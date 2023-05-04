Liam Sheedy: With Cork v Tipp on Leeside, we had to cool the romanticism and play the game

It’s very easy, as a Tippman, to get drawn into the lore of Cork v Tipp. We were reared on it. We feasted on stories of glorious feats at breakfast, dinner and tea. We hurled these matches a thousand times in our fields and clubs and backyards.

I’ve always felt it’s important a hurler knows their heritage, can connect with what it means. The hand of history can push you on. It can energise a group, stir a sense of responsibility to the jersey. But there are times too when the past can be lugged with you like heavy baggage. When Cork v Tipp was on in Cork, I thought it was best to cool the romanticism, to make this a game rather than an outing in the colosseum.

In my first year as Tipperary manager, we were posted to the Páirc in the 2008 Munster Championship. We had won the league but were still given little chance, locally or nationally. Sure we hadn’t beaten them there since 1923. It was a place where, even in a good year, Nicky’s ducks drowned.

The team meeting in the Fota Hotel beforehand was tense. You could feel nervous energy in the room. We were armed with stats to puncture the myth of Cork as a Tipp graveyard. That 85 years of pain was only eight matches, most before any of the lads were born. The past was meaningless to us. We would be writing our own script.

The quirks of the old Páirc always turned up the temperature. Poky claustrophobia inside before you were spat out into the light and heat. But we had been down to spec it out a few weeks before and organised that the lads would spill out of the tiny dressing room and use the shower area to change, to give them space to breathe. I’m a big believer in no surprises on gameday.

Still, our script was being torn up after 23 minutes when I looked up at the scoreboard and it read 1-8 to 0-4. It was a goal that turned back momentum. That famous Eoin Kelly swivel and rocket, losing Brian Murphy and shaking the cobwebs with Dónal Óg Cusack helpless. It was one of the most important goals of that three-year journey.

After half-time, the heaving stadium was overflowing onto the field behind the goals. Referee Barry Kelly approached me and asked if we were happy to have them virtually breathing down Brendan Cummins’ neck. I said we were fine as I sensed we were rolling now with the rhythm of the battle. The Rebel encroachers were good humoured and impeccably behaved, in fairness. And Cork even missed a penalty up that end, so maybe it unsettled their own more.

That memorable day on Leeside gave us the momentum to go on and secure the Munster title and was a significant signpost on the way to the big prize in 2010.

By now, maybe the new Páirc doesn’t hold quite so many hang-ups for Tipp or for anyone. It’s a treat to play in. A hospitable, gleaming place, spacious, beautiful dressing rooms, class facilities and a super pitch. On Saturday evening the buzz building around Cork will ensure the roofs of the impressive stands are lifted. The crowd could hit mid-30s, which is fantastic in the round-robin era. But they will hardly spill out of the Blackrock End. Maybe it’s Pat Ryan who will be leaning on the lore of Cork-Tipp by the banks to turn the place into a formidable fortress again.

We were there in 2019, in my second stint. May 12th. You always have Cork-Tipp circled. We were back in Fota in the same meeting room. Again no history lessons, but a few words from a modern warrior. The 26 was named during the week and Seamus Kennedy didn’t make the cut. A man who would star in the All-Ireland semi-final and final. I had rung and asked him to speak to the group before we left the hotel. I knew he was burning inside but he agreed. He spoke incredibly well and lit a spark to take onto the bus with them. Again we left Páirc Ui Chaoimh that evening buoyed by momentum. It’s coming away on the bus when you can acknowledge Cork’s is a special scalp to take.

On Saturday evening, Liam Cahill’s Tipp are back seeking to maintain momentum. Liam will have everything meticulously planned, with no surprises. Goals will be key to that plan. It was obvious from the start of the year that Tipp’s desire for green flags is greater than anyone else's. Tipp hit a fancied Clare for 5-22 and while some of that was gifted there was loads to like about the performance. If three or more are raised on Saturday, I can’t see them beaten.

Liam will be concerned with how they were breached at times and no doubt will have worked on this since Ennis. Any let-up in workrate will be punished severely.

Pat Ryan has momentum too and that’s so precious to a new regime. He will be thrilled with how they dispatched an admittedly watery Waterford performance, that contrasted so sharply with their brave showing against the benchmarkers. The game was over as a contest from early and the nine-point victory was a fair reflection of Cork’s dominance. Pat will be delighted with how quickly Darragh Fitzgibbon got to the pitch of the game after a long layoff and how hard his team foraged on breaking ball around their half back line. That built their platform going forward. Robbie O’Flynn’s two points from the bench was another big plus as he is a major player for Cork.

Two things might concern him. That they failed to hit the net, with Brian Roche having their only real goal chance with a shot well smothered by Billy Nolan. At the other end, Patrick Collins was much busier and twice relied too on last-ditch defending by his backs. Cork still look a work in progress in this regard and will need to tighten to become serious contenders.

I was very surprised to witness how often Waterford allowed Ciarán Joyce take the puckout uncontested. His distribution and striking are top class so I will be shocked if he is allowed his own liberty square on Saturday. Tipp will surely push up on him and force Patrick Collins long.

Barry Hogan has had an excellent season to date and been very impressive with ball in hand. This is only possible thanks to the excellent movement of his outfield players. It was impeccable in the league when they dismantled Limerick off puckouts for a half. Can they do that over 70?

Both teams have skill levels that are off the charts so whoever can work a system that gets them on the ball most from the 60 or so puckouts will certainly be in pole position.

Match-ups on the dangermen will be pivotal too. Tipp's ace shadow Cathal Barrett may be deployed to curb the influence of Patrick Horgan inside. Darragh Fitzgibbon will need special attention. Robert Downey is likely to get the task of depriving Gearóid O'Connor of primary possession. Niall O'Leary's detail will be Jake Morris or Jason Forde, who are in the form of their lives. Pat would love to have the injured Sean O'Donoghue to curb the other. Ger Millerick might get the job Pat has given him underage.

I just think Tipp will shade it. I’m encouraged by the consistency of the work ethic under Liam. It was evident even in the league that the lads understood what’s required. They are getting on top around the middle and that’s their platform for favourable ball into the forwards.

I just cannot see the Tipp backs allowing the Cork forwards the separation and space afforded them last weekend and Cork might struggle to score enough to win. Especially if Tipp arrive again with the assassin mindset in front of goal.

Serious momentum is the big prize on offer.