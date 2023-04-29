Éamonn Fitzmaurice: How Gallagher and Derry have blended block defence with all-out attack

Innovator (noun)

— A person who introduces new methods, ideas, or products.

As a keen observer of the game, I am very curious about the shape that the Derry and Monaghan game will take on this evening. I am looking forward to seeing Derry a couple of weeks further down the line, in particular with regard to their attacking play. Additionally I can’t wait to see how Monaghan deal with Derry’s approach.

Accepting that, at times, football can be a hard watch, in general I am always fascinated about the direction the game is taking. What a team is trying to do, how well coached they are, how they respond when aspects rehearsed in training come under pressure and, most of all, enjoying teams responding and countering each other mid-game.

This always separates the best coaches from the rest.

The imitation game is a genuine phenomenon in the GAA world and usually whatever works for the successful teams is embraced and imitated at all levels of football.

Amongst the most significant developments tactically in football in the 21st century, that have had long-term effects on the game, have been Tyrone’s intensity from 2003, Kieran Donaghy’s relocation to the edge of the square in 2006, Stephen Cluxton’s kickouts, Jim McGuinness’s defence and counter-attack gameplan from 2012, our aggressive kickout press from 2016, and Jim Gavin’s possession-based football from 2017 on.

All of these innovations were aped or developed further in the proceeding years and teams had to figure out ways to deal with them.

That can take time and failings, which was our story with Donegal. I was back as a selector with Jack for the summer of 2012 when we first came across the Jim McGuinness championship machine.

Our approach going in to that quarter-final was that we were going to push up on them all over the field. Killian Young was playing at wing-back and was abandoned to his own devices as his man retreated to augment the Donegal defence. We instructed him to play as a seventh forward.

We even brought on Darran O’Sullivan for Killian to further emphasise this. Even though we only lost the game by two points this approach was binned for future encounters. That wet day in Croke Park in August 2012 felt like a changing of the guard.

When I took over a few weeks after that match one of my many considerations was how to deal with Donegal and McGuinness. We played them in the league in Ballybofey in 2013 but we were going bad and short bodies and lost comprehensively. We were learning all the time though.

That day we adopted more of a man-on-man approach, which again failed and was once more abandoned for future reference. The next time we played them was the All-Ireland final in 2014.

At that stage, a plan had formed in my head and we were going to approach the game very differently. When we won that final the simple analysis afterwards was that when we didn’t have the ball we mirrored Donegal and beat them at their own game. We actually didn’t but people like to fit things in to neat boxes that explain everything.

What Donegal wanted you to do at that time was to get sucked up the field, get turned over and they counter attacked you at pace, driven up the field by their exuberant supporters. They left Colm McFadden and Michael Murphy forward so they could either kick or run in transition. It was very effective and extremely hard to play against.

In 2014, we kept our six backs in position with Peter Crowley and Killian Young holding the centre channel.

Peter sat deep in front of Murphy and McFadden to sweep them, and Killian swept runners further out when they breached the cover. We didn’t bring our half-forwards back, which is what mirroring them is, instead we got them to tackle high up the pitch and in effect tackle their way back the pitch. While there was much more to our plan when in possession our performance without the ball was critical to our success on the day, which is nearly always the case.

Derry and Rory Gallagher are at the forefront of the latest innovation in football.

What I have enjoyed about watching them over the last few years is that they are constantly evolving in an inventive rather than a copycat way.

Their defensive style is something we have seen before and is a modern, more nuanced iteration of Donegal 2012.

However, it is their attacking play that I have been watching closely as it evolves. I have written in the past about their interesting method when they turn over the ball and its resemblance to a Pep Guardiola approach.

While I would always have considered this the perfect time to counter-attack at pace Derry allow things to settle before they attack in a structured way. Guardiola outlined a few seasons back how he guided Manchester City back to their best by focusing on the concept of ‘la pausa’ — literally, the pause — the composure and self-possession to allow that delay that allows space open up.

He spoke about the importance of controlling the rhythm of the game, of understanding that sometimes it’s more effective to slow down rather than to speed up.

Last season when Derry stretched the pitch to its limit they tried to create one-on-one situations in the middle third where their strong runners could take on their men and create overlaps. I also enjoyed the way they got four and sometimes five players inside the opposition 13-metre line. As they were in such close proximity to the goals these players obviously had to be marked, meaning that space was created outside allowing the likes of Shane McGuigan the space to come on the loop and shoot. I was surprised they didn’t exploit the space outside more, particularly in the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.

To counter this teams are now “mirroring” Derry and dropping everyone behind the ball.

Gallagher has implemented a further major change this year to deal with that. Now when a team loads up their defensive area, Derry push on and it becomes like a conditioned game of 14 v 14 inside their 45 metre line, with goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch available as an outlet outside.

The defensive side have to go man-on-man in this situation and it robs them of the opportunity to put a sweeper or two in place. In this 14 v 14 conditioned game Derry are excellent at freeing up space around the ‘D’, at running angles and on the loop, to open up shots.

Monaghan have always been tactically flexible and I will be interested to see how Vinnie Corey deals with the latest Gallagher innovation.

His brother Martin is his coach and has a reputation as an astute tactician. I saw a profile of him with Cahair O’Kane in the Irish News where he credits the Clontibret man with the notion of the four/five man full-forward line that Gallagher uses so well. Monaghan’s approach may give some other coaches ideas, as it is going to be awkward to deal with as the season goes on.

Defensive teams’ opening line of defence is that they defend together but they also attack together. Most may defend with all their outfield players, but generally they attacked with a maximum of half their team — and that is being kind. This Derry side are the first defensive side that are genuinely also attacking as 15, including using Odhrán Lynch as a playmaker and leaving him up the field for kickouts. Their style also sucks the opposition completely out of shape.

Last day out against Tyrone, Monaghan left Conor McManus and Jack McCarron up. This evening, they may have more defensive work to do, than they would like to.

Derry remind me of West Germany in the 1974 World Cup, where the term rambazamba was coined to describe the German fluidity and player interchange as personified by Franz Beckenbauer. Central to both defence and attack, Conor Glass is the Derry Beckenbauer.

I was interested to read his comments this week where he admitted that they have been working on the attacking side of their game more so far this season. This is borne out by the stats. In this season’s National League they scored an average of three points a game more compared with last season.

It is probably a factor too in the concession of the four goals against Dublin in the Division 2 league final and the two against Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final. They are still working on getting that balance right. When they do they will be capable of beating everyone. Whether or not they can beat two or three of the big guns in a row to win the All-Ireland is another thing. In the meantime I am enjoying watching their journey of innovation.