Anthony Daly: Clare can feast on any natural Limerick slippage

AROUND the pub and around Clare this week, I found it hard to gauge the mood.

People were disappointed with the result against Tipperary but they were slow to condemn the players and management too. You’ll always have a share of supporters keen to slate all around them but I genuinely think that having the old enemy lurching around the corner with their swords cocked has shifted everyone’s focus forward, not backwards.

If anything, I think there is a lot in that for Clare and their approach this week. It would be easy to get sucked into the lazy narrative that Clare are already backed into a corner and that getting into the top three in Munster may be beyond us after Saturday night. I honestly don’t think so. Irrespective of Clare’s form and Limerick’s credentials, I’d never see a Clare-Limerick game as anything other than a 50-50 match-up. If Clare are right and they find the performance they need, a win here could ignite their summer and completely alter the dynamic of this Munster championship.

Limerick are Limerick but who knows how the narrative may unfold. The easy assessment to make is that Limerick won an away game with 14 men for most of the second half last week despite playing poorly. The natural conclusion seems to suggest that they’ll be a completely different animal now and that Limerick will be far better on Saturday, especially with Clare marching into their terrain.

Will they? I still fancy Limerick to win the All-Ireland but nobody ever really sees any slippage coming until it actually arrives. I wouldn’t even call it slippage, it’s just natural that any machine will struggle to keep rolling at the relentless rate Limerick have been operating at for five to six years now.

Will Limerick win every game this year? I’m not sure. Are they a little off? Possibly. Gearóid Hegarty’s two yellow cards, especially his second one which could have been a red, looked to have stemmed from a fella that didn’t seem properly tuned in. Like Seamus Flanagan, it was another needless challenge. This isn’t bias with my Clare hat on but Flanagan should be out for this match, especially when you compare his late hit to what David Fitzgerald was suspended for last week after the league game against Cork.

Do Limerick need to be getting involved in this kind of stuff? Were they as focused as John Kiely and Caroline Currid would want them to be? I don’t think they were anywhere near those expectation levels. Does a team with their experience need to be laying down markers? If they feel they do, I’d interpret that as more of a negative than a positive.

Cian Lynch was a nice bit off the pace from what he showed in the league but he wasn’t the only one. Limerick will be out now to firmly right all those wrongs but they’ll need to play far better against a Clare team that performed a lot better than most people thought they did against Tipp.

Defeat conceals a great deal and throws a shadow on a whole lot more. Scoring 3-23 should win you any game but the amount of hurling Clare had to do was crazy considering all they were really doing was paring down the lead to three or four points. That was the real killer because the class was really only able to keep up with the chase for so long until the clock eventually wound down.

Aidan McCarthy and Mark Rodgers didn’t play last year because of injury — well Rodgers did but it was only a few cameo appearances — but they showed what they can bring now. Rodgers got two goals last week. McCarthy could have at least had one more. Clare didn’t score any goal against Limerick in both championship matches last year but that threat is more acute now with McCarthy and Rodgers on board.

The main issues for Clare this week though, are at the other end. I’d imagine Brian Lohan and his management went with Eibhear Quilligan purely for his experience in a game this big. I’d be slow to criticise young Eamonn Foudy last week on his championship debut — I actually had him on my Fantasy Hurling team. But maybe Brian and the lads felt that Eibhear is just a safer bet when Eamonn’s confidence might be low this week.

The other biggest concern is getting our defensive shape and structure right. You can blame our full back line until the cows come home but what is any defender expected to do when the guy they’re marking has 35 yards of clear space in front of him? If Brian and Frank Lohan and JJ Delaney in their heyday were playing last Sunday they’d have struggled to survive against Jake Morris and the crew.

I’m sure Clare will have looked closely at how Waterford set up. Some of that may have stemmed from Limerick being off colour but Limerick still struggled to find that out-ball that they normally feast on inside.

If Clare feel they need to play a sweeper to protect that full-back line, there shouldn’t be any debate. Don’t even call it a sweeper if you have to sell it to the players — say it’s a plus-one or a covering midfielder, whatever. I don’t care how you want to term it if you need to do it.

Can Clare get that win? Declan Hannon is named but has been a doubt. David Fitzgerald is back though Ryan Taylor is out. Despite being under so much pressure to get a result, I think Clare can play with huge freedom here.

Can they win? I’m not sure. You still have to fancy Limerick.

If Clare-Limerick is the game of the weekend, Cork-Waterford isn’t far behind it in terms of importance. Cork need to show something if they are to be considered serious challengers, especially in front of their home support in the Park.

If Waterford don’t get points on the board, their season could effectively start winding down because they have never had a good track record in this competition when early results go against them.

Waterford did well last week but it was a kind of dangerous outcome too in that they didn’t win but got serious credit for pushing Limerick as hard as they did. What does that really mean when you’re still pointless? It can be lethal if fellas start listening to too much of that kind of chatter.

With Cork, this is another great trip into the unknown. Injuries decimated a lot of their league but nobody still had any idea of what the team was going to be three or four weeks ago, never mind now. Do you go with guys that hardly played a league game? Some of those selected didn’t but Cork can’t really do without some of those fellas. And some of those lads wouldn’t make other teams in Munster.

Despite all the young lads on the panel, it’s still very much back to the old guard again for Cork. I give Waterford a right chance here but you’d just think that home advantage and the fact that Waterford may have struggled to fully flush last week out of their system might be enough for Cork to get over the line.

IN any other circumstances, Kilkenny-Galway in Nowlan Park would be a standout fixture but I don’t think it carries that status because of the current rankings in Leinster. These two teams look well ahead of the pack and should meet again in the Leinster final. The biggest intrigue now, like last year, is Henry Shefflin going up against his own. Even that isn’t as fascinating without Brian Cody on the sideline.

Galway didn’t exactly burn it up last Saturday against Wexford but I don’t think they needed to. I’m not sure if they’ll be fully up to speed again this week.

They’ll want to win in Kilkenny for Henry but they’ll also be mindful that beating Kilkenny in Croke Park in June is all that really matters. Who remembers now that they took down Kilkenny in Pearse Stadium last May? All anyone remembers is Cody’s elongated handshake and scary stare at Henry.

The league final performance and defeat will have hurt Derek Lyng a fair bit and I expect Kilkenny to win here. Dublin should beat Westmeath in Parnell Park but Wexford Park on Saturday evening should be a tasty game, and one loaded with threat and risk for Wexford. Antrim will be cock-a-hoop after drawing with Dublin but I’m sure Darragh Egan has been targeting this game from a long way out.

Deep down, irrespective of all their injuries, Darragh would have accepted that getting a result in Galway would have been a long shot.

There was always a far better chance of getting two points against Antrim, but Wexford need to grab them.

If they don’t, Wexford won’t make the top three in Leinster. Simple as.