee Chin, Conor McDonald and Rory O’Connor, I’m also far happier out in the middle of Croker than inside in the cauldron that Parnell Park has often been for Dublin in these fixtures.

I find it all the more surprising again coming from Micheál Donoghue considering he knows how hostile and hard Parnell can be, which he found out in 2019 as Galway manager when the Dubs knocked Galway out up in Donnycarney.

I think this could be a high-scoring shootout. If it is, I fancy the Dubs. The Croke Park factor aside, Dublin have had a good record against Wexford in recent years, having beaten them in Wexford Park last year. They have a lot of confidence in themselves and I’d say moving the game to Croker is another indication of that confidence, especially when they’re under so much pressure to win this fixture. I fancy Dublin by a couple of points.

Finally I expect comfortable wins for Kilkenny and Galway against Antrim and Westmeath over the weekend. It will be tough for Antrim to lift it after last week’s defeat to Wexford, especially after almost beating Dublin. Antrim are at home in Corrigan but this is not the right time to be meeting Kilkenny after the way in which they drew last week’s game, while Galway will be far too strong for Westmeath.

Unfortunately in Leinster, you can circle the handful of big games. In Munster though, every game has a big black ring around it.